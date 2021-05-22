Baymont Inn & Suites — breakfast
125 Hampton Drive.
Inspection date: May 14
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: Due to COVID-10 limited breakfast food items.
Holiday Inn Express — food service
135 Hampton Drive.
Inspection date: May 13
Score: 96
Last Score: 92
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed veggie omelet, sausage patties, sausage links cooling in tightly sealed plastic containers at reach-in cooler.
AdventHealth Gordon
1035 Red Bud Road.
Inspection date: May 12
Score: 96
Last Score: 93
Prior Score: 91
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed sanitizer buckets with 0 PPM quaternary ammonium.
Red Roof Inn & Suites — breakfast
189 Jameson St.
Inspection date: May 6
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: Due to COVID-19, grab and go breakfast is provided.
Super 8 — breakfast
115 Hampton Drive.
Inspection date: May 6
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: Due to COVID-19 grab and go breakfast is provided.
Nita’s Kitchen
125 Red Bud Road, Suite 4.
Inspection date: May 5
Score: 81
Last Score: 89
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ The PIC could not provide documentation or otherwise satisfactorily demonstrate during the inspection that all food employees and conditional employees are informed of their responsibility to report to management information about their health and activities as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food.
♦ The person in charge could not provide details or proof during the inspection that a proper disinfectant would be utilized for responding to a vomiting or diarrheal event in the establishment.
♦ Observed food service employee personal belongings (laptops) on food contact surface.
♦ Observed ready to eat house made sauce containers and vegan meatloaf in reach-in cooler without proper date marking.
♦ Observed toxic item (pest control chemical) stored in kitchen (next to oven).
♦ Food items (flour, sugar, house made sauces) in storage containers were not identified with the common name of the food item.
Dubs High on the Hog BBQ
349 S. Wall St.
Inspection date: April 28
Score: 100
Last Score: 96
Prior Score: 95
Inspector’s notes: None.