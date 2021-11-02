During Oct. 16-31, 2021, the health department conducted inspections at 28 food services in Walker and Catoosa counties.
Of those inspected, 23 earned a perfect score of 100; three earned a score in the 90s (A); and two earned a score in the 80s (B).
Note: Scores are original and do not necessarily reflect on-the-spot changes, which sometimes lead to upward adjustments.
WALKER COUNTY
FARM TO FORK
8139 N HWY 27 ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 10-18-2021
Score: 94
Hot water not provided/shut off at employee handwash sink. CA: PIC to resolve immediately. New Violation. Correct By: 10/18/2021
Observed rodent activity as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Also observed flies in the prep area; repeat violation; CA: PIC to contact pest services for assistance with these issues; also repair any opening in the walls leading to exterior. Repeat Violation. Correct By: 10/29/2021
JACK'S FAMILY RESTAURANT
201 CHURCH ST CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 10-18-2021
Score: 88
Observed cold held potentially hazardous food slacking at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC needs to fix/replace necessary cooler immediately; use time instead of temperature as a control measure on these items until resolved. Repeat Violation. Correct By: 10/18/2021
Potentially hazardous food not held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed burger/chicken poppers below 135. CA: PIC to correct procedures on this particular equipment for shorter hold times, better alignment with food/heating element. Employee issue as well; some employees leave drawer out too far. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct By: 10/18/2021
Observed area in the side prep area close to the ice cream scooping location with water collection on the floor below the drink syrup containers. This area has a leak from one of the hoses that is causing a lot of water to build up near the walking area. CA: Fix the hose causing the water problem immediately, New Violation. Correct By: 10/21/2021
Remarks: Risk control plan implemented for cold holding temperature control for 6 weeks.
OAKWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH
115 OAKWOOD ST CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 10-20-2021
Score: 100
MOUNTAIN VIEW HEAD START
403 CHICKAMAUGA AVENUE SUITE 201 ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 10-20-2021
Score: 100
SOUTH WALKER HEAD START
3 PROBASCO ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 10-22-2021
Score: 100
DOMINO'S PIZZA
110 COVE RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 10-22-2021
Score: 96
Observed hand soap not available at the hand sink in the dishwashing area. Had PIC replace soap dispensor. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
LOS POTROS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
201 LEE AVE CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 10-22-2021
Score: 96
Observed food stored in prep cooler without lids. Had PIC place tight-fitting lids on all foods. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
FAIRYLAND ELEMENTARY
1306 LULA LAKE RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 10-25-2021
Score: 100
CHEROKEE RIDGE ELEMENTARY
2423 JOHNSON RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 10-25-2021
Score: 100
TACO BELL
15 MAJOR JAMES CLARK GORDON AVE CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 10-25-2021
Score: 100
BOJANGLES'
2445 N HWY 27 LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 10-26-2021
Score: 82
Currently no one on staff has food safety certification. PIC must be certified in 60 days. New Violation. Correct By: 12/27/2021
Observed mac and cheese reheated from frozen to 120 F. Had PIC reheat to 165 F minimum and hold at 135 F minimum. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed accumulation of debris on cooking equipment and coolers. Had PIC implement a cleaning schedule. New Violation. Correct By: 11/05/2021
Observed walls behind equipment with buildup. Had PIC pull equipment away from walls and clean thoroughly. New Violation. Correct By: 11/05/2021
Observed flies in restrooms. Had PIC increase pest control. New Violation. Correct By: 11/05/2021
Remarks: There must be a certified PIC in the facility. This facility has 60 days to be in compliance.
THE COTTAGE
467 LONGHOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 10-26-2021
Score: 100
WALKER COUNTY STATE PRISON
97 KEVIN LN ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 10-27-2021
Score: 100
THE GROOVY GOURMET
110 GORDON ST CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 10-29-2021
Score: 100
CATOOSA COUNTY
TIGER CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
134 RHEA MCCLANAHAN DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-20-2021
Score: 100
NORTHWEST GEORGIA NUTRITION
697 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 10-21-2021
Score: 100
PERFORMANCE LEARNING CENTER SCHOOL
2 BARNHART CIR FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 10-21-2021
Score: 100
WOODSTATION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
3404 COLBERT HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-22-2021
Score: 100
YOUR PIE
3809 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 10-27-2021
Score: 100
HERITAGE MIDDLE SCHOOL
4005 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-28-2021
Score: 100
HERITAGE HIGH SCHOOL
3960 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-28-2021
Score: 100
GRAYSVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
944 GRAYSVILLE RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-28-2021
Score: 100
BATTLEFIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
1101 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 10-28-2021
Score: 100
FARM TO FORK MOBILE (MOBILE UNIT)
745 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-29-2021
Score: 100
FARM TO FORK MOBILE (BASE OF OPERATION)
745 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-29-2021
Score: 100
RUSSELL RACING LLC. D/B/A BOYD'S SPEEDWAY (PIT CONCESSIONS)
1481 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-29-2021
Score: 100
RUSSELL RACING, LLC. D/B/A BOYD'S SPEEDWAY (GRANDSTAND)
1481 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-29-2021
Score: 100
FARM TO FORK CONCESSIONS
745 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-29-2021
Score: 100