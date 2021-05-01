Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.