During March 2021, the health department conducted inspections at 58 food services in Catoosa and Walker counties, including  46 businesses: 17 businesses earned a perfect score of 100; 28 earned a score in the 90s (A); and one earned a score in the 80s (B). Also, food service at Walker County State Prison were inspected, with it earning a 100. Also, 11 school cafeterias (listed at the end of this article) were inspected and all earned a perfect score of 100.

WALKER COUNTY

ROCK CITY CLIFF TERRACE

1400 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN

Inspection date: 03-03-2021

Score: 100

ROCK CITY BIG ROCK GRILL

1400 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN

Inspection date: 03-03-2021

Score: 100

MCDONALD’S

106 LAFAYETTE RD CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 03-08-2021

Score: 96

Inspector’s notes: Observed employee beverage not in single service cup in main kitchen area. CA: PIC discarded employee beverage. Discussed beverages must be in single-service cups with lids and straws. (4 pts)

SONIC DRIVE

313 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 03-08-2021

Score: 97

Inspector’s notes: Observed flies throughout the facility. CA: PIC will increase treatment for pest and ensure air curtains are turned on. (3 pts)

BEYER’S SMOKEHOUSE

2661 N HWY 27 LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 03-09-2021

Score: 99

Inspector’s notes: Observed single service cup used as scoop with no handle. CA: Discussed with PIC that single service articles can not be used multiple times as scoop. PIC will replace with appropriate utensils. (1 pt)

MCDONALD’S

1101 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 03-09-2021

Score: 99

Inspector’s notes: Observed walk in cooler door not in good repair (damaged sealant). CA: PIC will have walk-in cooler door repaired in order to properly open and shut walk-in cooler and keep equipment in good repair. (1 pt)

VILLANOW STREET BAKERY & CAFE

117 W VILLANOW ST LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 03-09-2021

Score: 97

Inspector’s notes: Observed sauces out of original container not labeled with common name of food. CA: PIC created labels for all sauce containers. (3 pts)

ASH KICKIN’ BBQ

502 S CHATTANOOGA ST LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 03-11-2021

Score: 95

Inspector’s notes

Air gap not installed at the 3 compartment sink. (2 pts)

Observed live flies in kitchen as well as dead flies on the floor. Several hanging devices were being used as well. CA: Increase fly control in the next 2 weeks, if problems continue to develop/increase, an air curtain will be required. (3 pts)

SONIC DRIVE-IN

820 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE

Inspection date: 03-11-2021

Score: 91

Inspector’s notes

Observed ice maker with heavy build-up inside. Had PIC remove ice and clean and sanitize properly. (4 pts)

Observed build-up of floor drains. Had PIC clean floor drains. (2 pts)

Observed dumpster pad with heavy build-up. Had PIC clean and pressure wash dumpster pad. (1 pt)

Observed dumpster pad with heavy build-up. Had PIC clean and pressure wash dumpster pad. (1 pt)

Observed loose litter around the premises in the landscaping. Had PIC increase frequency of litter pick up. (1 pt)

LITTLE CAESARS

804 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 03-15-2021

Score: 92

Inspector’s notes

Observed multiple personal drinks in coke and water bottles being stored and used around cash register and employee personal area. CA: PIC was educated that only single-service cups with lid and straw are acceptable, PIC discarded bottles. (4 pts)

Observed multiple container with food items (buffalo, garlic butter, and bbq sauce) out of their original container with no common name label. CA: PIC will label food items that are removed from their original container with a common name. (3 pts)

Observed wire shelving and pizza racks with buildup throughout the facility. CA: PIC will create cleaning schedule to ensure all nonfood contact surfaces are clean to sight and touch. (1 pt)

WALKER COUNTY STATE PRISON

97 KEVIN LN ROCK SPRING

Inspection date: 03-15-2021

Score: 100

WENDY’S

401 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 03-15-2021

Score: 91

Inspector’s notes: Observed multiple TCS sauces on prep top cooler not cold held at 41 degrees or below. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS sauces. (9 pts)

ROY'S RESTAURANT AND GRILL, INC

116 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE

Inspection date: 03-16-2021

Score: 100

THE GROOVY GOURMET

110 GORDON ST CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 03-16-2021

Score: 100

LOS POTROS MEXICAN RESTAURANT

201 LEE AVE CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 03-16-2021

Score: 99

Inspector’s notes: Spice scoops left outside of the container. had PIC place store scoops in food containers with handles up between use. (1 pt)

GREAT WALL

13311 N. HWY 27 SUITE 1 CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 03-16-2021

Score: 91

Inspector’s notes: Observed raw frozen beef in freezer stored directly above ready-to-eat crab rangoon. CA: PIC removed beef and stored all ready-to-eat foods above raw frozen meats in order for proper vertical separation and protection. (9 pts)

TACO BELL

15 MAJOR JAMES CLARK GORDON AVE CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 03-16-2021

Score: 100

DOMINO'S PIZZA 8868

110 COVE RD CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 03-18-2021

Score: 96

Inspector’s notes: Observed employee beverages not in single-service cups with a lid and straw. CA: PIC discarded employee beverages and ensured to have single-service cups with a lid and straw for employees. (4 pts)

PASTURE PLATE MOBILE UNIT

5142 W HWY 136 CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 03-24-2021

Score: 98

Inspector’s notes

Observed build-up and debris on the lower part of the walls of the mobile unit where the walls meet the floor, especially behind the cooking/warming equipment. CA: PIC to clean/sanitize floors in the next 1 week.

