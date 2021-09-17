During Aug. 16 to Sept. 15, 2021, the health department conducted inspections at 49 food services (including 16 school cafeterias) in Walker and Catoosa counties.
27 of those inspected earned a perfect score of 100; 19 earned a score in the 90s (A); and three earned a score in the 80s (B). (This includes 16 school cafeterias, 15 of which earned a perfect score of 100, while one earned a score of 87. The school cafeterias with perfect scores are listed at the end of this article.)
Note: Scores are original and do not reflect on-the-spot changes, which sometimes lead to upward adjustments.
WALKER COUNTY
GREG'S RESTAURANT
12560 N HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 08-16-2021
Score: 99
Observed flooring under servers cooler in the server area. Had PIC repair flooring. New Violation.
MADI'S ON MAIN
1391 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 08-18-2021
Score: 91
Observed pork stored below raw beef products in the walk-in cooler. PIC rearranged the products during the inspection to the proper orientation. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct By: 08/18/2021
Remarks: Discussed condensation dripping from the A/C register above the single-service to-go containers; PIC decided to move the racks farther away from the register.
FLORA DE MEL RESTAURANT & MEADERY
313 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 08-19-2021
Score: 100
AMIGOS MEXICAN CONCINA, LLC
555 MCFARLAND AVE ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 08-19-2021
Score: 98
Observed reach-in drawer gaskets under grill with buildup. Had PIC clean cooler drawer gaskets. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Floors and walls behind cooking equipment with buildup. Had PIC clean floors and walls. New Violation.
CHOO CHOO BBQ
13070 HWY 27 NORTH N CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 08-20-2021
Score: 91
Observed pork in prep cooler held at 46F. Had PIC place in freezer to quick chill. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
ROCK CITY CLIFF TERRACE
1400 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 08-24-2021
Score: 100
ROCK CITY BIG ROCK GRILL
1400 PATTEN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN
Inspection date: 08-24-2021
Score: 97
Observed evidence of pests in the dry storage area. Had PIC increase control measures for pests. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
CJ'S SOUTHERN TRADITIONS
640 S MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 08-25-2021
Score: 96
Observed lemons stored in an ice cream container. Had PIC remove single-use containers. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed buildup on back of cooking equipment and gas lines. Had PIC clean equipment and gas lines. New Violation.
TREE TOP HIDEAWAY
576 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY RD FLINTSTONE
Inspection date: 08-26-2021
Score: 100
DARI-DIP
302 W VILLANOW ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 08-27-2021
Score: 98
Observed in-use utensils at steam table on top of food container lids. CA: PIC placed utensils in the food with handles on top of the food. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed microwave with buildup. Had PIC clean microwave more frequently. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
KINGS INN
2209 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 08-31-2021
Score: 100
WANDA'S RESTAURANT
20 PINOAK DR ROCK SPRING
Inspection date: 08-31-2021
Score: 93
Observed uncooked cabbage stored on the floor during cole slaw prep. Foods need to be stored 6 inches or more off the floor during prep, also covered as much as possible. CA: PIC to implement storage off the floor during food prep. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct By: 08/31/2021
Observed employee with no beard guard/restraint. CA: PIC to implement beard restraints for employees with beards longer than 1/2 inch. New Violation. Correct By: 08/31/2021
