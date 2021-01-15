During Jan. 1-15, 36 eating establishments were inspected in Walker and Catoosa counties: nine earned a perfect score of 100, 23 earned a score in the 90s (A), and four earned a score in the 80s (B).
Walker County
WENDY'S
12706 HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 01-06-2021
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed sauces not in original container not labeled with common name of food. CA: PIC created labels for sauce bottles. (3 pts)
PIZZA IN THE COVE
664 W COVE RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 01-06-2021
Score: 100
RAFAEL'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
150 PEARL DR LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 01-06-2021
Score: 82
Inspector’s notes
Observed open cup and a drink bottle on a food prep table. Had PIC instruct employees to drink out of single service cup with lids and straws only and store below food prep areas. (4 pts)
Observed reach-in cooler not cooling properly. TCS foods were at 46-50f. Had PIC remove TCS foods at 46f or lower to the walk-in cooler and discard foods at 50f or above. Also, have PIC contact a technician to repair refrigerator. (9 pts)
Observed thermometers missing in coolers. Had PIC replace thermometers. (3 pts)
Observed gear oil leaking from large mixer. Had PIC repair seal in mixer. (1 pt)
Observe reach-in cooler not cooling properly. Had PIC contact a repairman. (1 pt)
SUBWAY (WALMART)
2625 HWY 27 N LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 01-06-2021
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes
Observed reach-in cooler with leaking condensation drain. had PIC request maintenance. (1 pt)
Observed 3 compartment sink faucet leaking and the vegetable sink faucet leaking. Had PIC put in for a request for maintenance. (2 pts)
CROSSROADS
9157 W HWY 136 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 01-07-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed missing floor tiles in the facility. Had PIC replace broken or missing floor tiles. (1 pt)
CREATIVE CATERING
110 LEE AVE CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 01-11-2021
Score: 100
LOS GUERRERO'S
1103 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 01-11-2021
Score: 100
KRYSTAL
2354 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 01-11-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee beverages in the front food service area without single-service cups with a lid and straw. CA: PIC discarded drink and ensured staff knew to use only single-service cups with a lid and straw for drinking. (4 pts)
HARDEE'S
813 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 01-11-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed floors and walls with buildup in main kitchen prep area. CA: PIC will have floors walls and ceilings cleaned to be clean to sight and touch. (1 pt)
THE DINNER BELL
3258 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY RD FLINTSTONE
Inspection date: 01-12-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed no employee designated area for personal items within main kitchen cooler. CA: PIC will create designated shelf for personal items to not be mixed with consumer product.
PRIME TIME VIDEO
122 GORDON ST CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 01-12-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed buildup on main kitchen interior walls. CA: PIC will have walls and ceilings cleaned to sight and touch.
LOS CHARROS TAQUERIA Y RESTAURANTE
8019 N HWY 27 ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 01-13-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed employees in food service area drinking from single service cups without lids and straws. CA: PIC instructed employees to use single service cups with a lid and straws. (4 pts)
SUBWAY - ROCK SPRINGS FOOD INC.
