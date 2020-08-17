During the first half of August (Aug. 1-15), 26 eating establishments were inspected in Walker and Catoosa counties: 11 earned a perfect score of 100; nine earned a score in the 90s (A); five earned a score in the 80s (B); and one earned a score in the 70s (C).
WALKER COUNTY
BABY'S BAR-B-QUE
1426 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 08-04-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed raw frozen fish not in original packaging stored directly above ready-to-eat foods. CA: PIC removed raw fish and stored it vertically and horizontally apart from ready to eat foods to prevent contamination during storage. (9 pts)
DROOP SCOOPS
120 GORDON ST CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 08-06-2020
Score: 100
PIZZA HUT-DELIVERY EXPRESS
55 HWY 813 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 08-06-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed heavy litter buildup around the parking area. Had PIC clean up and remove litter from parking lot. (1 pt)
PHIL'S HOT DOGS AND SHAVED ICE BASE
515 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 08-07-2020
Score: 100
PHIL'S HOTDOGS AND SHAVED ICE
515 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 08-07-2020
Score: 100
PIE SLINGERS PIZZERIA
56 FIELDSTONE VILLAGE DR STE A ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 08-07-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed buildup located within main kitchen walls. CA: PIC will have walls cleaned to sight and touch. (1 pt)
SNACK SHACK
923 SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 08-07-2020
Score: 87
Inspector’s notes
Observed sanitizer concentration not at the appropriate concentration. CA: PIC discarded old sanitizer and re-made it in order to meet proper concentration requirements. Educated PIC sanitizer must be changed every four hours. (4 pts)
Observed TCS foods cold held at a temperature above 41 degrees. CA: PIC chose to discard all TCS foods. (9 pts)
ROPER - FIVE STAR FOOD SERVICE
1507 BROOMTOWN RD LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 08-07-2020
Score: 100
CHOO CHOO BBQ
13070 HWY 27 NORTH N CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 08-10-2020
Score: 100
THE FIX HEALTH BAR
110 GORDON ST CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 08-11-2020
Score: 100
TRADING POST SMOKEHOUSE BBQ
11016 HWY 157 RISING FAWN
Inspection date: 08-11-2020
Score: 100
GRANDVIEW
1301 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 08-11-2020
Score: 100
MUMDEE'S MOBILE
124 THIRD ST FLINTSTONE
Inspection date: 08-12-2020
Score: 100
THE CRUSHED TOMATO
111 E LAFAYETTE SQ LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 08-13-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee beverage not properly stored in single service cup with a lid and straw. CA: PIC had employee discard drink and educated employee drinks must be stored with a single service cup containing a lid and straw. (4 pts)
GREG'S RESTAURANT
12560 N HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 08-13-2020
Score: 93
Inspector’s notes
Observed two drink bottles in the kitchen. Had employees drink from a single service cup with a lid and straw. (4 pts)
Observed shredded chicken cooling in the freezer with a tight lid. Had PIC cool with lids off of food containers and place on the top shelf. (3 pts)
ARBY'S
1103 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 08-13-2020
Score: 87
Inspector’s notes
Observed PIC unable to present bodily fluid cleanup kit. CA: PIC will obtain bodily fluid clean up kit for storage within the facility and to present to the health department during routine inspections. (4 pts)
Observed raw frozen chicken tenders out of their original packaging horizontally and vertically stored above and beside ready-to-eat foods. CA: PIC removed raw frozen chicken and stored it below all ready-to-eat foods to create proper separation and protection. (9 pts)
SUBWAY
108 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 08-14-2020
Score: 91
Inspector’s notes: Observed TCS food (soup) not re-heated to appropriate temperature for hot holding. CA: PIC reheated TCS food up to 165 before placing back in to hot holding. (9 pts)
DARI-DIP
302 W VILLANOW ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 08-14-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed fans in walk-in cooler with build-up. Had PIC clean fan screens in walk-in cooler. (1 pt)
CATOOSA COUNTY
KRYSTAL
2560 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 08-03-2020
Score: 81
Inspector’s notes
Observed no hand soap available at one of the handwashing sinks in the kitchen. CA: PIC will get hand soap for the handwashing sink. The soap dispenser is broken and will be repaired. (4 pts)
Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the prep table. CA: PIC chose to discard food inside of the prep table. Informal follow-up required to verify cooler has been repaired. (9 pts)
Observed no thermometer inside of the prep cooler that was not working properly. CA: PIC put thermometer inside of the prep cooler. (3 pts)
