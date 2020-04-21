During the first half of April in Catoosa and Walker counties, three restaurants were inspected. All three earned an A.

Walker County

VITTLES

505 W 9TH ST, CHICKAMAUGA

Inspection date: 04-01-2020

Score: 100

Catoosa County

PIZZA HUT WING STREET

5454 ALABAMA HWY

Inspection date: 04-01-2020

Score: 99

Inspector’s notes: Observed hood vent with buildup of debris. CA: PIC will have hood vent serviced to be clean to sight and touch. (1 pt)

ZAXBY'S (ALABAMA HWY)

6456 ALABAMA HWY, RINGGOLD

Inspection date: 04-01-2020

Score: 96

Inspector’s notes: Observed employee beverage not contained in a single service cup with a lid and straw. CA: PIC discarded beverage. (4 pts)

Compiled by editor Don Stilwell

