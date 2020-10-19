During the first half of October (Oct. 1-15), 14 eating establishments were inspected in Walker and Catoosa counties: four earned a perfect score of 100; six earned a score in the 90s (A); three earned a score in the 80s (B); and one earned a score in the 60s (unsatisfactory).
WALKER COUNTY
VITTLES
505 W 9TH ST CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 10-08-2020
Score: 100
TACO BELL
902 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 10-08-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed sanitizer concentration at a level to not meet manufacturer's recommendations. CA: PIC removed sanitizer and replaced with newly made solution at a concentration that met manufacturer's recommendations. (4 pts)
CREAG
32 CLUBHOUSE LN RISING FAWN
Inspection date: 10-09-2020
Score: 100
FARM TO FORK
8139 N HWY 27 ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 10-14-2020
Score: 100
CATOOSA COUNTY
ARBY'S
66 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-01-2020
Score: 93
Inspector’s notes
Observed drink nozzles not clean to a frequency to be clean to sight or touch. CA: PIC will enforce cleaning log/procedures in place to ensure that drink nozzles are cleaned at a frequency to be clean to sight and touch. (4 pts)
Observed boxes stored on floor of walk-in freezer. CA: PIC moved boxes to be at least 6 inches off the floor when being stored. (3 pts)
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES
1417 DIETZ RD FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 10-05-2020
Score: 100
MCDONALD'S
5471 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-05-2020
Score: 89
Inspector’s notes
Observed the hot water at handwashing sinks only reaching between 86-90 degrees Fahrenheit. Also, at the handwashing sink in the front observed caulking gone from the wall and sink, battery low in hand soap dispenser. At the handwashing sink in the back of the facility, observed cold water hand broken and the hand soap dispenser improperly labeled with had sanitizer. CA: PIC will have hand washing stations repaired. Informal follow-up within 7 days to verify the repairs have been completed. (4 pts)
Observed the contact surface of plastic food storage containers not clean to sight or touch. Several plastic pans had heavy accumulation of grease and are not able to be properly cleaned and sanitized. CA: PIC will have pans replaced. (4 pts)
Observed employees wearing watches and wrist bands while preparing food. CA: PIC had employees remove wrist bands. (3 pts)
RAFAEL'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
7859 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-06-2020
Score: 81
Inspector’s notes
Observed employee drinks stored on multiple food prep surfaces. Observed water bottles and plastic tumblers being used by employees to drink from rather than single-service cups with lid and straw. CA: Told PIC to make sure employees only drink in the kitchen out of a single service cup with a lid and a straw. Employee drinks should be kept in a single designated area away from food and food preparation and away from food storage. (4 pts)
Observed can opener not clean to sight or touch with very heavy rust accumulation on blade and surrounding parts of the can opener and can opener attachment to the table. CA: Can opener should be replaced and must be cleaned every 4 hours during use or more as needed to keep it clean to sight and touch. (4 pts)
Observed spray bottles of chemicals not labeled with common name of chemical. This is a repeat violation and will require a risk control plan. CA: PIC will verify chemical bottles are labeled regularly. (4 pts)
Observed build-up of food debris on the inside of all cold holding units. Observed build-up of food dust and debris on fan covers inside of walk-in cooler. Observed build-up of grease on sides of equipment. Observed food debris build-up on dry storage shelving throughout facility. CA: PIC will have employees clean all equipment thoroughly and will keep equipment clean to sight and touch. More frequent cleanings recommended. (1 pt)
Observed food splatter, grease and debris on floors and walls throughout the facility. CA: PIC will have floors and walls cleaned at a frequency that they remain clean to sight and touch. Repeat violation. Plan of correction required. (1 pt)
Observed heavy accumulation of grease on hood vents. CA: PIC will have hood vents cleaned. (1 pt)
Observed employee items being stored in multiple unapproved locations throughout the facility. CA: Employees must keep all personal belongings stored in a designated area approved by the health authority. (1 pt)
