Papa John’s Pizza
125 Red Bud Road, Suite 6.
Inspection date: June 8
Score: 97
Last Score: 95
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed food debris accumulation/buildup on wall and flooring behind prep-line cooler units.
♦ Observed handwashing sink air gap basin with buildup.
Fairmount Drugs
2688 Highway 411.
Inspection date: June 14
Score: 100
Last Score: 97
Prior Score: 90
Inspector’s notes: None.
Comfort Inn & Suites — breakfast
1033 Fairmount Highway.
Inspection date: June 14
Score: 100
Last Score: 88
Prior Score: 99
Inspector’s notes: Limited menu to only commercially pre-packaged food items due to COVID-19.
Domino’s Pizza
430 Red Bud Road.
Inspection date: June 14
Score: 83
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 99
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed 0 PPM sanitizer at the three compartment sink.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at walk-in cooler without active time control.
♦ Observed food service employees with a bracelet and watch.
♦ Observed leaking a/c unit in walk-in cooler.
La Quinta Inn — breakfast
150 Cracker Barrel Road.
Inspection date: June 15
Score: 83
Last Score: 91
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed 0 PPM sanitizer at the three compartment sink.
♦ Observed buildup on the interior of the ice machine dispenser nozzle.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at front food service reach-in cooler without active time control.
♦ Observed open gallon of milk stored in reach-in cooler without date marking.
♦ Observed cooked eggs and cooked potato bites stored in reach-in cooler without date marking.