During June 16-30, 2021, the health department conducted inspections at 32 food services in Walker and Catoosa counties: 12 earned a perfect score of 100, 15 earned a score in the 90s (A), four earned a score in the 80s (B), and one earned a score in the 70s (C).
WALKER COUNTY
FIELDSTONE NUTRITION
56 FIELDSTONE VILLAGE DR ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 06-21-2021
Score: 100
PHIL'S HOT DOGS AND SHAVED ICE BASE
515 N MAIN ST LA FAYETTE
Inspection date: 06-21-2021
Score: 100
PHIL'S HOTDOGS AND SHAVED ICE
515 N MAIN ST LA FAYETTE
Inspection date: 06-21-2021
Score: 100
PARKSIDE OPERATIONS, D/B/A THE CENTER FOR ADVANCED REHAB AT PARKSIDE
110 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 06-22-2021
Score: 100
NHC HEALTHCARE
1425 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 06-22-2021
Score: 100
CHICKAMAUGA NUTRITION
12869 HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 06-23-2021
Score: 100
PIZZA IN THE COVE
664 W COVE RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 06-23-2021
Score: 100
CAMP ADAHI
125 CAMP ADAHI DR CLOUDLAND
Inspection date: 06-23-2021
Score: 100
CATOOSA COUNTY
GOLDEN CORRAL
760 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-16-2021
Score: 100
DONUT PALACE
390 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-17-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed facility does not have bodily fluid clean-up kit readily on hand in facility. CA: PIC ordered bodily fluid clean-up kit to store inside facility and present to the health department upon routine inspections. (4 pts)
CAFFEINE ADDICTS
7819 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-17-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed splatter inside microwave. CA: PIC cleaned microwave. (1 pt)
BATTLEFIELD BURGERS
794 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-17-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed no paper towels and hand washing sink. CA: PIC put paper towels at handwashing sink. (4 pts)
PARK PLACE RESTAURANT
2891 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-17-2021
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes
Observed food debris build-up on shelving units in walk-in coolers. CA: PIC had employees clean shelves. (1 pt)
Observed food debris build-up on walls and floors throughout the kitchen area especially around food prep work areas and the three-compartment sink as well as the mechanical ware washing machine. CA: PIC will have employees clean floors and walls. (1 pt)
Observed live flies in floors and around floor drains and back of facility near back door area. CA: Discussed increasing pest control treatment frequency with PIC. PIC said they are due to come tomorrow and she will address the issue with them. (3 pts)
WAFFLE HOUSE
5411 HIGHWAY 151 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-18-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed raw shell eggs on a time as a public health control above grill with no indicated date or discard time marked. CA: COS by PIC. Discussed with PIC about the requirements of time as a public health control requirements and facility policy and procedures. (9 pts)
STEAK & SHAKE
1182 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-18-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed food debris and grease build-up on floors under fixed equipment and on walls behind fixed equipment. CA: PIC will work with employees on cleaning floors and walls more detailed at a higher frequency. (1 pt)
PANERA BREAD
2620 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-18-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed food debris and drink splatter on some non-food contact surfaces. Observed the self-serve drink station with build-up from drink syrup as well as spilled tea under the dispenser. Observed food debris build-up on shelving units in walk-in cooler. CA: PIC had employees clean equipment. (1 pt)
KRYSTAL
2560 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-18-2021
Score: 98
Inspector’s notes
Observed grease build-up under fryers on the floor. CA: PIC will have floors cleaned today. (1 pt)
Observed fans being used for ventilation not clean to sight and touch with dust on them. CA: PIC cleaned fans. (1 pt)
ARBY'S
2392 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-18-2021
Score: 93
Inspector’s notes
Observed sanitizer concentration not meeting required levels for manufacture recommendation. CA: PIC replaced sanitizer to meet requirements for concentration levels. (4 pts)
Observed food in walk-in freezer being stored on the floor. CA - PIC moved food so it was at least 6 inches off the floor. (3 pts)
KONA ICE (PULL BEHIND TRAILER)
46 ZACKERY LN ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 06-21-2021
Score: 100
KONA ICE (MOBILE UNIT 2)
46 ZACKERY LN ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 06-21-2021
Score: 100
THE CANOPY AT BOYNTON RIDGE ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY
54 BATTLEFIELD CANOPY CIR FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-21-2021
Score: 100
WENDY'S (DIETZ RD)