Observed live roaches and remnants of dead insects throughout facility. CA: Recommended increasing pest control with PIC as well as conducting more thorough and frequent cleanings. Will follow-up on this violation as it has also been a recent complaint. (3 pts)
LAS FIESTA, INC. D/B/A/ FIESTA MEXICANA
110 KRISTIN DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-13-2020
Score: 69
Inspector’s notes
Observed no hot water available at one of the handwashing sinks in the kitchen (the sink closest to ware washing room). Observed several employees wash their hands at the sink with no hot water. (4 pts)
Observed no soap at one of the handwashing sinks in the kitchen (the sink nearest to the grill). CA: PIC will replace soap in dispenser. (4 pts)
Observed steak (cooked) sitting out on the counter. PIC said it had been sitting out at room temperature for over an hour (since 12pm). CA: Told PIC to place the steak in the freezer to rapid chill to 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Discussed with PIC that TCS food must be kept at 41 degrees Fahrenheit for cold holding and may not be permitted to be left out on the counter in between use. (9 pts)
Observed several TCS food items held over 24 hours without date marks on containers. Also observed TCS foods that had been previously cooked, frozen, then thawed with no current date mark in the walk-in cooler. CA: Discussed date marking with PIC. PIC discarded some items that were not date marked or that were incorrectly date marked. (4 pts)
Observed employees with hair longer than 1/2 inch preparing food with no hair restraints. CA: PIC will discuss with employees to wear hair restraints. (3 pts)
Observed food service employee preparing food with a wrist band on wrist. CA: PIC had employee remove wrist band. (3 pts)
Observed wet wiping towels being kept out on counters in the kitchen rather than in sanitizer solution buckets. CA: This is a repeat violation within the last 12 months of routine inspections. PIC will keep wet wiping towels in sanitizer solution buckets in between use. (3 pts)
Observed broken wall tiles by walk-in cooler door. CA: PIC will have wall tiles repaired. (1 pt)
SUBWAY
4257 CLOUD SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-13-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee beverage not in a single service cup with a lid and straw. CA: PIC chose to discard beverage (4 pts)
KOBE
2603 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 10-14-2020
Score: 80
Inspector’s notes
Observed ice machine not being cleaned at a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch. CA - Food employee cleaned the ice machine. (4 pts)
Observed mechanical ware-washing machine operating with a sanitizer concentration below the minimum required concentration. CA - PIC replaced the sanitizer solution. (4 pts)
Observed TCS foods being kept past the discard date. CA - PIC chose to discard food. (4 pts)
Observed TCS food items in sushi prep area that are kept for over 24 hours without a proper date-mark. CA - PIC chose to discard food. (4 pts)
Observed food items in the sushi prep area without a label showing the common name. CA - PIC labeled the food items with their common name. (3 pts)
Observed employee personal items not being kept in the designated area. CA - PIC moved all employee personal belongings to the designated area. (1 pt)
WINDSTONE GOLF CLUB
9230 WINDSTONE DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-14-2020
Score: 90
Inspector’s notes
Observed boiled eggs in prep cooler that had surpassed the 7 days limit according to the date that was marked on the containers. CA: PIC discarded expired food. Repeat violation will require a risk control plan. (4 pts)
Observed chicken wings made on a previous day not date marked. CA: Told PIC to discard food. Discussed date marking with PIC. (4 pts)
Observed employee items not stored in designated areas. Employee medicine was on a shelf stored with food and clean dishes. Employee keys were stored inside of a pan on the steam table. CA: Discussed location for employee items with PIC. (1 pt)
Observed hood vent slats missing from over the grill. CA: PIC will replace hood vent slat. (1 pt)
BURGER KING
5865 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 10-15-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed drink nozzles not clean at a frequency necessary to maintain food contact surfaces clean to sight and touch. CA: PIC cleaned drink nozzles and will establish cleaning log for cleaning accountability. This is a violation noted in the past 12 months and will require a risk control plan. (4 pts)
PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA
1537 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 10-15-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee drink located on prep table not in single-use cup with lid and straw. CA - PIC discarded employee drink. (4 pts)