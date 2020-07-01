During the second half of June, 16 eating establishments were inspected in Walker and Catoosa counties. Of those inspections, two earned a perfect score of 100, 11 earned scores in the 90s (A), and three earned scores in the 80s (B).
Walker County
LAFAMILIA MEXICAN RESTAURANT LLC
516 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 06-23-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods stored over 24 hours without date marking. CA: PIC discarded TCS food. (4 pts) Observed plumbing in three compartment sink in disrepair. CA: PIC will have maintenance crew come to replace piping and leakage in three compartment sink. (2 pts) Observed daylight coming from outer opening of kitchen door. CA: PIC will repair and seal outside opening to the kitchen. (3 pts)
HARDEE'S - CHICKAMAUGA
12876 N HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 06-23-2020
Score: 92
Inspector’s notes: Observed drink nozzles not clean to a frequency to be clean to sight and touch. CA: PIC cleaned drink nozzles and will re-enforce cleaning log policy to ensure nozzles are cleaned at the appropriate frequency to be clean to sight and touch. (4 pts) Observed multiple TCS foods in walk in cooler held past their discard date. CA: PIC discarded TCS foods. (4 pts)
STARBUCKS
1400 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 06-22-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed ice machine not clean to a frequency to be clean to sight and touch. CA: PIC cleaned ice machine and will create cleaning log to ensure proper frequency of cleaning is met. (4 pts)
TWINS PIZZA & STEAK
1104 W MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 06-19-2020
Score: 88
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods cold held above 41 degrees in prep top cooler. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS foods. (9 pts) Observed daylight through outer opening door in main kitchen area. CA: PIC closed door to properly seal and protect outer opening. (3 pts)
CHINESE #1
2577 HWY 27 LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 06-18-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS sauces cold held at above 41 degrees in main kitchen prep line. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS sauces. (9 pts)
SUSAN'S DINER
3551 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY RD FLINTSTONE
Inspection date: 06-18-2020
Score: 94
Inspector’s notes: Observed sanitizer bucket and spray bottle not labeled. Had PIC label all working chemical containers. (4 pts) Observed coffee mug used for sugar scoop. Had PIC remove coffee mug and use a scoop with a long handle and store handle up. (1 pt) Observed fan in walk in cooler and hood vent with build up. Had PIC clean ventilation equipment. (1 pt)
Catoosa County
GUTHRIE'S RESTAURANT (POPLAR SPRINGS RD)
67 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-30-2020
Score: 90
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food (honey mustard) cold held at a temperature above 41 degrees in ice bath. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS foods. This violation is a repeat and will require a risk control plan for 6-8 weeks starting 6/30/2020. (9 pts) Observed facility not displaying most recent inspection report. CA: PIC will obtain and display copy of most recent inspection to be displayed clearly in public view. (1 pt)
MOE'S SOUTHWEST GRILL
73 PARKWAY DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 06-26-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee preparing food with bracelets on her wrist. CA: PIC had employee remove bracelets. (3 pts)
APPLEBEE'S
2219 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-25-2020
Score: 82
Inspector’s notes: Observed employees not washing hands or changing gloves in between changing tasks. Employee went from using a sanitizer wiping cloth cleaning off counters and handling dirty dishes directly back to preparing food without changing gloves or washing hands. Observed another employee handle raw hamburger meat and go directly to preparing a sandwich without changing gloves or washing hands in between tasks. CA: PIC discussed when to wash and proper glove use with employees. Recommend PIC conduct a training with employees on handwashing procedures and glove use. (9 pts) Observed several TCS foods cold holding in various coolers above 41 degrees Fahrenheit (see temperature chart below). This is a repeat violation within the last 12 months of routine inspections and will require a risk control plan. CA: PIC discarded some of the TCS food in coolers that had been in them longer than 4 hours and chose to chill down other TCS foods that had been out less than four hours. (9 pts)
JACK'S FAMILY RESTAURANTS
56 LAKESHORE DR FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-25-2020
Score: 84
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food (buttermilk ranch) cold held above 41 degrees. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS food. (9 pts) Observed TCS foods held over 24 hours without date mark. CA: PIC discarded TCS foods. (4 pts) Observed wet sanitizing towel stored outside of sanitizer solution. CA: PIC removed sanitizer towel to area where they are stored for cleaning. (3 pts)
SMOOTHIE KING
886 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-25-2020
Score: 100
FIRE HOUSE SUBS
882 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-24-2020
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes: Observed the hand washing sink in the back of the facility blocked by boxes and full of wet towels. CA: Discussed with PIC. PIC removed the boxes and towels. (4 pts) Observed water/condensation line dripping in the three-door reach-in cooler in the back of the facility. Employees are using towels to soak up the dripping water. Water is dripping onto sealed food. CA: PIC will have the cooler repaired. Informal follow-up within 10 days to verify. (1 pt)
FAZOLI'S
3016 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-23-2020
Score: 94
Inspector’s notes: Observed the inside of the ice maker not clean to sight and touch. CA: PIC will clean the ice maker at a frequency that keeps it clean to sight and touch. (4 pts) Observed food stored in cracked plastic containers in walk-in cooler. CA: PIC will discard and replace broken containers. (1 pt) Observed broken floor tiles holding water in kitchen. CA: PIC said it is in the process of being repaired. (1 pt)
LITTLE CAESARS (NASHVILLE ST)
6977 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-23-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed open employee drink stored on top of bags of flour. CA: PIC had employee move drink to designated employee drink station. (4 pts) Observed employee preparing food without wearing a hair restraint. CA: PIC had employee put on a hair restraint. (3 pts) Observed heavy build-up of debris on clean dish shelving near three-compartment sink and the wall racks above three-compartment sink. CA: PIC will clean shelving. Informal follow-up within 10 days to verify. (1 pt) Observed food and debris build-up along the floors close to wall and the lower portion of walls above base boards throughout facility. Grease build-up under equipment on floors. CA: PIC will clean floors. (1 pt)
CHOO CHOO BAR-B-QUE
1670 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-22-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the single door stand up cooler. Internal thermometer showed cooler reading at 62 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: Told PIC to discard TCS food that had been in cooler over 4 hours since there were no temperature charts available for that cooler. PIC should not use cooler until it is cold holding at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Informal follow-up within 48 hours to verify cooler is properly working. (9 pts)
LAKE WINNEPESAUKA (WATER PARK CAFE) - SEASONAL
1730 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 06-17-2020
Score: 100