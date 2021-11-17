During Nov. 1-15, 2021, the health department conducted inspections at 21 food services in Walker and Catoosa counties.
Of those inspected, eight earned a perfect score of 100; 10 earned a score in the 90s (A); and three earned a score in the 80s (B).
Note: Scores are original and do not necessarily reflect on-the-spot changes, which sometimes lead to upward adjustments.
WALKER COUNTY
ROY'S RESTAURANT AND GRILL, INC
116 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 11-02-2021
Score: 86
Observed raw meats stored over ready-to-eat foods in the prep cooler. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct By: 11/02/2021
Observed wet rags stored out of sani solution beside ice machine; CA: PIC to properly train staff on storage (at all times) in sani solution of proper strength. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct By: 11/02/2021
Observed same conditions as last inspection; grease is piling up on ceiling tiles, light fixtures, and on the vent itself; CA: This needs to be resolved very quickly by a licensed professional. System appears to be severely out of balance; fix within one week. Repeat Violation. Correct By: 11/09/2021
Remarks: Training with Zach North; discussed ventilation system for hood; also discussed sani rags, temperature control, arrangement of raw meats in relationship to RTE foods; hand-washing.
VITTLES
505 W 9TH ST CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 11-02-2021
Score: 99
Observed hood system needing to be cleaned at time of inspection; CA: PIC to resolve this week; calling for maintenance today. New Violation. Correct By: 11/09/2021
Remarks: Inspection with Zach North; discussed hood system cleaning; cooling methods for large portions of foods in walk-in cooler; cleaning the return grate for the HVAC system; cleaning of the fly trap with new components.
GORDON LEE MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL
105 LEE CIR CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 11-02-2021
Score: 100
SUBWAY
HWY 813 UNIT 49 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 11-04-2021
Score: 100
STARBUCKS
1400 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 11-04-2021
Score: 100
HUDDLE HOUSE
14 BUSHROD JOHNSON AVE CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 11-04-2021
Score: 90
Observed no certified food safety manager on staff. must have a CFSM within 60 days. New Violation.
Hand sink in cook station not in working condition. Had PIC repair sink. There is a sink by the swinging door in the back kitchen. New Violation. Correct By: 11/11/2021
Observed condensation drain leaking in reach-in cooler. Had PIC contact maintenance. New Violation. Correct By: 11/18/2021
Observed floors and walls with buildup. Had PIC implement cleaning plan. New Violation. Correct By: 11/18/2021
PIZZA HUT
405 N MAIN ST PO BOX 782165 LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 11-09-2021
Score: 86
Observed multiple containers that were not cooling uncovered in reach-in cooler. CA: PIC put lids on all containers to prevent contamination. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed ware-washing equipment not functioning according to the manufacturer's instructions. Repair for the equipment is needed. CA: Informed PIC that they have 10 days to repair the equipment and the restaurant will be required to use the three-compartment sink until it is fixed. New Violation. Correct By: 11/19/2021
Observed several items without date-marking labels in reach-in cooler. CA: Had PIC discard food items and discussed proper date-marking methods. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed shelving and cooler doors with excessive debris buildup. CA: Discussed with PIC that a deep cleaning of the entire kitchen is needed. New Violation. Correct By: 11/19/2021
Observed floors and walls in the kitchen with excessive grease buildup. CA: Discussed with PIC the need for a deep cleaning. New Violation. Correct By: 11/19/2021
Observed back door to the kitchen did not close on its own and was vulnerable to pests. CA: Discussed with PIC the need to keep this door shut and to repair the door if it does not stay shut on its own. Corrected On-Site. Repeat Violation.
Remarks: Discussed proper hair restraints and labeling methods with PIC.
LAFAYETTE HEALTH CARE
205 ROAD RUNNER BLVD LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 11-09-2021
Score: 96
Observed several personal drinking items of the staff around the main kitchen. CA: Discussed with PIC the importance of separating personal drinks from food service especially in an HSP. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed reheating procedures with PIC and potential hand-washing contamination with safety glasses in the kitchen.
CHINA BUFFET
1141 N MAIN ST LA FAYETTE
Inspection date: 11-10-2021
Score: 99
Observed used buckets stored outside in the back of the facility. Had PIC remove all used buckets and place in dumpster. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed a section of the dining room used for storage. Had PIC remove all stored items out of the dining room. New Violation.
CATOOSA COUNTY
75 CAFE
400 DIRECT CONNECTION DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 11-04-2021
Score: 100
THE ROSEWOOD
14 FORT TOWN DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 11-04-2021
Score: 96
Observed cover to the slicer, the blade of the can opener, and the ceiling of the microwave all with debris on the equipment. CA: Equipment must be cleaned after use or when changing tasks. PIC cleaned the slicer and can opener in the dish area and sanitized the microwave. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct By: 11/04/2021
Remarks: Discussed cold holding procedures for pasteurized eggs with PIC. Also discussed proper storage of cleaning equipment for the mops.
AMC (BATTLEFIELD 10)
1099 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-05-2021
Score: 100
MCALLISTER'S DELI
2705 BATTLEFIELD PKWY STE 100 FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-08-2021
Score: 97
Observed wiping cloths not properly stored between use. CA: PIC collected improperly stored cloths and discussed proper holding methods for in-between use. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed proper hair restraints with PIC and proper maintenance of ware-washing equipment.
SUPER 8 FORT OGLETHORPE (CONTINENTAL BREAKFAST)
2044 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-08-2021
Score: 100
PIZZA HUT
1919 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-10-2021
Score: 100
SUBWAY DRIVE THRU
2865 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-10-2021
Score: 96
Observed several food items that were not discarded according to the food establishment's policies. CA: Had PIC discard the items and review policies on item disposal. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed cleaning methods for food contact surfaces with PIC. Also reviewed employee health protocol.
IHOP
2047 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-10-2021
Score: 81
Observed employee touching raw foods then touching RTE foods without washing hands and changing gloves. CA: PIC had employee wash hands and discard contaminated food and discussed proper hand-washing procedure. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed food-contact surfaces were not clean to touch when drying. CA: PIC put soiled items back into dirty dish area and discussed proper cleaning methods with employees. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed food items cooling with a lid that was insulating heat. CA: PIC removed lid and took food item to the freezer to make sure the item got down to temperature. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed several pests during inspection. CA: PIC called pest control and EHS discussed minimizing pest control with cleaning procedures. New Violation. Correct By: 11/20/2021
Remarks: Discussed personal drinking containers locations with PIC. Also discussed employee health records. Discussed hot holding procedure and cold holding methods.
FRUTERIA EL GORDO
400 DIRECT CONNECTION DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 11-12-2021
Score: 100
MOE'S SOUTHWEST GRILL
73 PARKWAY DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 11-15-2021
Score: 90
Observed cheese dip not reaching appropriate reheating temperatures in the proper timeframe. CA: Had PIC discard the food item and discussed alternate reheating strategies. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed significant grease build up on the hood vent. CA: Had PIC take note and make sure to clean at closing time. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed storage of sanitizing rags, cooling methods, employee health, ice machine cleaning, and employee drinks with PIC.
FAZOLI'S
3016 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 11-15-2021
Score: 96
Observed open employee drinks on shelving in the kitchen. CA: Employees may only drink out of single service cups with a lid and a straw. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed food contact and non-food contact surface cleaning, cooling methods, and frozen food storage with PIC.