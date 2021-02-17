During the Feb. 1-15, 2021, 28 business eating establishments were inspected in Walker and Catoosa counties: seven earned a perfect score of 100; 18 earned a score in the 90s (A); three earned a score in the 80s (B). Also, nine school cafeterias (listed at the end of this article) were inspected and all earned a perfect score of 100.
WALKER COUNTY
GEO'S SMOKEHOUSE
713 S CHATTANOOGA ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 02-01-2021
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed sauces out of their original container without labels. CA: PIC labeled sauce bottles. (3 pts)
MADI'S ON MAIN
1391 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 02-01-2021
Score: 100
THE CRUSHED TOMATO
111 E LAFAYETTE SQ LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 02-02-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Bowl of flour left out on food prep area without lid. Had PIC place a tight-fitting lid on container. (4 pts)
PIE SLINGERS PIZZERIA
56 FIELDSTONE VILLAGE DR STE A ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 02-02-2021
Score: 98
Inspector’s notes
Observed bowls in use for scoops in dry goods. Had PIC remove bowls and use scoops with handle. (1 pt)
Observed dim light in walk-in cooler due to bulbs blown. Had PIC replace bulbs. (1 pt)
SNACK SHACK
923 SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 02-02-2021
Score: 90
Inspector’s notes
Observed TCS foods (eggs) hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees in grill prep. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS foods. (9 pts)
Observed grease build-up on hood vent. CA: PIC will be cleaning vents this weekend. (1 pt)
TRADING POST SMOKEHOUSE BBQ
11016 HWY 157 RISING FAWN
Inspection date: 02-08-2021
Score: 100
GRANDVIEW
1301 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 02-08-2021
Score: 100
ARBY'S
1103 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 02-08-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS foods inside prep top cooler all cold held above 41 degrees. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS foods. Discussed with PIC about putting in maintenance request for prep top cooler and not using until repaired. Will follow up. (9 pts)
DROOP SCOOPS
120 GORDON ST CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 02-09-2021
Score: 100
SONIC DRIVE-IN CHICKAMAUGA
1016 LAFAYETTE RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 02-09-2021
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed sauces in reach-in and prep top cooler out of their original container and not labeled with common name of food. CA: PIC is going to order moisture-resistant labels in order to properly identify common name of food for sauces not in original container. (3 pts)
PIGEON MOUNTAIN COUNTRY STORE
18381 193 HWY CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 02-12-2021
Score: 87
Inspector’s notes
Observed no paper towel at hand sink. Had PIC restock paper towel dispenser. (4 pts)
Observed house-made BBQ sauce at room temperature. Had PIC discard sauce and explained that house-made BBQ sauce must be temperature-controlled. (9 pts)
CJ'S SOUTHERN TRADITIONS
640 S MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 02-12-2021
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed stew on steam table held at 120 F. Had PIC reheat to 170 F. (9 pts)
SUBWAY
108 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 02-15-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed most recent inspection report not displayed for public view. CA: Had PIC display routine inspection to the public. (1 pt)
ROPER - FIVE STAR FOOD SERVICE
1507 BROOMTOWN RD LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 02-15-2021
Score: 90
Inspector’s notes
Observed noodle dish and cream potatoes at 100-110 F in warmer. Had PIC reheat to 165 F and hold at 135 F. Had PIC check food warmer to make sure it is working properly. (9 pts)
Observed warmer not working properly. Had PIC check warmer. (1 pt)
GREG'S RESTAURANT
12560 N HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 02-15-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed equipment in main kitchen area with buildup. CA: PIC will create cleaning log to establish a cleaning frequency of non-food contact surfaces. (1 pt)
CHOO CHOO BBQ
13070 HWY 27 NORTH N CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 02-15-2021
Score: 100
SCHOOL CAFETERIAS
Cafeterias at these schools were inspected, with all earning a perfect score of 100: In Walker County, Rossville Elementary School, Chattanooga Valley Middle School, and Ridgeland High School; in Catoosa County, Ringgold High School, Ringgold Middle School, Wood Station Elementary School, Ringgold Primary/Elementary School, Heritage Middle School, and Heritage High School.
