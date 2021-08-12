Editor’s note: We are re-publishing this article due to miscalculation of some scores in the original article, which ran in our Aug. 11 edition. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you find an error in one of our articles, please let us know by email (walkercountymessenger@npco.com) or call 706-638-1859.
During July 16-31, 2021, the health department conducted inspections at 23 food services in Walker and Catoosa counties: 10 earned a perfect score of 100, eight earned a score in the 90s (A), and five earned a score in the 80s (B).
WALKER COUNTY
LOS GUERRERO’S
1103 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 07-16-2021
Score: 100
PIE SLINGERS PIZZERIA
56 FIELDSTONE VILLAGE DR STE A ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 07-20-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed fan covers in walk-in cooler with build-up. Had PIC clean fan covers.
MUMDEE’S MOBILE
124 THIRD ST FLINTSTONE
Inspection date: 07-21-2021
Score: 100
MUMDEE’S BASE OF OPERATION
124 THIRD ST FLINTSTONE
Inspection date: 07-21-2021
Score: 100
SNACK SHACK
923 SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 07-22-2021
Score: 88
Inspector’s notes
Observed sausage held at 120F on the grill. Had PIC reheat to 165F or discard.
Observed spoon lying down in the slaw container. had PIC store spoon handle up in the food between use.
CAMP ADAHI
125 CAMP ADAHI DR CLOUDLAND
Inspection date: 07-22-2021
Score: 91
Points: 9
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods in walk-in cooler and in the reach-in cooler between 44-55 degrees. CA: Items that were out of temp discarded. Spoke with PIC and maintenance about the coolers and both were adjusted down several degrees; temperature logs are in place as well as methods for tracking temperatures. PIC to implement better practices on keeping doors closed during operations.
CREATIVE CATERING
110 LEE AVE CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 07-23-2021
Score: 100
TRADING POST SMOKEHOUSE BBQ
11016 HWY 157 RISING FAWN
Inspection date: 07-26-2021
Score: 100
GEO’S SMOKEHOUSE
713 S CHATTANOOGA ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 07-27-2021
Score: 100
THE CRUSHED TOMATO
111 E LAFAYETTE SQ LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 07-28-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes
Observed employee with no hair restraint. PIC to implement caps or restraints for all foodservice employees.
Observed soiled reach-in ice cream freezer gaskets. PIC to clean gaskets around ice cream freezer daily.
WOLFE’S DEN COFFEE SHOP
305 S DUKE ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 07-30-2021
Score: 100
CATOOSA COUNTY
LAKE WINNEPESAUKAH (WATER PARK CAFE) — SEASONAL
1730 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date 07-16-2021
Score: 87
Inspector’s notes
Observed tuna salad in front glass door reach-in cooler not being held at or below 41F. CA — Food had been portioned out of commercially packaged RTE food around 10:00 am this morning and was moved to walk-in cooler (had been in cold holding unit less than 2 hours).
Observed ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food that is displayed or held for sale or service without temperature control (not being held below 41F or above 135F) and being held under a time as a public health control with no time markings. CA — Discussed with PIC that ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food that is displayed or held for sale or service without temperature control (not being held below 41F or above 135F) and being held under time as a public health control must have time markings. Food was discarded and next batch was marked with 4 hour discard time.
Observed establishment utilizing time as a public health control without having written procedures. CA — Discussed with PIC that time procedures must be written and approved by health department for ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food that is displayed or held for sale or service without temperature control (not being held below 41F or above 135F).
Observed no thermometer in front display cold holding unit. CA — Discussed with PIC that all cold holding unit must have temperature measuring devices provided in the warmest interior part of the cold holding unit.
Observed inside portions of reach-in portion of prep top cooler and gaskets on front glass door cold holding unit not clean to sight and touch. CA — Discussed with PIC that all non-food contact surfaces must be ke free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris and he had employee clean inside of prep cooler during inspection and will have gaskets cleaned.
LAKE WINNEPESAUKAH (FERRIS WHEEL FOODS)
1730 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date 07-16-2021
Score: 98
Inspector’s notes
Observed walk-in cooler not in good repair (condensation line not draining properly and ice accumulating in walk-in cooler.
Observed several pieces of equipment not necessary for the food operation being stored in area being utilized for preparing funnel cake batter. CA — Discussed with PIC that either mixer needs to be repaired (has broken whip), so funnel cake batter can be prepared in the front food service area where it was designed to be prepared or all unnecessary food equipment in the rear kitchen area need to be relocated to storage on the premises outside of food prep area.
Observed hood filters over funnel cake fryers not clean to sight or touch. CA — Discussed with PIC that hood filters must be ke clean to prevent the contamination of food.
Observed light in walk-in cooler not working. CA — Discussed with PIC and he will have light bulb replaced.
Observed employee personal items not being stored in approved designated areas. CA — Discussed with PIC and will have staff retrained on storage of personal items.
LAKE WINNEPESAUKAH (CATERING) — SEASONAL
1730 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date 07-16-2021
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes
Observed BBQ sauce and BBW chicken stored in walk-in cooler since previous weekend with any date markings. CA — Discussed with PIC the importance of date marking and he had food discarded during inspection.