8175 HWY 27 ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 01-13-2021
Score: 100
Catoosa County
CHATTANOOGA SUBWAY LLC
34 KOA BLVD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 01-04-2021
Score: 100
SUBWAY DRIVE THRU
2865 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-05-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the reach-in cooler across from prep table. Inside cooler thermometer reading 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperature of dressings inside the cooler were 44-45 degrees Fahrenheit. Some TCS food items in the prep table unit were also cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit (see temperature chart below). Some food that had been placed in prep table unit and was above 41 degrees Fahrenheit came from the reach-in cooler that was also not holding adequate temperature. CA: Dressings had been in reach-in cooler overnight. PIC chose to discard food. Repeat violation will require a Risk Control Plan. Informal follow-up within 48 hours to discuss risk control plan and cooler. Coolers will not be used for cold holding TCS foods until they are holding temperature at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. (9 pts)
CHOO CHOO BAR-B-QUE
1670 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 01-05-2021
Score: 89
Inspector’s notes
Observed paper towel dispenser not working/dispensing paper towels. CA: PIC placed paper towels out near hand washing sink. (4 pts)
Observed food contact surface (microwave) not cleaned to a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch. CA: PIC is to clean microwave and create cleaning log to ensure food contact surfaces are cleaned every four hours. (4 pts)
Observed broken gaskets on reach-in cooler doors and duct tape being used on cooler door. CA: Cooler doors and gaskets on cooler doors need to be repaired. (1 pt)
Observed grease build-up on floors under and behind cooking equipment and food debris build-up. CA: PIC will clean floors at a frequency enough that they are clean to sight and touch from grease and debris build-up. (1 pt)
Observed grease dripping down wall coming from hood vent. CA: PIC will clean grease and verify hood vent is working properly. (1 pt)
CAPTAIN D'S
668 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-05-2021
Score: 81
Inspector’s notes
Observed the top of the microwave not being cleaned at a frequency to be maintained clean to sight and touch. CA - PIC will have the top of the microwave cleaned and will replace the plastic removable piece. (4 pts)
Observed the double door reach-in cooler in the front of the establishment cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Various TCS foods were 44-55 degrees Fahrenheit (see temperature chart). CA: PIC chose to discard TCS foods that had been in coolers longer than 4 hours. And they were able to move any TCS foods that had been out for less than 4 hours to the walk-in cooler to cool to 41 degrees Fahrenheit. The cooler will not be used until they have been repaired and are holding at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below and verified by the Health Department. (9 pts)
Observed food employee preparing food without wearing a proper hair restraint. CA - Food employee put on a proper hair restraint. (3 pts)
Observed food employee preparing food with a watch on. CA - Food employee removed the watch and washed hands before returning to preparing food. (3 pts)
FIREHOUSE SUBS
882 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-06-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food inside the prep cooler cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. The thermometer inside the prep cooler (bottom reach-in portion of cooler) was reading 43-44 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC chose to discard sliced tomatoes that had been inside of cooler overnight. Other TCS food items prepped that morning were placed in other coolers to chill. PIC will monitor prep top cooler. Informal follow-up will be conducted within 48 hours to verify prep top cooler is working properly. (9 pts)
SPENCER B'S BBQ
6581 HWY 41 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 01-06-2021
Score: 100
FAZOLI'S
3016 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-06-2021
Score: 92
Inspector’s notes
Observed the conveyer oven not clean to sight or touch. CA: PIC will have conveyer oven cleaned. Informal follow-up within 10 days to verify this has been repaired. (4 pts)
Observed ice build-up around inside and outside of walk-in freezer door. CA: PIC will have walk-in freezer repaired. Informal follow-up will be conducted within 10 days to verify this violation has been corrected. (1 pt)
Observed shelving units in dry storage room with heavy rusting. CA: Shelves will be replaced. CA: Informal follow-up required to verify this violation has been corrected within 10 days. (1 pt)
Observed debris and trash build-up on floors under equipment in kitchen. CA: PIC will clean floors at a frequency enough to keep them free of debris build-up or every four hours. (1 pt)
Observed broken floor tiles near hand washing sink/mop sink area as well as missing wall pieces. CA: PIC will have the floors and walls repaired. This is a repeat violation and will require a plan of correction. Informal follow-up will be conducted to verify it has been corrected within 10 days. (1 pt)
2A WINGS
1014 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-07-2021
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes
Observed TCS foods not properly date marked to show seven day discard time. CA: PIC discarded TCS foods. (4 pts)
Observed in-use utensil (scoop with no handle) was not stored with the handle above the top of the food and the container (okra in food storage bin). CA - PIC discarded scoop. (1 pt)
BUFFALO WILD WINGS
