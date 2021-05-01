Captain D’s
463 Highway 53.
Inspection date: April 26
Score: 88
Last Score: 87
Prior Score: 84
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees without active time control.
♦ Observed multiple pans of coleslaw, green beans and crab meat tightly covered during cooling process in walk-in cooler.
Open Frame
123 Columbus Cir.
Inspection date: April 23
Score: 96
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed quaternary ammonium sanitizer spray bottles not at proper concentration per manufacturers recommendations.
Taqueria Placeritos
901 N. Wall St., Suite B.
Inspection date: April 20
Score: 96
Last Score: 96
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed sanitizer bucket not at proper minimum strength per manufacturer.
Jerusalem Grill
1444 N. Highway 41, Suite B.
Inspection date: April 12
Score: 83
Last Score: 89
Prior Score: 73
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper horizontal separation of raw animal foods and ready-to-eat foods at reach-in cooler.
♦ Observed spray bottle used to clean dining food tables not at proper minimum strength per manufacturers recommendations.
♦ Observed multiple TCS food containers of beef and lamb held over 24 hours without proper date marking.