3588 BATLLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-21-2021
Score: 98
Points: 1
Inspector’s notes
Observed grease build-up on floors by cooking equipment under hood vent. CA: PIC will have floors cleaned. (1 pt)
Observed grease build-up on hood overhang. CA: PIC will clean hood overhang. (1 pt)
WENDY'S
5872 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-22-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed grease accumulation on hood vent. CA: Hood vents are due to be cleaned. Suggested more frequent cleaning in between the professional service cleanings. (1 pt)
WAFFLE HOUSE
11292 HWY 41 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-22-2021
Score: 85
Inspector’s notes
Observed plastic container being stored in handwashing sink. PIC said they use it to fill up with water to rinse down the dish area with. Also observed hand sink not being used properly with rubber bands holding part of the faucet. The hand sink MUST be repaired properly so that it can be used as it is intended to be used. CA: Told PIC to remove the plastic container and that nothing can be stored inside of that hand washing sink. Informal follow-up will be conducted to verify the handwashing sink has been repaired. Also, bucket in this sink has been a repeat violation on multiple previous inspections and may require a risk control plan. Nothing may be stored or kept inside of the handwashing sink. The handwashing sink is intended for hand washing only and no other purpose. (4 pts)
Observed container of chili in refrigerator made a previous day cold holding at 48 degrees Fahrenheit. There was a lot of condensation on the lid of the container of chili. CA: PIC must discard chili. PIC or CFSM should discuss proper cooling methods with the employees. It is believed the chili was not cooled down properly the previous day because the other food in the cooler was at 41 degrees Fahrenheit. (9 pts)
Observed the gauges on the high-temperature dishwashing machine not working at all. CA: PIC will have the gauges repaired. The facility must have an alternate way to check temperature of dish machine when gauges fail. (1 pt)
Observed debris build-up on plastic trays used for holding clean coffee mugs. CA: PIC will have trays cleaned and sanitized at a frequency enough that the trays remain clean to site and touch. (1 pt)
THATCHER'S BBQ
2929 HWY 41 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-23-2021
Score: 88
Inspector’s notes
Observed TCS food cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit in stand-up single door cooler next to grill. The internal thermometer on the cooler was showing 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Food temperatures ranged from 50-54 degrees Fahrenheit (see temperature chart below). CA: PIC will not use cooler unless it is holding at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. New door has been ordered for cooler. Informal follow-up will be conducted once new door has been installed to verify the cooler is working properly with the new door. This cooler was also out of temperature on another inspection within the last 12 months and will require a risk control plan. Risk control plan will be discussed with PIC. (9 pts)
Observed an abundance of live flies in the kitchen area. CA: Advised PIC to increase pest control for flies. Will follow up within 10 days to verify corrective action. (3 pts)
PAM'S PLACE
906 LAFAYETTE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-24-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed grease and food debris on some walls and floors. CA: PIC will do a thorough cleaning during the week they are closed prior to fully opening under new ownership. (1 pt)
CORAZON DE MEXICO MODERN MEXICAN CUISINE
2681 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-24-2021
Score: 80
Inspector’s notes
Observed employee beverages not in single-service cup with lid and straw. CA - CFSM discarded beverages. (4 pts)
Observed no hand drying provisions provided at hand washing sink. CA - CFSM had the paper towels replaced. (4 pts)
Observed multiple TCS foods in prep-top cooler and reach-in cooler not being maintained at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. CA - CFSM stated food had been out for less than 4 hours so they were able to move the food to the walk-in cooler to cool. (9 pts)
Observed wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer. CA - CFSM moved the rags to the sanitizer solution. (3 pts)
MCDONALD'S
1179 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-24-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes
Observed abundance of food debris on floors around main serving line and drink spills on floors in front by the drive-thru window. CA: Suggested increasing cleaning frequency of floors. (1 pt)
Observed an abundance of flies in the main kitchen prep area. CA - Discussed with the CFSM that they need to up their pest control frequency and have them target flies. (3 pts)
ZAXBY'S
6456 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-25-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes
