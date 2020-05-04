During the last half of April, 14 eating establishments were inspected in Walker and Catoosa counties: two earned a perfect score of 100, 11 earned an A (in the 90s) and one earned a B (in the 80s).
WALKER COUNTY
VITTLES
505 W 9TH ST, CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 04-29-2020
Score: 99
Inspector notes: Observed utensils for the steam table layed on top of the lids. Utensils must be stored in food once in contact with the food. Had PIC place all utensils in food containers while in use. (1 pt)
TACO BELL
902 N MAIN ST, LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 04-27-2020
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed facility with no bodily fluid cleanup kit. CA: PIC ordered bodily fluid clean up kit to be sent to establishment. (4 pts)
FARM TO FORK
8139 N HWY 27, ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 04-27-2020
Score: 91
Inspector notes: Observed raw frozen beef patties stored vertically above ready to eat foods. CA: PIC re-arranged raw frozen beef patties to be stored below ready to eat foods for proper vertical separation and protection. (9 pts)
CATOOSA COUNTY
O'CHARLEY'S LLC. 370
2542 BATTLEFIELD PKWY, FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 04-30-2020
Score: 97
Inspector notes: Observed sides of cooking fryers with grease build-up. Observed many coolers, warmers with heavy food debris and grease build-up. CA: PIC will have equipment cleaned. Informal follow-up within 10 days to verify cleaning. (1 pt) Observed several broken floor and wall tiles in the main prep area. Water is puddling up in the gaps in the floor. This is a repeat violation within the last 12 months therefore a written plan of correction will need to be completed. CA: Will follow-up within 10 days. (1 pt) Observed the floors behind cooking equipment with heavy food debris and grease build-up. Discussed cleaning schedule with PIC. CA: PIC will have floors cleaned. Informal follow-up within 10 days to verify. (1 pt)
COOK OUT
BATTLEFIELD PKWY, FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 04-30-2020
Score: 91
Inspector notes: Observed facility currently using time as a public health control procedure not approved by the health department. CA: CFSM will submit approved and revised documentation for time as a public health control. (9 pts)
ARBY'S (POPLAR SPRINGS RD)
66 POPLAR SPRINGS RD, RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 04-30-2020
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed PIC unable to produce bodily fluid clean up kit. CA: PIC will order new bodily fluid clean up kit and store it where it can be easily accessible. (4 pts)
HOME PLATE
7807 NASHVILLE ST, RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 04-30-2020
Score: 91
Inspector notes: Observed TCS foods being cold held above 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the prep-top reach-in cooler. CA: PIC moved all foods to ice baths and will have the cooler repaired or replaced. Informal follow-up to verify prep-top reach-in cooler is able to maintain foods at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. (9 pts)
DONUT PALACE
390 BATTLEFIELD PKWY, FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 04-29-2020
Score: 93
Inspector notes: Observed PIC could not produce employee reporting agreements. CA: PIC was provided copy for all employees to sign and present during routine inspections for the health department. (4 pts) Observed foods not in their original containers not labeled with common name. CA: PIC created labels for containers containing common name of food to be properly identified. (3 pts)
LONG JOHN SILVERS 8294
2837 LAFAYETTE RD, FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 04-29-2020
Score: 96
Inspector notes: Observed TCS food held over 24 hours without date marking in walk-in cooler. CA: PIC discarded TCS food. (4 pts)
EL CACTUS RESTAURANT
90 BATTLEFIELD STATION DR, FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 04-29-2020
Score: 91
Inspector notes: Observed TCS food (cheese dip) not held at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above on the steam table. CA: PIC reheated cheese to 165 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds since it had been on steam table for under 2 hours. Discussed reheated procedures for all TCS foods. (9 pts)
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES
1417 DIETZ RD, FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 04-29-2020
Score: 100
BURGER KING (BATTLEFIELD PKWY) #2585
831 BATTLEFIELD PKWY, FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 04-28-2020
Score: 87
Inspector notes: Observed raw frozen sausage and chicken in open packaging stored on top of open bags of ready to eat foods (mozzarella sticks) CA: PIC removed packages and stored them in appropriate freezer designated for raw frozen products in order to create appropriate vertical and horizontal separation and protection. (9 pts) Observed TCS foods (lettuce) held past discard date in walk-in cooler (04/27/2020) CA: PIC discarded TCS foods. (4 pts)
HARDEE'S (ALABAMA HWY)
5486 ALABAMA HWY, RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 04-28-2020
Score: 100
KOBE
2603 BATTLEFIELD PKWY, FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection Date: 04-28-2020
Score: 91
Inspector notes: Observed food improperly stored by minimum internal cook temperature (raw shelled eggs over ready-to-eat sauces). CA: PIC moved eggs to a separate cooler. (9 pts)