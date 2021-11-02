During Oct. 16-31, 2021, the health department conducted inspections at 28 food services in Walker and Catoosa counties.

Of those inspected, 23 earned a perfect score of 100; three earned a score in the 90s (A); and two earned a score in the 80s (B).

Note: Scores are original and do not necessarily reflect on-the-spot changes, which sometimes lead to upward adjustments.

WALKER COUNTY

FARM TO FORK

8139 N HWY 27 ROCK SPRING

Inspection date: 10-18-2021

Score: 94

Hot water not provided/shut off at employee handwash sink. CA: PIC to resolve immediately. New Violation. Correct By: 10/18/2021

Observed rodent activity as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Also observed flies in the prep area; repeat violation; CA: PIC to contact pest services for assistance with these issues; also repair any opening in the walls leading to exterior. Repeat Violation. Correct By: 10/29/2021

JACK'S FAMILY RESTAURANT

201 CHURCH ST CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 10-18-2021

Score: 88

Observed cold held potentially hazardous food slacking at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC needs to fix/replace necessary cooler immediately; use time instead of temperature as a control measure on these items until resolved. Repeat Violation. Correct By: 10/18/2021

Potentially hazardous food not held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed burger/chicken poppers below 135. CA: PIC to correct procedures on this particular equipment for shorter hold times, better alignment with food/heating element. Employee issue as well; some employees leave drawer out too far. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct By: 10/18/2021

Observed area in the side prep area close to the ice cream scooping location with water collection on the floor below the drink syrup containers. This area has a leak from one of the hoses that is causing a lot of water to build up near the walking area. CA: Fix the hose causing the water problem immediately, New Violation. Correct By: 10/21/2021

Remarks: Risk control plan implemented for cold holding temperature control for 6 weeks.

OAKWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH

115 OAKWOOD ST CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 10-20-2021

Score: 100

MOUNTAIN VIEW HEAD START

403 CHICKAMAUGA AVENUE SUITE 201 ROSSVILLE

Inspection date: 10-20-2021

Score: 100

SOUTH WALKER HEAD START

3 PROBASCO ST LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 10-22-2021

Score: 100

DOMINO'S PIZZA

110 COVE RD CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 10-22-2021

Score: 96

Observed hand soap not available at the hand sink in the dishwashing area. Had PIC replace soap dispensor. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.

LOS POTROS MEXICAN RESTAURANT

201 LEE AVE CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 10-22-2021

Score: 96

Observed food stored in prep cooler without lids. Had PIC place tight-fitting lids on all foods. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.

FAIRYLAND ELEMENTARY

1306 LULA LAKE RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN

Inspection date: 10-25-2021

Score: 100

CHEROKEE RIDGE ELEMENTARY

2423 JOHNSON RD CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 10-25-2021

Score: 100

TACO BELL

15 MAJOR JAMES CLARK GORDON AVE CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 10-25-2021

Score: 100

BOJANGLES'

2445 N HWY 27 LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 10-26-2021

Score: 82

Currently no one on staff has food safety certification. PIC must be certified in 60 days. New Violation. Correct By: 12/27/2021

Observed mac and cheese reheated from frozen to 120 F. Had PIC reheat to 165 F minimum and hold at 135 F minimum. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.

Observed accumulation of debris on cooking equipment and coolers. Had PIC implement a cleaning schedule. New Violation. Correct By: 11/05/2021

Observed walls behind equipment with buildup. Had PIC pull equipment away from walls and clean thoroughly. New Violation. Correct By: 11/05/2021

Observed flies in restrooms. Had PIC increase pest control. New Violation. Correct By: 11/05/2021

Remarks: There must be a certified PIC in the facility. This facility has 60 days to be in compliance.

THE COTTAGE

467 LONGHOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 10-26-2021

Score: 100

WALKER COUNTY STATE PRISON

97 KEVIN LN ROCK SPRING

Inspection date: 10-27-2021

Score: 100

THE GROOVY GOURMET

110 GORDON ST CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 10-29-2021

Score: 100

CATOOSA COUNTY

TIGER CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

134 RHEA MCCLANAHAN DR RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 10-20-2021

Score: 100

NORTHWEST GEORGIA NUTRITION

697 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 10-21-2021

Score: 100

PERFORMANCE LEARNING CENTER SCHOOL

2 BARNHART CIR FORT OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 10-21-2021

Score: 100

WOODSTATION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3404 COLBERT HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 10-22-2021

Score: 100

YOUR PIE

3809 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 10-27-2021

Score: 100

HERITAGE MIDDLE SCHOOL

4005 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 10-28-2021

Score: 100

HERITAGE HIGH SCHOOL

3960 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 10-28-2021

Score: 100

GRAYSVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

944 GRAYSVILLE RD RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 10-28-2021

Score: 100

BATTLEFIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1101 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 10-28-2021

Score: 100

FARM TO FORK MOBILE (MOBILE UNIT)

745 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 10-29-2021

Score: 100

FARM TO FORK MOBILE (BASE OF OPERATION)

745 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 10-29-2021

Score: 100

RUSSELL RACING LLC. D/B/A BOYD'S SPEEDWAY (PIT CONCESSIONS)

1481 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 10-29-2021

Score: 100

RUSSELL RACING, LLC. D/B/A BOYD'S SPEEDWAY (GRANDSTAND)

1481 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 10-29-2021

Score: 100

FARM TO FORK CONCESSIONS

745 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 10-29-2021

Score: 100

Compiled by editor Don Stilwell