Observed grease accumulated under cooking equipment, also underneath storage racks in the prep area. CA: PIC to clean all of these surfaces immediately and then at least once per week. New Violation. Correct By: 09/03/2021
Observed live flies in kitchen. CA: PIC to increase fly control measures during the warmer months. New Violation. Correct By: 09/30/2021
MCDONALD'S
106 LAFAYETTE RD CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 09-01-2021
Score: 96
Observed employee with no hair restraint. CA: PIC put a hair restraint on employee immediately. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct By: 09/01/2021
Observed areas of accumulated debris and grease underneath and around the ice machine, under the fryer, and the wall beside the fryer. CA: PIC to clean these areas today. Clean these at least once weekly. New Violation. Correct By: 09/03/2021
MCDONALD'S
1101 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-01-2021
Score: 99
Observed drain area underneath the to-go service area to be dirty with accumulated debris and grease. CA: PIC to clean immediately and at least once per week. New Violation. Correct By: 09/03/2021
PHIL'S HOT DOGS AND SHAVED ICE (BASE)
515 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-02-2021
Score: 100
PHIL'S HOTDOGS AND SHAVED ICE
515 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-02-2021
Score: 91
Observed potentially hazardous food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Chili, coleslaw were 50-54 degrees during inspection. CA: PIC to use ice bags in steel pans during the heat of the day to aid in temperature control. Check temperatures often to be sure that they remain below 41 degrees. New Violation. Correct By: 09/03/2021
MCCLEMORE CLUB-TURN GRILL
21 STANDING BEAR LANE RISING FAWN
Inspection date: 09-02-2021
Score: 100
ARMANDO'S
1105 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 09-02-2021
Score: 100
PIGEON MOUNTAIN COUNTRY STORE
18381 193 HWY CHICKAMAUGA
Inspection date: 09-03-2021
Score: 87
Observed severely dented can in the prep area. CA: PIC discarded dented can and began dented can area for safety/returns. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct By: 09/03/2021
Observed microwave to be dirty upon inspection; CA: PIC cleaned during inspection. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct By: 09/03/2021
BEYER'S SMOKEHOUSE
2661 N HWY 27 LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-07-2021
Score: 91
Observed potato soup held at 120-125 degrees in a crock. CA: PIC reheated the product properly in the microwave to 170 degrees and hot held at the steam table. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. Correct By: 09/07/2021
LEVEL UP NUTRITION
1113 N MAIN ST LAFAYETTE
Inspection date: 09-09-2021
Score: 100
CATOOSA COUNTY
MEAN MUG COFFEE HOUSE
2711 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 08-16-2021
Score: 94
Observed sanitizer solution in wiping cloth sanitizer buckets not at required minimum strength. CA: Discussed with PIC and sanitizer solution was changed out during inspection. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed ice scoop being stored in pan in ice chest. CA: Discussed with PIC that only ice scoops are allowed to come into contact with food used for consumption with the handle up. PIC had pan removed during inspection and is going to install ice scoop holder in ice chest. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed employee drinks in disposable cup with lid and straw not being stored in designated areas. CA: Discussed with PIC and it was moved to designated area and employee was retrained on storing in designated area. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed with PIC that hand sink cannot be used from dumping coffee grounds and he is going to train employees on using drip tray of espresso machine and possible install separate dump sink. Also, discussed that inspection must be posted at drive-thru. Provided PIC employee health policy reporting agreements and PIC said he would have by next inspection. Also, discussed have different color cloths to distinguish between those used for sanitization, those used as steam towels, and those used to wipe out coffee grounds.