37 PARKWAY PLAZA DR FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-07-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food cold held at above 41 degrees in reach-in cooler. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS food. (9 pts)
GUTHRIE'S RESTAURANT
67 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 01-07-2021
Score: 93
Inspector’s notes
Observed no CFSM certificate posted on the wall. CA: PIC will make sure to keep certificate posted in public view. (4 pts)
Observed large box of chicken seasoning stored directly on top of grease trap. CA: PIC will come up with an approved location for storage of chicken seasoning. (3 pts)
THAI GARDEN
685 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-07-2021
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed improper cooling method (tightly wrapped plastic wrap) in reach-in cooler. CA: PIC removed plastic wrap for proper cooling. (3 pts)
CHICK-FIL-A
1137 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-07-2021
Score: 100
SUBWAY #1133
6993 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 01-08-2021
Score: 100
JACK'S FAMILY RESTAURANTS
56 LAKESHORE DR FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-08-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food hot held in front food service area less than 135 degrees. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS food. (9 pts)
GOLDEN CORRAL
760 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-08-2021
Score: 94
Inspector's notes
Observed onions stored directly below handwashing sink. CA: PIC removed onions from below handwashing sink and properly stored them. (3 pts)
Observed employee wearing jewelry while inside kitchen prep area. CA: PIC removed jewelry from their hands/wrist and washed hands. (3 pts)
DUNKIN' DONUTS
589 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-11-2021
Score: 94
Inspector’s notes
Observed no CFSM certificate posted in public view. CA: 1. The original CFSM certificate shall be posted in public view in each food service establishment. An additional copy shall be retained on file at the food service establishment at all times, and shall be made available for inspection by the Health Authority. (4 pts)
Observed food debris and splatter on sides of equipment throughout facility. CA: PIC will have employees clean equipment and keep up with cleaning every four hours throughout operating hours or more as needed to keep equipment clean to sight and touch. (1 pt)
Observed food debris build-up and spilled on floors throughout facility. CA: PIC will have employee clean floors, particular attention to cleaning should be addressed under equipment and shelving and behind equipment. (1 pt)
APPLEBEE'S
2219 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-11-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed floor underneath hand sink in the bar area with a build-up of debris. CA - PIC stated they would have the area under the sink cleaned. (1 pt)
CLOUD SPRINGS DELI
4097 CLOUD SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 01-12-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods being held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit in display cooler (see temperature log). CA: The cold holding unit was found to be unplugged. PIC chose to discard all food in the unit since it had been there overnight and he wasn't certain as to when the unit had been accidentally unplugged. (9 pts)
HARDEE'S
1086 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-12-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes
Observed ice build-up on the floors in the walk-in freezer and on the outside of the reach-in sliding top floor freezer by grill. CA: PIC will have freezers serviced to repair water/ice leak. (1 pt)
Observed grease and dust debris build-up on much of the equipment in the facility. CA: PIC will have employees do a thorough deep cleaning of equipment. (1 pt)
Observed grease-build-up on walls behind fryer and grill and standing water behind freezer. CA: PIC will have employees clean. (1 pt)
Observed grease build-up on hood vent above fryers and charbroiler. CA: PIC will have good vents cleaned. (1 pt)
TERIYAKI OF JAPAN
33 LEGION ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 01-13-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed spray bottles with chemicals not labeled with common name. CA: PIC labeled bottles. (4 pts)
VALLARTA
23 LEGION ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 01-13-2021
Score: 82
Inspector’s notes
Observed TCS food in the walk-in cooler cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC chose not to discard food at this time. He said the cooler was in the 30's earlier in the morning and that they had left the door open during preparation this morning. Cooler was reading 45 degrees Fahrenheit and most food was 43-45 degrees Fahrenheit. PIC will keep the door closed and monitor it closely over the next two hours. Informal follow-up will be conducted to verify the cooler is working properly in two hours. If the cooler is still cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit, the TCS food will need to be discarded. (9 pts)
Observed red sauce (enchilada sauce) hot holding on the steam table at 117 degrees Fahrenheit. The sauce had been reheated on the stove that morning according to PIC. CA: PIC reheated the sauce on stove top to 180 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds. (9 pts)
TACO BELL
3022 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-14-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed several dishes just cleaned that were still dirty to sight and touch. Many of the dishes had severe scorching build-up on them and need to be repaired or replaced. CA: PIC will rewash dishes and will replace the ones that are no longer cleanable. Repeat violation will require a risk control plan. (4 pts)
SUBWAY 2176
2598 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 01-14-2021
Score: 100