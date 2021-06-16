During June 1-15, 2021, the health department conducted inspections at 21 food services in Walker and Catoosa counties: seven earned a perfect score of 100, 12 earned a score in the 90s (A), and two earned a score in the 80s (B).
WALKER COUNTY
THE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN CLUB INC.
1201 FLEETWOOD DR LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 06-01-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed dish machine dispenser unable to produce sanitizer. CA: PIC is to switch over to three-compartment sink until dish machine is repaired. (4 pts)
HARDEE'S
12876 N HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 06-08-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes
Observed choking posters not posted in dining room. Had PIC post posters in visible locations. (1 pt)
Observed kitchen equipment (deep fryers, hood vent, coolers, heat lamps, and etc. ) with build-up. Had PIC increase frequency of cleaning schedule. (1 pt)
Observed build-up of debris on dumpster pad. Had PIC removed debris and pressure wash pad. (1 pt)
Observed facility floors with heavy build-up of debris. Had PIC clean floors/walls more frequently by implementing a cleaning schedule. (1 pt)
PIZZA HUT-DELIVERY EXPRESS
55 HWY 813 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 06-08-2021
Score: 100
GUADALAJARA
12937 N HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 06-08-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed paper towel dispenser empty in restrooms. Had PIC restock dispensers. (1 pt)
LAFAYETTE GOLF CLUB
638 S MAIN ST LA FAYETTE
Inspection date: 06-09-2021
Score: 100
LAFAMILIA MEXICAN RESTAURANT LLC
516 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 06-14-2021
Score: 84
Inspector’s notes
Observed no PIC present at the time of routine inspection. CA: CFSM will designate PIC with working food safety knowledge at all times when CFSM is not present. (4 pts)
Observed sanitize concentration too strong for manufactures recommendation CA: PIC cut sanitizer concentration with water to produce appropriate sanitizer concentration. (4 pts)
Observed TCS foods stored over 24 hours without date marking. CA: PIC discarded TCS food. (4 pts)
Observed buildup on walls and ceilings of main kitchen area. CA: PIC will clean all buildup and debris located on walls and ceilings. (1 pt)
Observed multiple flies throughout facility. CA: PIC will follow up with pest control service to effectively control pest. (3 pts)
OLD SOUTH RESTAURANT
796 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 06-14-2021
Score: 100
CATOOSA COUNTY
JACK'S FAMILY RESTAURANTS
56 LAKESHORE DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-02-2021
Score: 94
Inspector’s notes
Observed spray bottle of soap stored on food preparation table in between use. CA: PIC moved spray bottle to chemical storage area. (4 pts)
Observed the ice cream scoop dipper well not functioning. Employees are filling the well with hot water and changing it out routinely to ensure the water stays at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above, but it gets difficult to do during busy times. CA: Dipper well must be repaired. (1 pt)
Observed grease build-up on heat lamp area where fries are kept and side of the equipment in that area of the kitchen. CA: PIC had employees clean equipment. (1 pt)
BOJANGLES'
2051 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-02-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods cold held at above 41 degrees in prep top cooler (see temperature chart below). CA: PIC took TCS and placed in ice bath to chill. PIC will monitor prep top/egg cooler prior to continuing using for cold holding TCS foods. Informal follow-up will be conducted to verify cooler is functioning properly. This is a repeat violation over the last 12 months and requires a risk control plan. RCP will be discussed with PIC. (9 pts)
TERIYAKI OF JAPAN
33 LEGION ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-03-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed no handwashing soap available at one of the handwashing sinks. CA: PIC filled up hand soap dispenser. (4 pts)
HARDEE'S
1086 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-03-2021
Score: 98
Inspector’s notes
Observed grease and food debris build-up on much of the equipment in the facility. Observed heavy food debris build-up in coolers and freezers and gaskets of the cold holding units. CA: PIC will have employees do a thorough deep cleaning of equipment. This is a repeat violation and will require a written plan of correction. (1 pt)
Observed grease-build-up on walls behind fryer and grill and standing water behind freezer. CA: PIC will have employees clean. This is a repeat inspection and will require a written plan of correction. (1 pt)
SUBWAY
2598 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-04-2021
Score: 100
APPLEBEE'S
2219 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-07-2021
Score: 89
Inspector’s notes
Observed no paper towels available at two of the handwashing sinks. CA: PIC put paper towels in paper towel dispensers. (4 pts)
Observed handwashing soap not dispensing in one of the handwashing sinks. CA: PIC replaced battery in hand soap dispenser. (4 pts)
Observed food debris build-up on several pieces of equipment in the facility. Observed food debris inside of reach-in coolers and grease and food build-up on sides of cooking equipment. Observed food debris build-up in microwaves and on the outside of the microwaves. CA: PIC will clean equipment. Will require plan of correction. (1 pt)
Observed food debris on floors stuck in grout. Grout is getting so low in between tiles that the food and water is staying trapped in between tiles. CA: Recommend replacing grout in areas where is has gotten so low between tiles. (1 pt)
VALLARTA
23 LEGION ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-08-2021
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes
Observed hydrogen peroxide and bucket of sanitizer solution stored on prep table surface. CA: Chemicals must be stored away from food and food prep areas in a designated area. (4 pts)
Observed employee personal items, food and medicine stored on prep surface and scattered on shelves and not labeled. CA: Employees must keep all personal items in one designated area away from food preparation and food storage. (1 pt)
THE HANGOUT (MOBILE UNIT)
1379 CROSS ST FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-09-2021
Score: 100
THE HANGOUT (BASE OF OPERATION)
1379 CROSS ST FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-09-2021
Score: 100
TACO BELL
3022 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-09-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed dumpster lid open when not in use. CA: PIC had food employee close the dumpster door. (1 pt)
SONIC
6645 HWY 41 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-14-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food in prep top cooler cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Internal hanging thermometer showed the air temperature to be over 45 degrees Fahrenheit. The internal temperature of food ranged from 47-51 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC said they had it serviced recently and it had needed Freon, but they will keep the food iced down until it can be permanently repaired or replaced. (9 pts)
KRYSTAL
15703 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-14-2021
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed food service employee wearing a wristwatch while preparing food. CA: PIC had employee remove wristwatch and wash hands. (3 pts)
TACO BELL
5422 ALABAMA HWY UNIT 4682 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 06-14-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes
Observed food service employee preparing food while wearing a wristwatch. CA: PIC had employee remove the wristwatch and wash hands. (3 pts)
Observed leak in ceiling directly above prep line on serving line/table. PIC said it has been addressed but not repaired. They are not actively using that portion of the serving line but requested them to put a pan on the line to catch the dripping water and keeping it from splashing on the food being prepared and cold held on the line. CA: Leak in ceiling must be repaired as soon as possible. Informal follow-up will be conducted within 10 days to verify the leak has been repaired. (1 pt)
WENDY'S
401 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 06-15-2021
Score: 100