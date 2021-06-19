Papa John’s Pizza

125 Red Bud Road, Suite 6.

Inspection date: June 8

Score: 97

Last Score: 95

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed food debris accumulation/buildup on wall and flooring behind prep-line cooler units.

♦ Observed handwashing sink air gap basin with buildup.

Fairmount Drugs

2688 Highway 411.

Inspection date: June 14

Score: 100

Last Score: 97

Prior Score: 90

Inspector’s notes: None.

Comfort Inn & Suites — breakfast

1033 Fairmount Highway.

Inspection date: June 14

Score: 100

Last Score: 88

Prior Score: 99

Inspector’s notes: Limited menu to only commercially pre-packaged food items due to COVID-19.

Domino’s Pizza

430 Red Bud Road.

Inspection date: June 14

Score: 83

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 99

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed 0 PPM sanitizer at the three compartment sink.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at walk-in cooler without active time control.

♦ Observed food service employees with a bracelet and watch.

♦ Observed leaking a/c unit in walk-in cooler.

La Quinta Inn — breakfast

150 Cracker Barrel Road.

Inspection date: June 15

Score: 83

Last Score: 91

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed 0 PPM sanitizer at the three compartment sink.

♦ Observed buildup on the interior of the ice machine dispenser nozzle.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at front food service reach-in cooler without active time control.

♦ Observed open gallon of milk stored in reach-in cooler without date marking.

♦ Observed cooked eggs and cooked potato bites stored in reach-in cooler without date marking.