Observed wet wiping towel stored on bread racks with bread direct above and next to bread. CA: Wiping towels must be kept in sanitizer bucket solution in between use and may not be stored with food. PIC removed wiping towel from the bread racks. (3 pts)
Observed three-compartment sink and hand washing sink by chicken breading station needing more caulking between sink and wall. CA: PIC will have equipment repaired. (1 pt)
O'CHARLEY'S
2542 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-28-2021
Score: 79
Inspector’s notes
Observed heavy build-up off food debris and food splatter on the insides of all microwaves. CA: PIC will keep microwaves cleaned at a frequency often enough so that the microwaves are clean to sight and touch. (4 pts)
Observed plastic containers used for storing chips inside of not clean to sight or touch. The inside and outside of the containers had extremely heavy accumulation of grease and debris in them. The drawers that the containers of chips are stored in also had very heavy accumulation of grease and food debris on them. CA: PIC will have the food contact surfaces and cleaned frequently enough that they remain clean to sight or touch. An informal follow-up will be conducted within 48 hours to verify that the containers and drawers have been cleaned. (4 pts)
Observed several TCS foods in multiple cold holding units cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cold holding violations have been a repeat violation on routine inspections over the last 12 months and will require a risk control plan. The risk control plan will include daily temperature logs and weekly informal follow-up inspections by the health authority to insure the temperature logs are being maintained and that the cold holding units being used are functioning properly. CA: PIC will have cold holding units that are not holding at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below closely monitored and repaired if needed. Informal follow-up will be conducted within 48 hours to verify the status of possible repairs to cold holding units that were not working during the inspection. (9 pts)
Observed knives being stored under microwaves in between use. CA: In-use utensils must be stored on clean surfaces in between use. PIC removed the knives from under the microwaves. (1 pt)
Observed heavy accumulation of grease and food debris on sides of fryers and other equipment throughout the facility. Observed heavy accumulation of debris on all shelving units in the walk-in coolers. CA: All equipment must be cleaned at a frequency often enough that it remains clean to sight and touch. An informal follow-up will be conducted within 10 days to verify the equipment and shelving have all been cleaned. (1 pt)
Observed broken tiles in mop sink and around walk-in cooler. CA: PIC will have the tiles repaired. Informal follow-up required to verify that the tiles have been repaired. Broken tiles are a repeat violation and will require a risk control plan. All broken tiles in the facility must be repaired on an agreed-upon time frame. Informal follow-up will be conducted within 48 hours to discuss the plan of correction for getting tiles repaired. (1 pt)
Observed food and grease build-up on floors in between, under and behind equipment as well as standing water and food debris in drains and in broken and missing tiles throughout the facility. CA: PIC will have tiles repaired and clean floors. Informal follow-up will be conducted within 48 hours to verify progress on cleaning. (1 pt)
LONG JOHN SILVERS
2837 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE, GA 30742
Inspection date: 06-28-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed heavy build-up of grease on floors pipes around deep fryers. CA: PIC will have floors cleaned.
DOMINO'S
1010 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-29-2021
Score: 87
Inspector’s notes
Observed employees drinking from non-single service cups without lid or straw. CA: PIC instructed employee to discard drink and to use only single-service cups with a lid and straw for proper eating and drinking practices. This is a repeat violation and requires a risk control plan. (4 pts)
Observed dishes being sanitizer in three-compartment sink with no chemical sanitizer. CA: PIC said they were out of sanitizer. Dishes will be rewashed and sanitized once sanitizer gets delivers late today. PIC will train employees on how to properly test the chemical sanitizer concentration. (4 pts)
Observed leaks in three-compartment sink and handwashing sink. Observed no air gap in three-compartment sink. The three-compartment sink must have a proper air gap. A dishwasher was installed without approval from health authority and has since been removed. The leak is where the dishwashing machine was installed. Any new equipment must be approved by the health department prior to installation. CA: PIC will have the three-compartment sink properly air-gapped and the sink leaks repaired. Informal follow-up will be conducted to verify the violations have been corrected. (2 pts)
Observed live flies throughout facility. CA: Recommended increasing pest control. (3 pts)