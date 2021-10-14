During Sept. 16-30, 2021, the health department conducted inspections at 23 food services (including four school cafeterias) in Walker and Catoosa counties.
Of those inspected, seven earned a perfect score of 100; 10 earned a score in the 90s (A); and five earned a score in the 80s (B). (This includes four school cafeterias, all of which earned a perfect score of 100. They are listed at the end of this article.)
Note: Scores are original and do not reflect on-the-spot changes, which sometimes lead to upward adjustments.
WALKER COUNTY
LEVEL UP NUTRITION
1113 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-20-2021
Score: 100
SONIC DRIVE IN LAFAYETTE
313 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-20-2021
Score: 94
Observed drink dispensers with heavy build-up. Had PIC implement a cleaning schedule to increase frequency of all equipment. New Violation. Correct By: 10/04/2021
Observed reach-in cooler and ice maker out of service, waiting on parts or to be removed. PIC has a work order on reach-in cooler and ice maker is to be removed. New Violation. Correct By: 10/18/2021
Observed cooking equipment with build-up, deep fryers, cooler gaskets, tops of bread toaster, top of deep fryer station, etc. Had PIC implement a cleaning schedule to increase frequency of cleaning equipment. New Violation. Correct By: 10/04/2021
Observed large quantity of debris littered around the dumpster pad. Had PIC clean up garbage immediately. New Violation. Correct By: 09/22/2021
Observed heavy build-up on floors/walls of the facility. Had PIC increase frequency of cleaning by implementing a cleaning schedule. New Violation. Correct By: 10/04/2021
ROPER — FIVE STAR FOOD SERVICE
1507 BROOMTOWN RD LA FAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-20-2021
Score: 100
WOLFE’S DEN COFFEE SHOP
305 S DUKE ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-21-2021
Score: 100
STATION HOUSE-CHAISIMPLE LLC
123 N CHATTANOOGA ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-22-2021
Score: 88
Observed food containers left in bottom of cooler without lids. Had PIC cover all food containers to prevent cross-contamination. Repeat Violation.
Observed food containers without labels. Had PIC label with common name on food containers. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed condensation drains for reach-in coolers were leaking into the bottom of the coolers. Had PIC repair drain for condensation. New Violation. Correct By: 09/29/2021
Observed floors and walls in kitchen with build-up. Had PIC increase frequency of cleaning kitchen. recommend better organization and remove unnecessary items in the facility. Repeat Violation. Correct By: 09/30/2021
VILLANOW STREET BAKERY & CAFE
117 W VILLANOW ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-22-2021
Score: 99
Observed condensation drain leaking in prep cooler. Had PIC repair drain. New Violation.
CANDIE’S CATERING & CONCESSIONS
1105 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 09-23-2021
Score: 100
ASH KICKIN’ BBQ
502 S CHATTANOOGA ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-24-2021
Score: 95
Observed spray can of raid stored in the food prep area; PIC removed product immediately. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct By: 09/24/2021
Observed dumpster stored off the concrete pad; PIC to install a properly designed/graded pad for the dumpster to sit on. New Violation. Correct By: 10/29/2021
GRANDVIEW
1301 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 09-24-2021
Score: 94
Observed milk not date marked. Had PIC discard milk and date-mark TCS foods that are used more than 24 hrs after made or open. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed hot water at hand sink not reaching 100f or more. Had PIC contact maintenance. New Violation.
CATOOSA COUNTY
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN
5387 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 09-17-2021
Score: 94
Observed wiping cloth sanitizer bucket solution not at minimum required sanitizer solution. CA: PIC had sanitizer bucket solution changed out during inspection. Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation.
CIRCLE K STORES INC./AUNT M’S
11418 41 HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 09-20-2021
Score: 93
Observed paper towel dispenser did not dispense paper towels for drying hands. CA: Discussed with PIC and she provided area with single-use paper towels during routine inspection. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed food not being cooled in an approved method. CA: Discussed with PIC the importance of leaving food loosely covered or uncovered during the entire cooling process. PIC moved food items to walk-in freezer for rapid cooling and took lids off to improve cooling methods during routine inspection. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
CIRCLE K STORES INC/SUBWAY
11418 41 HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 09-20-2021
Score: 97
Observed deli meat in walk-in cooler with a use by date of 9/18/21. CA: Discussed with PIC and she removed from walk-in cooler to approve return to vendor area. This was done during routine inspection. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
TAO ASIAN CUISINE
118 REMCO SHOP LN RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 09-21-2021
Score: 84
Observed TCS foods not being held at 41 or below in prep top cooler/reach-in cooler. Discussed with CFSM and she told inspector that the food was prepped two hours beforehand, so food was rapidly cooled in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer to below 41 during inspection. Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation.
Observed multiple food items without a label with the common name. CA: Discussed with CFSM during inspection the importance of labeling all food items not in an original container that are not easily identified with the common name. Items were properly labeled by employee during inspection. Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation.
Observed employee food items stored in walk-in cooler not in approved designated area. CA: Discussed with PIC that employee food items must be clearly labeled and stored in a designated area approved by the health department. New Violation. Correct By: 09/23/2021
Remarks: Discussed with CFSM that the prep cooler needs to be repaired to hold food at 41 or below or if not repaired, replaced. Discussed with CFSM that storage of food items in walk-in will need to be separated by food allergen as well as cook temp. Also discussed that time as a public health control will need to have clear markings on containers at the serving line that correspond with time logs. Risk control plan started for cold holding and POC for common name repeated from previous routine.
