Captain D’s

463 Highway 53.

Inspection date: April 26

Score: 88

Last Score: 87

Prior Score: 84

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees without active time control.

♦ Observed multiple pans of coleslaw, green beans and crab meat tightly covered during cooling process in walk-in cooler.

Open Frame

123 Columbus Cir.

Inspection date: April 23

Score: 96

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed quaternary ammonium sanitizer spray bottles not at proper concentration per manufacturers recommendations.

Taqueria Placeritos

901 N. Wall St., Suite B.

Inspection date: April 20

Score: 96

Last Score: 96

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed sanitizer bucket not at proper minimum strength per manufacturer.

Jerusalem Grill

1444 N. Highway 41, Suite B.

Inspection date: April 12

Score: 83

Last Score: 89

Prior Score: 73

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper horizontal separation of raw animal foods and ready-to-eat foods at reach-in cooler.

♦ Observed spray bottle used to clean dining food tables not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendations.

♦ Observed multiple TCS food containers of beef and lamb held over 24 hours without proper date marking.