CATOOSA COUNTY
ZAXBY'S
6456 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 02-01-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed food and debris build-up on dry storage shelving, mainly shelving used for storing clean dishes. CA: PIC will have shelving cleaned. (1 pt)
ARBY'S
2392 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 02-01-2021
Score: 100
WAFFLE HOUSE
909 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 02-02-2021
Score: 82
Inspector’s notes
Observed open drinks sitting on tabletops and on food storage racks throughout kitchen. CA: PIC discarded drinks. Employees may only drink out of a single service cup with a lid and a straw and must be kept stored in a location approved by the health authority away from food for service or clean utensils. (4 pts)
Observed coffee pot being stored in the main hand washing sink in the kitchen. CA: The handwashing sink may not be used for anything other than washing hands. Employee removed coffee pot from hand washing sink. (4 pts)
Observed raw shell eggs out at room temperature not marked with discard by time or date. CA: Raw shell eggs use time as a public health control. The discard time and date must be written on the card under the basket of eggs. PIC labeled eggs with discard time and date. (9 pts)
Observed grease build-up on hood vent. CA: PIC will have hood vent cleaned. (1 pt)
LONG JOHN SILVERS
2837 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 02-02-2021
Score: 98
Inspector’s notes
Observed scoop for cole slaw with cold slaw on scoop being stored in a bucket beside cole slaw. CA: Had PIC move the scoop into the cole slaw with the handle up out of the food. (1 pt)
Observed grease build-up on pipes around the fryers and grease build-up on the heat lamps. CA: PIC will clean grease. (1 pt)
EL MATADOR MEXICAN RESTAURANT
2233 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 02-04-2021
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes
Observed wiping towel buckets with bleach concentration for sanitizing not labeled. CA: PIC labeled the buckets of sanitizer with common name. (4 pts)
Observed multiple jackets stored inside dry storage shelving. CA: PIC removed jackets and stored them in appropriate designated area. (1 pt)
O'CHARLEY'S
2542 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 02-08-2021
Score: 87
Inspector’s notes
Observed pastas (macaroni and spaghetti noodles) cold holding in large containers in the walk-in cooler that were 42-44 degrees Fahrenheit. The pasta had all been made the previous day. CA: PIC chose to discard food. (9 pts)
Observed employee preparing food while wearing watches and bracelets. CA: PIC had employee removed bracelets. (3 pts)
Observed broken tiles in mop sink and around walk-in cooler. CA: PIC will have the tiles repaired. Informal follow-up required to verify that the tiles have been repaired. (1 pt)
SUBWAY
6993 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 02-11-2021
Score: 95
Inspector’s notes
Observed employee drink without a straw leaking onto food product stored on shelf above food for service. CA: Employee moved drink back to the designated area for employee drinks. (4 pts)
Observed leaking from top of inside of the walk-in cooler and freezer. Condensation was dripping from ceiling directly onto food product in walk-in cooler and causing standing water in the floor. Ice build-up on the floor inside of the freezer from condensation leak in the walk-in freezer. CA: Informal follow-up within 24 hours to verify the walk-in cooler and freezer have been repaired. No product should be stored inside of the walk-in units underneath the leak. (1 pt)
DEL TACO
526 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 02-11-2021
Score: 93
Inspector’s notes
Observed sanitizer concentration not meeting minimum requirement recommended by the manufacture. CA: PIC discarded sanitizer and replaced with new sanitizer that did meet concentration requirement. (4 pts)
Observed boxes on the floor of walk-in freezer. CA: PIC removed boxes and stored 6 inches above the floor. (3 pts)
DOMINO'S
1010 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 02-11-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed employees drinking from nonsingle service cups without lid or straw. CA: PIC instructed employee to discard drink and to use only single-service cups with a lid and straw for proper eating and drinking practices. (4 pts)
THE CANOPY AT BOYNTON RIDGE ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY
54 BATTLEFIELD CANOPY CIR FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 02-12-2021
Score: 100
LITTLE CAESARS
591 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 02-12-2021
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes
Observed boxes of cheese stored on walk-in freezer floor. CA: PIC removed boxes and stored them at least 6 inches off the floor. (3 pts)
Observed pizza racks not clean to sight and touch. CA: PIC will clean all pizza racks to ensure they are clean to sight and touch and free of debris. (1 pt)
DOMINO'S
95 POPLAR SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 02-15-2021
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed food debris build-up on dry storage shelving in back of facility. CA: PIC will have employees clean facility. (1 pt)