Observed no light cover on the bulbs in the kitchen facility on one light fixture; CA: PIC to fix replace shield next service.

PASTURE PLATE BASE OF OPERATION

8426 W HWY 27 ROCK SPRING

Inspection date: 03-24-2021

Score: 100

EL TRIO MEXICAN RESTAURANT

2643 N 27 HWY UNIT B LAFAYETTE

Inspection date: 03-25-2021

Score: 100

THE COTTAGE

467 LONGHOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 03-30-2021

Score: 100

HARDEES

300 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE

Inspection date: 03-30-2021

Score: 96

Inspector’s notes

Observed sauces out of their original container not labeled with the common name of food. CA: PIC created labels for sauce bottles. (3 pts)

Observed buildup of steel racks in walk-in cooler. CA: PIC will clean all storage racks in walk-in cooler to be clean to sight and touch. (1 pt)

CATOOSA COUNTY

MAGNOLIA PHARMACY CREAMERY

4622 BATTLEFIELD PKWY RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 03-01-2021

Score: 100

CHI MEMORIAL — GEORGIA

100 GROSS CRESCENT CIR FT. OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 03-01-2021

Score: 100

NO SMALL AFFAIR

5488 BOYNTON DR RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 03-04-2021

Score: 100

RAFAEL’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

7859 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 03-04-2021

Score: 82

Inspector’s notes

Observed the pizza oven conveyer belt with heavy food debris build-up. Observed heavy food debris build-up on top of the pizza oven as well with dishes stored as clean being stored on top of food debris. CA: PIC will have pizza oven cleaned. This is a repeat violation and will require a risk control plan. Informal follow-up will be conducted to discuss the risk control plan and the cleaning procedures that will be verified over the next 8 weeks for pizza oven cleaning and other food contact surfaces in the facility. (4 pts)

Observed several TCS foods in walk-in cooler that were being kept past the 7-day date mark on the containers (pastas). CA: PIC discarded expired foods. (4 pts)

Observed food service employee preparing food while wearing a wrist watch. CA: Discussed with PIC. PIC had employee remove wristwatch. (3 pts)

Observed food service employee preparing food without wearing a hair restraint. CA: Discussed with the PIC. Employee put on hair restraint. (3 pts)

Observed heavy grease accumulation on hoods vents and the vent covers in the walk-in cooler. CA: PIC will have hood vents and vent covers cleaned. Informal follow-up will be conducted to verify cleaning has been completed. This is a repeat violation and will require a written plan of correction. Informal follow-ups will be conducted over the next few months to verify cleaning procedures are being maintained. (1 pt)

Observed live roaches in parts of the kitchen. Current complaint on facility in regards to roaches as well. CA: Discussed increasing pest control to weekly treatments by professional certified company. Due to this being a repeat violation with multiple complaints, a plan of correction will be written. Informal follow-up will be conducted within 24 hours to discuss the plan of correction. Weekly informal inspections will be conducted to verify increased cleaning procedures and pest control records are being met to reduce pests. (3 pts)

FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES

1417 DIETZ RD FT. OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 03-04-2021

Score: 100

ARBY’S

66 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 03-05-2021

Score: 96

Inspector’s notes

Observed food debris build-up on the inside of the stand-up freezer and on the shelving in the walk-in cooler. CA: PIC will have employees clean the equipment. (1 pt)

Observed daylight coming in under the back door. CA: PIC will get a door sweep places on the bottom of the back door to keep the opening protected. (3 pts)

AMC (BATTLEFIELD 10)

1099 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 03-06-2021

Score: 100

ROLLER COASTER SKATEWORLD

2076 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 03-06-2021

Score: 100

SUBWAY

4257 CLOUD SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 03-09-2021

Score: 99

Inspector’s notes: Observed employee food stored with food for service in reach-in cooler. CA: PIC discarded food. (1 pt)

MCDONALD’S

5471 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 03-11-2021

Score: 94

Inspector’s notes

Observed boxes containing food product stored on floor of walk-in freezer. CA: PIC stored boxes at least 6 inches above floor level. (3 pts)

Corrected during inspection?: Yes

Repeat: No

Inspector’s notes: Observed wet wiping cloth not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. CA — Discussed with PIC and wiping cloth was moved to soil linens during inspection. (3 pts)