SONIC
1783 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 09-21-2021
Score: 93
Observed drink nozzles and dispenser heads not to a frequency to be clean to sight or touch. CA: Discussed with PIC to take apart nozzles daily and wash, rinse, and sanitize to prevent build-up. PIC will further enforce cleaning log to prevent drink nozzle build up Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed tomato slicer with old food debris. CA: Discussed proper cleaning method and slicer will be re-washed. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed equipment and utensils being wet stacked and not properly air dried. CA: COS by PIC. Discussed with PIC about properly air drying procedures before stacking equipment and utensils. New Violation.
Obsessed food debris build-up in the reach-in cooler near fryers. CA: PIC will clean coolers. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed employee drinks stored in coolers. CA: Discussed with PIC proper storage of employee drinks. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
CATOOSA COUNTY JAIL
5842 HWY 41 N RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 09-21-2021
Score: 94
CA: Manager stated that she would empty majority of ice so ice machine could be properly cleaned. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed metal pans and reusable cups stacked in a manner to not allow proper air drying. CA: Pans and cups will be stacked to allow air drying. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed multiple vents throughout kitchen with excess dust accumulation. CA: Manager will get approval from Captain to have vent covers removed and cleaned. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
LAS FIESTA INC., DBA FIESTA MEXICANA #15
110 KRISTIN DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 09-22-2021
Score: 95
Observed soil buildup inside ice machine. Corrective Action: PIC was notified, employee assigned to clean the ice machine. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed soda gun holster with accumulation of debris. Corrective Action: PIC was notified, employee assigned to clean. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed to-go containers not stored inverted to protect food contact surface from contamination. Corrective Action: PIC was notified, employee assigned to invert to-go containers. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Educated on not using deeply dented cans.
HAMPTON INN (CONT. BREAKFAST)
6875 BATTLEFIELD PKWY
Inspection date: 09-22-2021
Score: 89
Observed inside of microwave specifically on top of the inside of microwave with heavy food debris build-up. Corrective Action: PIC was notified, employee assigned to clean the inside of the microwave. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed TCS food (milk) being held for over 24 hours not properly date marked after being opened. Corrective Action: PIC was notified, PIC discarded the opened milk gallons. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed food service employees preparing food without hair restraint. Corrective Action: PIC is to have all employees wear hear restraints while preparing food in kitchen area. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Observed time as a public health control procedure not properly followed (no temperatures included on stickers in addition to discard time).
Peroxide solution is used to sanitize dinning room tables and kitchen surfaces. PIC was informed to use quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution and not peroxide solution on food contact surfaces. Employee health policy for all food service employees are to be made readily available during routine health inspections. Provided copy of bodily fluid clean-up kit procedures.
CRACKER BARREL 562
50 BISCUIT WAY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 09-22-2021
Score: 82
Observed country ham stored over hash browns in reach-in cooler. Corrective Action: PIC was notified, no contamination was observed. PIC was educated on proper storage order. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed TCS foods cold holding above 41 degrees in cooler drawer at chicken breading station. Chicken was at 50-58 degrees Fahrenheit (see temperature chart below). PIC stated chicken had been there since this morning. Corrective Action: PIC chose to discard chicken due to unknown time parameters. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed TCS foods (dumplings and cooked chicken) hot holding below 135 degrees in steam table. Foods ranged from 80-92 degrees Fahrenheit (see temperature chart below). Corrective Action: PIC chose to discard food items due to unknown time parameters. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed not using peroxide sanitizer for dining room tables. Use chlorine sanitizing solution
♦ Women and men’s restroom air exhaust has excessive dust buildup.
♦ Clean floor under standing equipment
♦ Clean shelf over biscuit making station as it has buildup
♦ Warmer cabinets need to be cleaned as they have food build-up on floor.
♦ RIC gaskets need to be cleaned
♦ Handwashing sink with scrub
♦ Single-service lids stored between equipment (reach-in cooler).
HOME PLATE
7807 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 09-23-2021
Score: 87
Observed employees go from handling raw food to handling ready-to-eat food without properly washing hands between changing gloves. CA: Discussed with PIC the importance of not contaminating RTE food with raw food. PIC removed his employee from the grill station and explained when handwashing was needed to avoid contamination.
Observed employees handling clean equipment with contaminated hands in the three-compartment sink. Employees removed clean equipment before washing their hands and after touching soiled equipment. CA: Discussed with PIC that using the sanitizing sink does not clean the employees hands when contaminated. PIC instructed his employees to wash their hands between each cycle of dishwashing. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed equipment not being sanitized in the three-compartment sink. The test strip used by the inspector showed levels of chemical sanitizer below the manufacturers recommended levels. Found the sink was not being filled with solution. CA: Discussed with PIC the sanitizing solution was below manufacturers recommendations. The PIC changed the bag of sanitizing solution which then filled the sink with solution. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed proper date marking of food items, proper food separation, proper air drying of equipment and utensils, proper covering of food, and proper cooling methods with PIC during inspection.
SCHOOLS
Walker County: Rossville Middle School
Catoosa County: Ringgold High School, Westside Elementary School and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School