Observed vegetable being used to store sanitizing cup. CA: PIC removed cup from the vegetable sink. (3 pts)
MCDONALD'S
1179 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 08-04-2020
Score: 92
Inspector’s notes
Observed employees actively drinking from unapproved containers (twist top bottle) CA: PIC had employee discard unapproved container and educated employee drinks must be stored within a single service cup with a lid and straw. (4 pts)
Observed food contact surface (microwave(s)) not clean to a frequency to be clean to sight and touch. CA: PIC will enforce cleaning frequency log sheet to ensure that food contact surfaces are cleaned to sight and touch at the appropriate frequency. (4 pts)
TACOS EL GORDO
400 DIRECT CONNECTION DR ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 08-08-2020
Score: 87
Inspector’s notes
Observed raw TCS foods not in original container vertically stored directly on ready to eat foods (vegetables) in main kitchen cooler. CA: PIC removed raw TCS foods and stored them appropriately to create proper vertical and horizontal separation and protection. (9 pts)
Observed sanitizer not meeting adequate concentration required. CA: PIC removed old sanitizer and re-made to have appropriate sanitizer concentration. (4 pts)
DEL TACO
526 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 08-11-2020
Score: 100
RINGGOLD NUTRITION
64 MILLENNIUM CIR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 08-12-2020
Score: 100
STEAK & SHAKE
1182 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 08-12-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed food debris and grease build-up on floors under fixed equipment and on walls behind fixed equipment. CA: PIC will work with employees on cleaning floors and walls more detailed at a higher frequency. (1 pt)
THATCHER'S BBQ
2929 HWY 41 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 08-13-2020
Score: 75
Inspector’s notes
Observed several TCS food items cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit in multiple coolers including walk-in cooler and single door stainless cooler next to grill. The thermometer on the outside of the walk-in cooler was reading air temperature to be 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Most food items were 43-51 degrees Fahrenheit in walk-in cooler. CA: No temperature charts available for walk-in cooler or single door cooler. Told PIC to discard TCS foods in cooler that had been in the non-functioning cold holding units over four hours. PIC said they would discard food. Did not actively see and food get discarded. Coolers must not be used for storing TCS foods until they have been repaired. Informal follow-up within 24 hours to verify coolers have been repaired. (9 pts)
Observed pulled pork in steam well hot holding below 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Pulled pork was 108-115 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC chose to reheat the pork in the oven to 165 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds since it had been out less than two hours. The burners/dials on the steam well unit were turned down on one side and turned off on the other side. (9 pts)
Observed shelving in walk-in cooler with heavy rusting that are not cleanable with heavy food debris build-up on them. CA: The rusted shelving will be repaired or replaced. Informal follow-up within 10 days to verify corrective action has been completed. (1 pt)
Observed exposed, rough concrete floors in walk-in cooler with heavy food debris spill and build-up unable to be properly cleaned due to the absorbent concrete material. CA: Floors must be easily cleanable and smooth. Follow-up within 10 days to verify corrective action for the floors in walk-in cooler has been completed or is in the process of being completed. (1 pt)
Observed heavy build-up of food debris and food splatter and other debris on floors and walls under and behind equipment throughout facility. CA: PIC will have facility thoroughly cleaned and will have a more frequent cleaning schedule. Informal follow-up within 10 days to verify corrective action has been completed. (1 pt)
Observed debris build-up on hood vents. CA: PIC will clean hood vents. Informal follow-up within 10 days to verify corrective action has been completed. (1 pt)
Observed an abundance of live flies in the kitchen area. CA: Advised PIC to increase pest control for flies. Will follow-up within 10 days to verify corrective action. (3 pts)
WAFFLE HOUSE
11292 HWY 41 RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 08-14-2020
Score: 88
Inspector’s notes
Observed TCS food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed milk and creamer in glass door reach-in tabletop cooler cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit (see temperature log). CA: PIC had maintenance crew on site and will have cooler looked. PIC will keep TCS food items in walk-in cooler or another reach-in cooler until it is cold holding at 41 degrees or below. (9 pts)
Observed employee preparing food while wearing a watch. CA: PIC had employee remove watch. (3 pts)