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA

1537 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 03-11-2021

Score: 95

Points: 4

Inspector’s notes

Observed expired CFSM certificate posted. CFSM expired February 2020. CA: Discussed with PIC. A current CFSM certificate must be displayed in public view. (4 pts)

Points: 1

Observed several shelving units throughout facility with heavy rusting. Shelving in walk-in cooler was particularly bad with heavy rusting. CA: Suggested painting and sealing shelving or replacing shelving as feasible. (1 pt)

WINDSTONE GOLF CLUB

9230 WINDSTONE DR RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 03-11-2021

Score: 99

Inspector’s notes: Observed heavy grease accumulation on hood vent and behind cooking equipment. CA: PIC will have hood vent cleaned. (1 pt)

TURNBUCKLE BAR & GRILL, INC.

61 RBC DR RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 03-12-2021

Score: 100

BBQ SHACK

2936 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 03-12-2021

Score: 100

RUSSELL RACING LLC. D/B/A BOYD’S SPEEDWAY (PIT CONCESSIONS)

1481 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 03-13-2021

Score: 91

Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods hot holding at a temperature less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. CA — CFSM stated that the food had been out for less than 4 hours so they were allowed to rapidly reheat the food to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. (9 pts)

RUSSELL RACING, LLC. D/B/A BOYD’S SPEEDWAY (GRANDSTAND)

1481 SCRUGGS RD RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 03-13-2021

Score: 96

Inspector’s notes: Observed multiple employee beverages not in a single service cup with a lid and straw. CA — CFSM disposed of employee beverages. (4 pts)

BURGER KING

5865 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 03-15-2021

Score: 98

Inspector’s notes

Observed grease build-up on heat lamp equipment. CA: PIC will clean grease build-up. (1 pt)

Observed debris build-up in dry storage area on boxes and single-use cups and the shelving units. CA: PIC will have the dry storage area cleaned. (1 pt)

SMOOTHIE KING

886 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 03-15-2021

Score: 99

Inspector’s notes: Observed condensation build-up in reach-in cooler units on the bottom. CA: PIC will have reach-in cooler repaired. (1 pt)

BASKIN ROBBINS

2847 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 03-15-2021

Score: 98

Inspector’s notes

Observed broken doors on cabinets and broke prep top cooler lid. CA: PIC will male repairs to doors. (1 pt)

Observed some countertops areas not clean to sight or touch. Observed inside of cabinets not clean to sight or touch. Observed the inside of coolers not clean to sight or touch. CA: PIC will have equipment and countertops cleaned more frequently. (1 pt)

LAS FIESTA, INC. D/B/A/ FIESTA MEXICANA

110 KRISTIN DR RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 03-16-2021

Score: 96

Inspector’s notes: Observed sanitizer solution below 50ppm for bleach solution in sanitizer bucket and ware washing machine. CA: PIC will have ware washing machine repaired. PIC made fresh bucket of sanitizer solution for dining tables. This is a repeat inspection and will require a risk control plan. (4 pts)

JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS

1409 DIETZ RD STE B2 FT. OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 03-22-2021

Score: 97

Inspector’s notes: Observed back door being left open. CA: PIC closed the door. (3 pts)

KOBE

2603 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 03-26-2021

Score: 91

Inspector’s notes

Observed open employee drink on food preparation table. CA: PIC put a lid and a straw on the cup and discussed proper eating and drinking in the kitchen with employees. (4 pts)

Observed buckets of sanitizer for wiping towels not labeled with common name. CA: PIC labeled sanitizer buckets. (4 pts)

Observed employee cell phone sitting on food preparation surface (cutting board at sushi station). CA: PIC discussed with employee and removed cell phone from food prep area. This is a repeat violation and will require a plan of correction. (1 pt)

AMERICAN LEGION (GA POST 40 - WILLIAMS-NAPIER)

5956 41 HWY RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 03-30-2021

Score: 100

SEASONS HIBACHI

56 BATTLEFIELD STATION DR FORT OGLETHORPE

Inspection date: 03-31-2021

Score: 94

Inspector’s notes

Observed improper thawing method (ambient temperature) used for raw frozen chicken. CA: PIC removed raw frozen chicken and placed under cold running water for proper thawing method. (3 pts)

Observed buckets of fresh-cut vegetables stored on kitchen floor. CA: PIC removed prep buckets and stored vegetables 6 inches above kitchen floor. (3 pts)

SCHOOL CAFETERIAS

Cafeterias at 11 schools were inspected, with all earning a perfect score of 100. In Catoosa County: Lakeview Middle School and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School. In Walker County: Stone Creek Elementary School, Rock Spring Elementary School, LaFayette Middle School, North LaFayette Elementary School, Rossville Middle School, Mountain View Headstart, South Walker Headstart, Cherokee Ridge Elementary School and Fairyland Elementary School.

