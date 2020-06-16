During the first half of June, 23 restaurants and eating establishments were inspected in Walker and Catoosa. Five earned a perfect score; 15 earned scores in the 90s (A); three earned scores in the 80s (B).
Walker County
GUADALAJARA
12937 N HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 06-10-2020
Score: 100
LAFAYETTE GOLF CLUB
638 S MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 06-10-2020
Score: 100
SOUTHERN BLISS BAKERY AND SANDWICH SHOP
1109 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 06-08-2020
Score: 82
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods in prep top cooler cold held at a temperature above 41 degrees. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS foods. (9 pts) Observed TCS foods hot held below 135 degrees on stovetop. CA: PIC stated it had been out less than 4 hours and was allowed to re-heat to 165 degrees for hot holding. (9 pts)
MCLEMORE CLUB PAVILION
58 FOUNDRY WAY RISING FAWN
Inspection date: 06-04-2020
Score: 100
MCLEMORE CLUB-TURN GRILL
21 STANDING BEAR LANE RISING FAWN
Inspection date: 06-04-2020
Score: 100
SUBWAY (CHICKAMAUGA) 21740
HWY 813 UNIT 49 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 06-01-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food (sliced tomatoes) cold held at a temperature above 41 degrees. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS food. (9 pts)
Catoosa County
CAPTAIN D'S (BATTLEFIELD PKWY)
668 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-11-2020
Score: 83
Inspector’s notes: Observed open employees drinks on top of prep cooler. CA: PIC had employees discard drinks. Employees may only drink in the kitchen out of single-service cups with lids and straws and cups must be kept off of food prep surfaces and away from food prep areas in an approved location. (4 pts) Observed both reach-in coolers in the front of the establishment cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. The thermometer in one of the coolers was reading 60 degrees Fahrenheit and food was 58-60 degrees Fahrenheit (see temperature chart). CA: PIC discarded TCS food that had been in coolers longer than 4 hours. The coolers will not be used until they have been repaired and are holding at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. (9 pts) Observed employees preparing food without wearing hair restraints. CA: PIC will ensure employees with hair longer than one-half inch wear proper hair restraints while preparing food. (3 pts) Observed heavy grease build-up on sides of deep fryers. CA: PIC will have deep fryers cleaned. (1 pt)
2A WINGS
1014 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-11-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods properly date marked held over discard time. CA: PIC discarded TCS foods. (4 pts)
CRACKER BARREL 562
50 BISCUIT WAY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-10-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods cold holding above 41 degrees in reach-in cooler/prep top cooler. Food was at 45-52 degrees Fahrenheit (see temperature chart below). PIC said they had a large rush at lunch and the prep top lid was left open during lunch rush hour. They removed food and placed in freezer to cool back down and are going to monitor the cooler. The food in the bottom of the prep top cooler (reach-in section) was at 42-43 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: Cold holding is a repeat inspection and will require a risk control plan. Informal follow-up within 24 hours to discuss RCP and check the cooler. (9 pts)
THAI GARDEN
685 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-10-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed unapproved materials used as floor coverings. CA: Discussed with PIC that cardboard is not an approved material because it is absorbent and not easy to clean. (1 pt)
SUBWAY DRIVE-THRU (BATTLEFIELD PKWY)
2865 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-10-2020
Score: 89
Points: 9
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the reach-in cooler across from prep table. Inside cooler thermometer read 50 degrees Fahrenheit. TCS food was 48 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC discarded TCS food items that had been in cooler over 4 hours and will not use the cooler until it can be repaired. Cold holding is a repeat violation and will require a risk control plan. (9 pts) Observed TCS food hot holding below 135 degrees Fahrenheit in the steam well. Meatballs on steam table were at 100 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC reheated meatballs to 165 degrees for 15 seconds in the microwave. (9 pts)
BASKIN ROBBINS
2847 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-10-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed wiping cloth not properly stored within sanitizer bucket. CA: PIC removed wiping cloth from improper storage and stored within sanitizer bucket. (3 pts)
IHOP 3126
2047 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-09-2020
Score: 94