CHI MEMORIAL - GEORGIA
100 GROSS CRESENT CIR FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 08-19-2021
Score: 100
BBQ SHACK
2936 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 08-19-2021
Score: 99
Observed food debris build-up inside microwave and on storage shelving. CA: PIC will clean equipment. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
PAM'S PLACE
906 LAFAYETTE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 08-20-2021
Score: 91
Observed TCS foods hot holding in warming cabinet below 135 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: PIC reheated all food in the oven to 165 degrees Fahrenheit or above. PIC will closely monitor the warming cabinet. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS
1409 DIETZ RD STE B2 FT. OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 08-23-2021
Score: 91
Observed TCS foods cold held above 41 degrees Fahrenheit in walk-in cooler. PIC did say that the walk-in cooler door had been open for a while during a truck delivery just before inspection. PIC will monitor the walk-in cooler temperature over the next 4 hours. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
BURGER KING
5865 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 08-23-2021
Score: 99
Observed food build-up and debris on floors under walk-in cooler shelves and around some of the prep tables. CA: PIC will have floors cleaned. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
BURGER KING
5865 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 08-23-2021
Score: 99
Observed food build-up and debris on floors under walk-in cooler shelves and around some of the prep tables. CA: PIC will have floors cleaned. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS (CONT. BREAKFAST)
38 VINING CIR RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 08-24-2021
Score: 99
Observed no handwashing sign at the handwashing sink. CA: PIC will put handwashing sign at handwashing sink in kitchen. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
FIVE STAR FOOD SERVICE
248 ROLLINS INDUSTRIAL CT RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 08-25-2021
Score: 100
BOJANGLES'
5861 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 08-26-2021
Score: 88
Observed TCS food cold holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit in cold holding units. Sliced tomatoes and pimento cheese were holding above 41 degrees Fahrenheit reach-in unit on the front serving line. TCS foods were at 48 degrees Fahrenheit. CA: If temperatures can't be maintained at 41 degrees or below, time in lieu of temperature/time as a public health control, may be considered as an option. CA: PIC will monitor the cold holding unit, keep lids on TCS foods or ice foods until the unit can be adjusted or repaired. Informal follow-up will be conducted to verify the cold holding unit/serving well is cold holding at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed some food service workers not wearing hair restraints while handling food. CA: PIC will make sure food service employees that prepare and handle food are wearing hair restraints. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN
663 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE
Inspection date: 08-26-2021
Score: 98
Observed food debris build-up on equipment for hot holding and inside reach-in coolers. CA: PIC will have equipment cleaned more frequently. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed food and grease debris build-up on floors, walls and ceilings throughout kitchen. CA: PIC will have facility cleaned more frequently. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
JEFFERSON'S
82 TENNESSEE ST RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 08-27-2021
Score: 100
THE BIG BISCUIT BARN
1389 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE
Inspection date: 08-27-2021
Score: 100
RINGGOLD MIDDLE SCHOOL
217 TIGER TRL RINGGOLD
Inspection date: 09-14-2021
Score: 87
Observed baffle of ice machine not clean to sight or touch. CA: Discussed with PIC and she had employee removed baffle and run through dish machine during inspection so it was cleaned and sanitized prior to being returned to ice machine. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed time/temperature control for safety foods (milk in dairy cooler) being cold held at greater than 41F. CA: Discussed with PIC and she could not produce temperature log, cooler air temp was 47F in cooler where milk was not held milk below 41F, but bottom crate was at 38F. Milk was moved back to walk-in cooler. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Observed time markings not on food containers and written procedures for hot items held using time as public health control not present. CA: Printed off written procedures approved by county office for hot holding and discussed that TPHC marking must include temp and time and being placed on containers according to approved written procedures. Food will be discarded at end of serving period. Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Remarks: Discussed having dairy cooler looked at to ensure that it is capable of cold holding (observed water in bottom of cooler) and getting cleaning tools to allow ice machine baffle to be cleaned by hand in hard-to-reach areas (corners) where sprayer cannot always reach and cleaning more often (weekly). Items being hot held in pass-thru that were below 140F were being monitored every 2 hours per approved MOU with Catoosa County as recorded on temperature logs on clipboards at the beginning of serving period (when taken out of oven), and midway through serving period (not to exceed 2 hours). When items are found to be below 140F either when they are pulled from hot holding to go to line or mid-period check, they are reheated to 165F prior to returning to hot holding or being placed online.
SCHOOLS
The following school cafeterias earned a perfect score of 100.
Walker County: Chattanooga Valley Middle, Rossville Elementary, Ridgeland High, LaFayette High, North LaFayette Middle, LaFayette Middle, Saddle Ridge Elementary/Middle, Naomi Elementary, Gilbert Elementary, Chattanooga Valley Elementary, Chickamauga Elementary, Rock Spring Elementary and Stone Creek Elementary.
Catoosa County: Boynton Elementary, Battlefield Primary and Ringgold Middle.