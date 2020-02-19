In Walker and Catoosa counties, for the first half of February, seven restaurants and locations received a health score of 100. The majority of facilities earned a score of 90 or higher, with none scoring lower than 80.
Walker County
Trading Post Smokehouse BBQ
11016 Highway 157, Rising Fawn
Inspection date: Feb. 3
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed greens, pinto beans, and green beans in steam table at 100-120 F at 11:30 AM (open at 11 a.m.).
Pasture Plate Mobile Unit
5142 West Highway 136, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Feb. 3
Score: 97
Inspector's notes: Observed sauces not labeled (3 points).
Heritage Health at Shepherd Hills
800 Patterson Road, LaFayette
Inspection date: Feb. 5
Score: 100
Los Charros Taqueria y Restaurante
8019 North Highway 27, Rock Spring
Inspection date: Feb. 6
Score: 93
Inspector's notes: Observed multiple employees thought the foodservice establishment eating in and near food prep/grill area (4 points). Observed food items in walk-in cooler being stored on the floor (3 points).
Droop Scoops
120 Gordon St., Chickamauga
Inspection date: Feb. 6
Score: 100
Crossroads
9157 West Highway 136, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Feb. 6
Score: 98
Inspector's notes: Observed spoon lying down in slaw (1 point). Observed floor tiles damaged or missing (1 point).
Lifestyle Cuisine
67 Sanford Lane, Flintstone
Inspection date: Feb. 7
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed sanitizer not at the appropriate concentration for manufactures recommendations (4 points)
Snack Shack
923 Schmitt Road, Rossville
Inspection date: Feb. 7
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: observed wiping cloths stored in proper concentration BUT piled up too high in the bucket to fully be submerged within the solution (3 points). observed ice scoop stored on top of CO2 bottle in contact with the handle of the bottle (1 point).
Rick Buff's Hog Heaven
1105 LaFayette Road, Rossville
Inspection date: Feb. 7
Score: 98
Inspector's notes: Observed wire shelving in stand up cooler with debris build-up (1 point). Observed hood vent with build-up (1 point).
Pizza Hut
55 Highway 813, Chickamauga
Inspection date: Feb. 7
Score: 100
Rock Spring Elementary
375 Highway 95, Rock Spring
Inspection date: Feb. 10
Score: 100
Rossville Middle School
316 Bulldog Trail, Rossville
Inspection date: Feb. 10
Score: 100
Morgan Motel
204 South Main St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Feb. 14
Score: 99
Inspector's notes: Observed light shield missing in restroom (1 point).
Ridgeland High School
2478 Happy Valley Road, Rossville
Inspection date: Feb. 14
Score: 100
Pie Slingers Pizzeria
56 Fieldstone Village Drive, Suite A, Rock Spring
Inspection date: Feb. 14
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Sanitizer for bodily fluid cleanup kit not present inside bodily fluid cleanup kit (4 points).
Dari Dip
302 West Villanow St., LaFayette
Inspection date: Feb. 14
Score: 97
Inspector's notes: Observed hand sink needs maintenance or replaced (2 points). Observed ceiling tiles damaged (1 point).
Catoosa County
Sonic (Highway 41)
6645 Highway 41, Ringgold
Inspection date: Feb. 4
Score: 88
Inspector's notes: Observed TCS food (milk) stored in the reach-in cooler beside the milkshake machine being held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit (9 points). Observed lettuce in the walk-in cooler being kept past the manufacturer's expiration date (3 points).
Turnbuckle Bar and Grill
61 RBC Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: Feb. 4
Score: 100
Guthrie's Restaurant (Poplar Springs Road)
67 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold
Inspection date: Feb. 4
Score: 84
Inspector's notes: Observed TCS food (Guthrie sauce) cold held at above 41 degrees in ice bath (9 points), Observed TCS food (fried chicken) hot held at a temperature below 135 degrees (9 points). Observed sauces not in original container not labeled with common name to be clearly identified (3 points). Observed grease build-up on hood vent (1 point).
Tres Amigos Mexican Restaurant
4793 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Feb. 4
Score: 85
Inspector's notes: Observed TCS foods on the steam table hot holding below 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Foods included cheese dip, ground beef, rice, and pulled chicken, and enchilada sauce (9 points). Observed several bags of shredded lettuce stored in the prep table. The manufacturer's use-by date on the bags was 01/30/2020 (3 points). Observed missing light shields in kitchen over dishwashing area and over steam table. Also observed missing floor tile under steam table (1 point).
Buffalo Wild Wings
37 Parkway Plaza Drive, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Feb. 5
Score: 95
Inspector's notes: Observed ready to eat food not discarded after 7-day discard date on date mark (4 points). Observed trash receptacle (compactor) unable to operate properly and not in good repair (1 point).
Hometown Inn (Cont. Breakfast)
22 Gateway Business Park Drive, Ringgold
Inspection date: Feb. 5
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed juice dispenser nozzles not clean at a frequency to be clean to sight or touch (4 points).
Zaxby's (Battlefield Parkway)
2541 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Feb. 7
Score: 96
Inspector's notes: Observed food service employee preparing food while wearing a wristwatch (3 points). Observed hood vent dripping down on the walls and not properly working with the catch pans (1 point).
El Trio Mexican Restaurant #2
6979 Nashville St., Ringgold
Inspection date: Feb. 10
Score: 93
Inspector's notes: Observed TCS foods kept over 24 hours improperly date marked. The TCS foods were all being dated for 8 day discard date (4 points). Observed prep top table lid in disrepair. The lid will not properly close. Employees have tried to repair by using scotch tape (1 point). Observed the floor drain for the vegetable sink not properly draining (2 points).
Hardee's (Battlefield Parkway)
1086 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Feb. 12
Score: 91
Inspector's notes: Observed prep line employee change tasks from working with raw to ready to eat foods without washing hands (9 points).
Hampton Inn (Cont. Breakfast)
6875 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Feb. 12
Score: 87
Inspector's notes: Observed hot held TCS food (sausages) not being held at a temperature of 135 degrees or above (9 points). Observed time as public health control procedure not properly followed (no temperatures included on stickers in addition to discard time) (9 points). Observed food service employees preparing food without hair restraint (3 points).
Subway (LaFayette Road)
2598 LaFayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Feb. 13
Score: 93
Inspector's notes: Observed employee on prep line while wearing a sport watch (3 points). Observed kitchen back door left open during inspection (3 points).
National Healthcare Center
2403 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Inspection date: Feb. 13
Score: 94
Inspector's notes: Observed multiple spices not in original container not labeled with common name of food (3 points). Observed TCS food (chicken) thawing in standing water inside meat thawing sink (3 points).