Inspector’s notes: Observed microwaves not clean to a frequency to be clean to sight or touch. CA: PIC will create new cleaning schedule to effectively meet cleaning frequency to be clean to sight and touch. (4 pts) Observed hand sink water pressure not maintained in good repair and be accurate within the intended range of use. CA: PIC will have hand sink repaired by maintained professional. (2 pts)
SPENCER B'S BBQ
6581 HWY 41 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-09-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food cold held at a temperature above 41 degrees. CA: PIC stated TCS food had been out less than 4 hours and was allowed to cool TCS food back down to 41 degrees. (9 pts)
THE BIG BISCUIT BARN
1389 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 06-08-2020
Score: 100
BATTLEFIELD GOLF CLUB
285 CANNON DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-05-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed the main prep cooler in the kitchen not being used again because it is not holding at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The cooler needs to be repaired or replaced as it has been a repeat violation on multiple inspection. Non-commercial grade, glass door beverage cooler has ambient air temperature of 41-42 degrees Fahrenheit and needs to be repaired or replaced or used strictly for cold holding beverages rather than TCS foods. CA: Informal follow-up to verify condition of coolers. (1 pt)
PIZZA HUT DELIVERY 711715
1919 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-04-2020
Score: 98
Inspector’s notes: Observed grease and food debris on storage shelving throughout the facility and in the walk-in cooler. CA: PIC will have the shelves cleaned. Informal follow-up to verify within 10 days. (1 pt) Observed food splatter on walls behind three-compartment sink. CA: PIC will have walls cleaned. Informal follow-up to verify within 10 days. (1 pt)
CHATTANOOGA SUBWAY LLC (KOA BLVD)
34 KOA BLVD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-04-2020
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee drink stored on top of a box of chips. Also, employee drink was not a single service cup with a lid and a straw. but was rather a coffee tumbler. CA: Employee drinks must be stored in a location approved by the health authority and must be kept away from food and food prep surfaces. Employees may only drink out of a single service cup with a lid and straw. Repeat violation and requires a risk control plan. (4 pts) Observed build-up of food debris on shelves in walk-in cooler. CA: PIC will clean shelves. Informal follow-up within 10 days to verify the violation has been corrected. (1 pt)
PANDA EXPRESS
BATTLEVIEW PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-03-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed PIC unable to produce signed copies of employee reporting agreements. CA: PIC will find signed agreements or have all employees re-sign reporting agreements to be presented to the health department during routine inspections. (4 pts)
BAILEY'S BBQ
5540 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-02-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed PIC not able to produce employee health agreements. CA: PIC will find employee health agreements/will create new agreements and have them to present during routine inspections. (4 pts) Observed TCS foods held over 24 hours without date mark label. CA: PIC discarded TCS foods. (4 pts) Observed multiple employee personal items not stored in the employee designated area. CA: PIC will re-enforce proper storage of employee belongings. PIC removed employee personal items and stored them within the employee designated area. (1 pt)
SUBWAY (CLOUD SPRINGS RD) #2723561
4257 CLOUD SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-01-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods being held past the written date mark on the containers. Food included lettuce, tomatoes, and other produce. CA: PIC will discard food held past date marks. Suggested using more than two or three days for date marking on the food so long as it did not exceed the 7-day limit. (4 pts)
BOJANGLES' RESTAURANTS, INC.
5861 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-01-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed time as a public health control procedures not being followed for chicken breading according to approved SOP's. No time or date or employee initials were written on the product or the dry erase board above the breading station. CA: PIC discussed with the employees. (9 pts)
RICHARD'S RESTAURANT & CATERING
906 LAFAYETTE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-01-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed dust debris on the table fan being used to air-dry dishes. Observed dust debris build-up on the filter for the ice maker. Observed dust debris build-up on the fan covers in the stand-up two-door cooler. CA: PIC will clean fans. (1 pt) Observed the back screen door not closing properly causing there to be a gap in between the door and the floor and in between the door and the door frame. CA: PIC will repair the door and will keep the main door closed in the meantime. (3 pts)