Observed walk-in cooler not in good repair (condensate line is not draining properly) and leaking back into the walk-in cooler. CA — Discussed with PIC about having condensation drain issued repaired.
LAKE WINNEPESAUKAH (CAROUSEL CAFE)
1730 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date 07-16-2021
Score: 87
Inspector’s notes
Observed time/temperature for control safety food (i.e. potato salad and chicken) cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit in reach-in cooler. CA — Discussed with PIC the walk-in cooler door was being left open (no self-closer) and he had food discarded and will have unit reserviced and self-closer installed/repaired on door.
Observed ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food that is displayed or held for sale or service without temperature control (not being held below 41F or above 135F) and being held under a time as a public health control with no time markings. CA — Discussed with PIC that ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food that is displayed or held for sale or service without temperature control (not being held below 41F or above 135F) and being held under time as a public health control must have time markings. Food was discarded and next batch was marked with 4 hour discard time. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed establishment utilizing time as a public health control without having written procedures. CA — Discussed with PIC that time procedures must be written and approved by health department for ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food that is displayed or held for sale or service without temperature control (not being held below 41F or above 135F). New Violation.
Observed walk-in freezer with water dripping from ceiling onto food boxes. All food was still frozen and in unopened packaging. CA — Discussed with PIC and said that he had already called service company that door had been left open and causing it to freeze up and they were defrosting and going to have service company look at it and make any necessary repairs and also check condensation lines.
Observed employees personal items (purse) not being stored in designated areas. CA — Discussed with PIC that all employee personal items must be stored in designated areas approved by the health authority and PIC had purse removed from foodservice prep area and relocated to designated area (i.e. PIC’s office).
Observed hood filters over fryers not clean to sight or touch. CA — Discussed with PIC that hood filters must be ke clean to prevent the contamination of food.
COOK OUT
BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date 07-19-2021
Score: 85
Inspector’s notes
Observed sanitizer solution with a concentration under the minimum concentration required by the manufacturer (150ppm). CA — PIC made new sanitizer solution that was within the required concentration.
Observed TCS foods being cold held above 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the ice baths beside the grill (see temperature log). CA — PIC stated food had been out for less than 4 hours, so they were able to cool the TCS foods back down to 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
Observed facility not following the approved Time as a Public Health Control (TPHC) procedure properly. Initial temperatures of TCS foods that were under the TPHC procedure were not being logged in accordance with the approved procedure. TCS foods were ke past the marked 4 hour discard time. CA — PIC discarded TCS foods and replaced them in accordance with the approved time as a public health control procedure. Hearing to be scheduled to discuss Risk Control Plan and possibly further administrative action.
SPRINGHILL SUITES (CONT. BREAKFAST)
155 GENERAL LEE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date 07-22-2021
Score: 86
Inspector’s notes
Observed food employee switch task without properly washing hands. Employee went from wiping down counter with sanitizer cloth directly to handling food. CA — Food employee discarded food and properly washed hands.
Observed an open container of TCS food without a proper date mark. CA — PIC chose to discard food.
Observed the most current inspection was not displayed for public view. CA — PIC posted copy of new inspection.
LITTLE CAESARS
591 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date 07-23-2021
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes
Observed pizza sauce being stored in large plastic containers covered with tight-fitting lids. CA — Discussed with PIC that items being cooled should be left uncovered or loosely covered until they have reached a cold holding temperature of 41F or below. Then they can be covered. PIC had all pizza sauce being cooled uncovered to facility rapid cooling.
Observed pizza racks not clean to sight and touch. CA: PIC will clean all pizza racks to ensure they are clean to sight and touch and free of debris.
Observed floors under racks in walk-in cooler not clean to sight or touch. CA — Discussed with PIC the need to clean frequently clean floors.
RAFAEL’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
7859 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date 07-26-2021
Score: 90
Inspector’s notes
Observed TCS foods in the salad bar serving unit cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Food in salad bar was 43-46 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC will monitor salad bar closely and keep temperature logs. Informal follow-up will be conducted to verify cooler is working.
Observed food splatter, grease and debris on floors and walls throughout the facility. CA: PIC will have floors and walls cleaned at a frequency that they remain clean to sight and touch. Repeat violation. Plan of correction required.
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES
1417 DIETZ RD FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date 07-29-2021
Score: 100
EL CACTUS RESTAURANT
90 BATTLEFIELD STATION DR FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date 07-29-2021
Score: 100
ARBY’S
66 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date 07-30-2021
Score: 100
SUBWAY
4257 CLOUD SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date 07-30-2021
Score: 92
Inspector’s notes
Observed no CFSM certificate posted. PIC said she does have a CFSM certificate but that it is at the other subway location. Also there is another employee that has a CFSM certificate that works in this store, but no CFSM certificates were posted in public view. The acting CFSM can only be responsible for one store. CA: An informal follow-up will be conducted to verify the CFSM certificate is posted.
Observed chemical sanitizer for knife bucket below 50 ppm for bleach. The test strip did not show any sanitizer color. CA: PIC will make new sanitizer solution for knives and check the concentration to ensure it is 50-100ppm for chlorine-based sanitizer.