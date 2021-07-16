During July 1-15, 2021, the health department conducted inspections at 20 food services in Walker and Catoosa counties: seven earned a perfect score of 100, nine earned a score in the 90s (A), and four earned a score in the 80s (B).
WALKER COUNTY
CREAG
32 CLUBHOUSE LN RISING FAWN
Inspection date: 07-01-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Asparagus puree, various sauces, cheeses held between 47-52 degrees. PIC to keep lids closed and turn off larger warming lamp near the prep cooler top areas. The warmer is causing severe temperature fluctuations. (9 pts)
MCLEMORE CLUB-TURN GRILL
21 STANDING BEAR LANE RISING FAWN
Inspection date: 07-01-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed hot potentially hazardous food received at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Hot dogs were held on the rolling cooker between 117-128 degrees; PIC threw them away and made proper adjustments to the cooker. (9 pts)
TOKI SUSHI INC.
116 W LAFAYETTE SQ LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 07-01-2021
Score: 91
Observed front service cooler for sushi above 41 degrees; CA: PIC to use stronger cooler until the old unit is replaced (next week). (9 pts)
RAFAEL'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
150 PEARL DR LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 07-02-2021
Score: 87
Inspector’s notes
Observed open cup and a drink bottle on a food prep table. Had PIC instruct employees to drink out of single service cup with lids and straws only and store below food prep areas. (4 pts)
Observed raw chicken over noodles and Alfredo sauce in 2-door cooler. Had PIC move raw meats below ready-to-eat foods. (9 pts)
WENDY'S
12706 HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 07-06-2021
Score: 100
KRYSTAL
2354 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 07-06-2021
Score: 92
Inspector’s notes
Observed shake dispenser with buildup; PIC cleaned immediately. Clean these at least every shift. (4 pts)
Observed bathroom facility not clean. PIC to clean immediately. (1 pt)
Observed live flies in kitchen. PIC to strengthen fly control during summer months. (3 pts)
HARDEE'S
813 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 07-06-2021
Score: 94
Inspector’s notes
Observed flour container without the lid. Had PIC store all foods with tight-fitting lids. (4 pts)
Observed accumulation of build-up on cooking equipment in the kitchen. Had PIC implement a cleaning schedule for the facility with sign-off sheet. (1 pt)
Observed floors and walls with buildup in main kitchen prep area. CA: PIC will have floors walls and ceilings cleaned to be clean to sight and touch. (1 pt)
SUBWAY
8175 HWY 27 ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 07-07-2021
Score: 92
Points: 4
Inspector’s notes
No certified food manager for establishment. Observed no one on staff or listed at the store at time of inspection; CA: Obtain new certification within 30 days. (4 pts)
Points: 4
Observed dirty microwave, particularly on the inside in the upper portion over the top of foods being prepared. CA: PIC cleaned microwave during inspection. (4 pts)
CAFE 7
1400 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 07-07-2021
Score: 100
PRIMETIME VIDEO
122 GORDON ST CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 07-07-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.CA: PIC adjusted thermostat and will monitor the cooler; if temperature is not moving downward, professional assistance will be needed. (9 pts)
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN GOLF CLUB
1730 WOOD NYMPH TRL LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 07-07-2021
Score: 100
THE DINNER BELL
3258 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY RD FLINTSTONE
Inspection date: 07-08-2021
Score: 100
LOS CHARROS TAQUERIA Y RESTAURANTE
8019 N HWY 27 ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 07-09-2021
Score: 87
Inspector’s notes
Handwash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed hand sink filled with food contact equipment during inspection; no paper towels present at the time. Corrected on site. (4 pts)
Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut tomatoes, cheese, guacamole, chicken were held between 45-55 degrees. 2 prep coolers are not operating well right now, a technician has been scheduled; CA: Ice is being used to hold temps down as much as possible, plus items are being labeled and discarded before 4 hrs. (9 pts)
CROSSROADS
9157 W HWY 136 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 07-14-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Icemaker with excess build-up. Had PIC clean and sanitize ice maker. (4 pts)
CATOOSA COUNTY
SUBWAY
6993 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 07-07-2021
Score: 100
DOMINO'S
95 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 07-08-2021
Score: 100
WAFFLE HOUSE
909 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 07-08-2021
Score: 87
Inspector’s notes
Observed open drinks sitting on tabletops/food prep surface. CA: PIC discarded drinks. Employees may only drink out of a single service cup with a lid and a straw and must be kept stored in a location approved by the health authority away from food for service or clean utensils. This is a repeat inspection and will require a risk control plan. (4 pts)
Observed coffee pot being stored in the main hand washing sink in the kitchen. CA: The handwashing sink may not be used for anything other than washing hands. Employee removed coffee pot from hand washing sink. This is a repeat violation and will require a risk control plan. (4 pts)
Observed the faucet on the handwashing sink not working the way it is designed to work. It was also very loose on the sink. CA: PIC will ensure the sink gets repaired. (4 pts)
Observed rust and food debris on shelves in reach-in cooler. CA: PIC will have selves cleaned and repainted so that there is no rusting on the shelves. (1 pt)
DEL TACO
526 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 07-13-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes
Observed bucket of sanitizer stored over sugar on shelf. Observed bucket of sanitizer stored directly on floor. /CA: Sanitizer buckets must be kept off the floor and not over food or next to food. (4 pts)
Observed hand washing sink had separated from the caulk between sink and wall. CA: PIC will have the sink caulked. (1 pt)
Observed food splatter on walls in the preparation room and on walls under three-compartment sink. CA: PIC will have walls cleaned. (1 pt)
Observed the back door being left open allowing flies in the facility. CA: PIC closed door. The door must be kept closed except during deliveries and removing garbage. (3 pt)
DOGWOOD BIBLE CAMP CAFETERIA (seasonal)
5296 DOGWOOD VALLEY RD TUNNEL HILL
Inspection date: 07-13-2021
Score: 100
EL MATADOR MEXICAN RESTAURANT
2233 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 07-14-2021
Score: 85
Inspector’s notes
Observed raw animal products not properly stored vertically by minimum internal cook temperature. Observed raw chicken stored directly over raw shrimp in reach-in cooler, observed open packaging of raw chicken stored directly over ready-to-eat French fries in reach-in freezer, observed raw chicken stored over raw beef in walk-in cooler. CA - CFSM rearranged reach-in cooler, reach-in freezer, and walk-in cooler so that raw animal products were protected from cross-contamination by being stored vertically by minimum internal cook temperature. (9 pts)
Observed multiple food items not stored 6 inches off of the floor in walk-in cooler and freezer. CA - CFSM moved all food off of the floor so that it was at least 6 inches off the floor. (3 pts)
Observed exterior door not protected from pests. Daylight coming from bottom of the door. CA - CFSM stated they would have the weather-stripping replaced. (3 pts)