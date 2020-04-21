During the first half of April in Catoosa and Walker counties, three restaurants were inspected. All three earned an A.
Walker County
VITTLES
505 W 9TH ST, CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 04-01-2020
Score: 100
Catoosa County
PIZZA HUT WING STREET
5454 ALABAMA HWY
Inspection date: 04-01-2020
Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Observed hood vent with buildup of debris. CA: PIC will have hood vent serviced to be clean to sight and touch. (1 pt)
ZAXBY'S (ALABAMA HWY)
6456 ALABAMA HWY, RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 04-01-2020
Score: 96
Inspector’s notes: Observed employee beverage not contained in a single service cup with a lid and straw. CA: PIC discarded beverage. (4 pts)