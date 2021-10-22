During Oct. 1-15, 2021, the health department conducted inspections at 13 food services in Walker and Catoosa counties.
Of those inspected, five earned a perfect score of 100; six earned a score in the 90s (A); and two earned a score in the 80s (B).
Note: Scores are original and do not reflect on-the-spot changes, which sometimes lead to upward adjustments.
WALKER COUNTY
LITTLE CAESARS
804 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 10-04-2021
Score: 83
Observed soap dispenser off the wall and paper towel dispenser not working correctly. Had PIC ensure soap and paper towels always available at the hand sink. New Violation.
Pizza sauce in a open container on top of the prep cooler. Had PIC store all food with tight-fitting lids. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed multiple container with food items (buffalo, garlic butter, and BBQ sauce) out of their original container with no common name label. CA: PIC will label food items that are removed from their original container with a common name Repeat Violation.
Observed pizza sauce bucket stored on floor in front of turn table. Had PIC place bucket in holder. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed pizza oven, wire racks and prep tables with build-up. PIC will create cleaning schedule to ensure all non-food contact surfaces are clean to sight and touch. New Violation. Correct By: 10/11/2021
Observed excess debris around dumpster area. Had PIC increase frequency of cleaning the dumpster area. New Violation. Correct By: 10/11/2021
Observed build-up on floors and walls in facility. Had PIC increase frequency of cleaning schedule for the facility. New Violation. Correct By: 10/11/2021
EL TRIO MEXICAN RESTAURANT
2643 N 27 HWY UNIT B LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 10-07-2021
Score: 96
Observed single-serving cups of salsa left in the chopped lettuce in the prep cooler. Had PIC remove the single-serving cups and the contaminated lettuce. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed the drain plug missing in the dumpster. Had PIC replace plug-in dumpster. New Violation.
HARDEES
300 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 10-07-2021
Score: 91
Observed deli-style meats in small cooler at prep area held in the mid-50s. PIC said cooler has struggled for a while. CA: Replace cooler if it continues to give trouble with temp control after this maintenance; do not use cooler for anything during this time New Violation. Correct By: 10/15/2021
Remarks: Replace small cooler at the prep area if it continues to struggle with temperature control after maintenance.
TACO BELL
902 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 10-08-2021
Score: 100
GREAT WALL
13311 N. HWY 27 SUITE 1 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 10-15-2021
Score: 99
Observed build-up on the back of prep coolers. Had PIC clean prep coolers. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
SONIC DRIVE
820 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 10-15-2021
Score: 90
Observed cook touch his face with gloves on and not wash his hands. I stopped the employee immediately and had him wash his hands and then put gloves on and go back to his tasks. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed fan screens in walk-in cooler with build-up. Had PIC clean fan screens, Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
CATOOSA COUNTY
GIANT TERIYAKI & GRILL
33 LEGION ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-04-2021
Score: 100
LAKEVIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL
1200 CROSS ST ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 10-05-2021
Score: 99
Observed cold holding unit not able to keep food items at or below 41 throughout the entire serving period. Discussed with CFSM to turn in to maintenance to be repaired or replaced. New Violation. Correct By: 10/08/2021
Observed provided thermometer not properly reading ambient air temperature and CFSM will replace. New Violation. Correct By: 10/08/2021
Remarks: Watermelon was on time/temperature control and still had time before it needed to be discarded.
CLOUD SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
1130 FERNWOOD DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 10-05-2021
Score: 100
PANDA EXPRESS
1125 BATTLEVIEW PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 10-07-2021
Score: 96
Observed CFSM unable to produce signed copies of employee health reporting agreements. CA: CFSM will find signed agreements or have all employees re-sign reporting agreements by correct date. New Violation. Correct By: 10/14/2021
Remarks: Reminded PIC that all sauces and food ingredients not in their original container that cannot clearly be identified must be marked with their common name (i.e. salt, cooking oil, sauce #1, etc.). Also, discussed that time as public health control procedures must be updated to include initial temp on container with discard time and must include all sauces being held at room temperature (does not apply to sauces #1 and #2 that have product assessments) and garlic in oil. Norovirus clean-up kit will need to be updated to meet current standards (i.e. sanitizer wipes are not large for large clean-up events and need to be replaced with bottle of disinfectant) and have clear procedures.
RINGGOLD PRIMARY/ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
322 EVITT LN RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-07-2021
Score: 100
NORTH GEORGIA NUTRITION
697 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 10-08-2021
Score: 100
COCHRAN'S AUTO TRUCKSTOP INC.
11343 HWY 41 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-14-2021
Score: 81
Observed employee making raw eggs then touching RTE toast without washing hands properly. CA: Discussed with PIC when to wash hands and change gloves. Contaminated toast was discarded. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed walk-in cooler was malfunctioning with an ambient temperature of 43 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: Several food items were not being held at proper cold holding temperatures and were discarded. Maintenance on the cooler was requested. EHS will return to observe temperatures on 10/16/21. New Violation. Correct By: 10/15/2021
Observed non-Food Code equipment being used to apply melted butter. CA: Discussed with PIC what equipment could be used and PIC discarded the unapproved equipment. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed debris build-up at the bottom of the reach-in freezer and on the stove-top eyes and grill. CA: Discussed proper cleaning schedule for the facility. Will have PIC clean equipment properly. New Violation. Correct By: 10/21/2021
Remarks: Discussed proper date marking, food contact service cleaning schedule, and proper supply of hand sinks. 10/15/21: Observed all items corrected.