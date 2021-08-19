During Aug. 1-15, 2021, the health department conducted inspections at 10 food services in Walker and Catoosa counties. Four earned a perfect score of 100 and six earned a score in the 90s (A).
WALKER COUNTY
DROOP SCOOPS
120 GORDON ST CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 08-04-2021
Score: 100
SONIC DRIVE
1016 LAFAYETTE RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 08-04-2021
Score: 96
Observed floor tiles in front of deep fryer damaged or missing. Had PIC contact maintenance and repair floor. New Violation. Correct By: 09/01/2021
Observed flies in the facility. Had PIC update pest control measures. New Violation.
TWINS PIZZA & STEAK
1104 W MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 08-11-2021
Score: 100
SUBWAY
108 N MAIN ST LA FAYETTE
Inspection date: 08-11-2021
Score: 91
Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. PIC threw away beef (had been sitting out unattended) New Violation. Correct By: 08/11/2021
Remarks: Monitor the walk in cooler 3 times per day to be sure that temperature control is sufficient. Keep a log sheet to assist with this task/purchase a digital thermometer for speed/accuracy.
ARBY'S
1103 N MAIN ST LA FAYETTE
Inspection date: 08-11-2021
Score: 95
Observed open can/open cup in the facility. Had employees drink from a single service cup with lid and straw. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Observed door gaskets on prep cooler with build-up. had PIC clean door gaskets. Corrected on-site. New violation.
CATOOSA COUNTY
GEORGIA WINERY
6469 BATTLEFIELD PKWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 08-02-2021
Score: 100
MCDONALD'S
5471 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 08-05-2021
Score: 95
Observed the inside top of the microwaves with food debris build-up. CA: PIC had employees clean microwaves. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed the contact surface of plastic food storage containers not clean to sight or touch. Several plastic pans had heavy accumulation of grease and are not able to be properly cleaned and sanitized. CA: PIC will have pans replaced. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed abundance of food debris on tables and floors, chairs, in dining area. CA: PIC will have employees clean dining room more frequently. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
HARDEE'S
5486 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 08-05-2021
Score: 100
PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA
1537 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 08-10-2021
Score: 97
Observed no air gap on the three-compartment sink plumbing. The three-compartment sink must have an approved air gap to prevent a sewage back-up in three-compartment sink. CA: An informal follow-up will be conducted within 10 days to verify the status of plumbing repairs on three-compartment sink. Currently there is only a p trap at the sink. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct By: 08/20/2021
Observed food debris on floors and areas of tiles near three-compartment sink with missing or worn down grout, causing food and debris to be trapped and stuck between tiles. CA: Recommend having grout repaired in parts of kitchen where it is missing or worn down. New Violation. Correct By: 08/20/2021
WINDSTONE GOLF CLUB
9230 WINDSTONE DR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 08-12-2021
Score: 95
Observed the inside top of microwave with food splatter build-up on it. CA: PIC had microwave cleaned. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed inside top of prep table lid with debris build-up on it. CA: PIC will have the lids cleaned. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed the metal around wires with dust debris build-up. CA: PIC will have equipment cleaned. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.