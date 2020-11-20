During the first half of November (Nov. 1-15), 14 eating establishments were inspected in Catoosa and Walker counties: five earned a perfect score of 100, while nine earned a score in the 90s (A).

Walker County

LAFAYETTE HEALTH CARE

205 ROAD RUNNER BLVD LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 11-02-2020

Score: 91

Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods (milk) at a temperature of above 41 degrees in main kitchen cooler. Milk had been above 41 degrees for more than four hours. CA: PIC discarded all TCS foods from cooler. This violation is a repeat from the last routine inspection and will require a risk control plan for 6-8 weeks. (9 pts)

HERITAGE HEALTH @ SHEPHERD HILLS

800 PATTERSON RD LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 11-02-2020

Score: 99

Inspector’s notes: Observed employee beverages stored with commercial product in main kitchen cooler. CA: PIC removed beverages and stored them in employee designated area. (1 pt)

MARY & MARTHA'S PERSONAL CARE

616 MOHAWK ST ROSSVILLE

Inspection date: 11-03-2020

Score: 99

Inspector’s notes: Observed non-food contact surfaces (wire shelving in cooler ) not clean to sight or touch. CA: PIC cleaned wire shelving. (1 pt)

SUBWAY

HWY 813 UNIT 49 CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 11-09-2020

Score: 100

Catoosa County

THE ROSEWOOD

14 FORT TOWN DR ROSSVILLE

Inspection date: 11-03-2020

Score: 99

Inspector’s notes: Observed microwave in bad repair. The inside surface top of the microwave was peeling and flaking. CA: PIC will replace microwave. (1 pt)

FIVE STAR FOOD SERVICE

248 ROLLINS INDUSTRIAL CT RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 11-04-2020

Score: 100

BATTLEFIELD GOLF CLUB

285 CANNON DR RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 11-06-2020

Score: 91

Points: 9

Inspector’s notes: Observed time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the double door glass Coke cooler. The only TCS foods in cooler were mayonnaise and cocktail sauce. Both of those containers had been opened and had a manufacturer label with “refrigerate after opening” on them. Mayonnaise and cocktail sauces were at 50 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC discarded the TCS foods. PIC will not use the cooler for cold holding any TCS foods until it has been repaired. (9 pts)

TAO ASIAN CUISINE

118 REMCO SHOP LN RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 11-10-2020

Score: 100

BOJANGLES'

2051 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 11-10-2020

Score: 91

Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods cold held at above 41 degrees in prep top cooler. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS foods. (9 pts)

LOGAN'S ROADHOUSE

2584 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 11-12-2020

Score: 95

Inspector's notes

Observed main kitchen hand sink without hand-washing cleanser available. CA: PIC replenished hand-washing cleanser to properly wash hands for food safety practices. (4 pts)

Observed build up on walls and ceilings throughout the facility. CA: PIC will deep clean kitchen to ensure physical facilities (walls and ceilings) are clean to sight and touch. (1 pt)

NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CENTER

2403 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 11-12-2020

Score: 100

CRACKER BARREL

50 BISCUIT WAY RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 11-12-2020

Score: 96

Inspector's notes

Observed grease and debris build-up on floors and walls under equipment and behind equipment. CA: PIC will have floors and walls cleaned. (1 pt)

Observed floors in disrepair in high traffic areas. Floor coating is chipping away in places that are heavily trafficked in kitchen area. CA: PIC will have floors repaired. (1 pt)

Observed grease debris build-up on hood vents. CA: PIC cleaned hood vents. (1 pt)

Observed dust debris build-up and vent covers in ceiling. CA: PIC will clean vent covers. (1 pt)

BOYD'S SPEEDWAY (PIT CONCESSIONS)

1481 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 11-14-2020

Score: 100

BOYD'S SPEEDWAY (GRAND STAND)

1481 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 11-14-2020

Score: 97

Inspector’s notes: Observed food employee wearing bracelets while prepping food. CA - Food employee removed bracelet. (3 pts)

Compiled by editor Don Stilwell

