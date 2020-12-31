During Dec. 16-31, 17 eating establishments were inspected in Walker and Catoosa counties: eight earned a perfect score of 100 and nine earned a score in the 90s (A).
Walker County
PIZZA IN THE COVE
664 W COVE RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 12-16-2020
Score: 100
OLD SOUTH RESTAURANT
796 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 12-16-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed outer exterior of ice machine with buildup. CA: PIC had ice machine exterior cleaned and sanitized. (1 pt)
WENDY'S
12706 HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 12-23-2020
Score: 100
PIZZA HUT
405 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 12-23-2020
Score: 100
PIZZA HUT-DELIVERY EXPRESS
55 HWY 813 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 12-23-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee beverages not in single-service cups with lids and straws. CA: PIC discarded personal beverages. Discussed with PIC all employee drinks must be in single-service cups with lids and straws. (4 pts)
HARDEE'S
12876 N HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 12-28-2020
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee beverages in single-service cups without lids and straws. CA: PIC had all employees add lids and straws to employee beverages. (4 pts)
LAFAYETTE GOLF CLUB
638 S MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 12-28-2020
Score: 100
TWINS PIZZA & STEAK
1104 W MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 12-29-2020
Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: Observed daylight through outer opening door in main kitchen area. CA: PIC closed door to properly seal and protect outer opening. (3 pts)
CHINESE #1
2577 HWY 27 LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 12-29-2020
Score: 93
Inspector’s notes
Observed TCS foods in front food service not properly date marked. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS foods. (4 pts)
Observed fried chicken cooling at room temperature on countertop. CA: PIC claimed chicken had been just cooked and was removed off countertop to cool in walk-in cooler where it met proper cooling parameters. (3 pts)
ASH KICKIN' BBQ
502 S CHATTANOOGA ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 12-30-2020
Score: 100
CAFE' 7
1400 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 12-30-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed date marked TCS food held past discard date in walk in cooler and prep top cooler. CA: PIC discarded TCS foods. (4 pts)
THE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN CLUB INC.
1201 FLEETWOOD DR LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 12-30-2020
Score: 100
Catoosa County
LITTLE CAESARS
6977 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 12-16-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food without date mark in reach-in cooler held over 24 hours. CA: PIC chose to discard TCS food (wings). (4 pts)
EL TRIO MEXICAN RESTAURANT
6979 NASHVILLE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 12-16-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed hand washing sink in kitchen leaking. CA: PIC will repair sink. (1 pt)
IHOP
2047 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-16-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed sanitizer concentration not met to minimum requirements of manufactures recommendations. CA: PIC replaced sanitizer with solution that met manufacturer's recommendations. (4 pts)
PIZZA HUT
1919 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 12-18-2020
Score: 100
PIZZA HUT
5454 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 12-18-2020
Score: 100