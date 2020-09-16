During the first half of September (Sept. 1-15), 14 business eating establishments were inspected in Walker and Catoosa counties: six earned a perfect score of 100; five earned a score in the 90s (A); three earned a score in the 80s (B). Also, a number of school cafeterias were inspected and all earned a perfect score of 100.
WALKER COUNTY
CAFFEINE ADDICTS ROCK SPRING
96 FIELDSTONE VILLAGE DR LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-10-2020
Score: 100
ROCK CITY BIG ROCK GRILL
1400 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 09-10-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed condensation drain not working in prep cooler 3. Had PIC replace condensation drain. (1 pt)
ROCK CITY CLIFF TERRACE
1400 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 09-10-2020
Score: 100
SONIC DRIVE IN
820 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 09-14-2020
Score: 87
Inspector’s notes
Observed no hand drying provisions provided at front food service handwashing sink. CA: PIC replaced and supplied hand drying provisions. (4 pts)
Observed TCS foods cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in prep top/reach-in cooler unit. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS foods. (9 pts)
BEYER'S SMOKEHOUSE
2661 N HWY 27 LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-15-2020
Score: 87
Inspector’s notes
Observed an open beverage container in a cooler or over/next to Food. PIC discarded drinks and designated an area for personal items only. Also implemented policy of single-service cup with lid/straw only. (4 pts)
Potentially hazardous food not held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed BBQ pork held hot at 115-125 at the steam table. Repeat violation; Risk Control Plan for Temperature Control implemented. (9 pts)
GREAT WALL
13311 N. HWY 27 SUITE 1 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 09-15-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed sauces stored in the prep cooler without lids. Had PIC place lids on all food containers. (4 pts)
SCHOOL CAFETERIAS
Cafeterias at these schools were inspected, with all earning a perfect score of 100: LaFayette High School, Naomi Elementary School, Rock Spring Elementary School, Stone Creek Elementary School, Rossville Elementary School, North LaFayette Elementary School, LaFayette Middle School, Rossville Middle School and Cherokee Ridge Elementary School.
CATOOSA COUNTY
LONG JOHN SILVERS
2837 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 09-01-2020
Score: 98
Inspector’s notes
Observed food debris build-up on floor fan being used by drive-thru window. CA: PIC will clean floor fan. (1 pt)
Observed hood vents over fryers with grease build-up. CA: PIC will have hood vents cleaned. Informal follow-up within 10 days to verify. (1 pt)
DONUT PALACE
390 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 09-01-2020
Score: 100
EL MATADOR MEXICAN RESTAURANT
2233 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 09-02-2020
Score: 92
Inspector’s notes
Observed TCS food held over 24 hours without date mark. CA: PIC discarded TCS food. (4 pts)
Observed TCS food improperly date marked to be held for more than 7 days. CA: PIC corrected discard by date. (4 pts)
O'CHARLEY'S LLC
2542 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 09-04-2020
Score: 86
Inspector’s notes
Observed grease and food debris accumulation on plastic pans used for chips/ CA: PIC will have pans cleaned and sanitized. (4 pts)
Observed inside of ice machine not clean to sight and touch. CA: PIC will have machine cleaned at a frequency enough to maintain clean to sight and touch. (4 pts)
Observed several condiment bottles not labeled with common name of food product. CA: PIC labeled bottles. (3 pts)
Observed heavy condensation dripping inside of reach-in cooler (bottom of prep top cooler). CA: PIC will have unit repaired. (1 pt)
Observed food and debris build-up on sides of equipment, on tables, and behind inside reach-in coolers. CA: PIC will clean equipment. Repeat violation will require a written plan of correction. (1 pt)
Observed food and debris build-up on floors behind equipment. CA: PIC will have floors cleaned. (1 pt)
DEL TACO
526 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 09-15-2020
Score: 92
Inspector’s notes
Observed a bucket of chemical sanitizer for wiping towels with no common name written on the bucket. CA: PIC had an employee to write sanitizer on the bucket. (4 pts)
Observed bucket of sanitizer for wiping cloths stored on a shelf directly next to single-service items and directly above single-service items. Also observed bucket of sanitizers stored directly on the floor. CA: PIC had employee move the sanitizer bucket to an approved location. (4 pts)
SCHOOL CAFETERIAS
Cafeterias at these schools were inspected, with all earning a perfect score of 100: Ringgold High School, Ringgold Middle School, Tiger Creek Elementary School, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School, Battlefield Primary School, Boynton Elementary School and Battlefield Elementary School.