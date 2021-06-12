Quality Inn — breakfast
1204 Red Bud Road.
Inspection date: June 3
Score: 100
Last Score: 90
Prior Score: 93
Inspector’s notes: Owner states will continue to have limited menu due to COVID guidelines.
Daddy O’s Donuts
604 Highway 53.
Inspection date: June 3
Score: 99
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed dough mixers with food debris buildup on non food contact surfaces.
Fairfield Inn & Suites — breakfast
1002 Highway 53.
Inspection date: June 3
Score: 90
Last Score: 97
Prior Score: 99
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed hand washing soap absent at hand washing sink.
♦ Observed food service employee wash and rinse metal food pans without final sanitizing step at three compartment sink.
♦ Observed current inspection report not posted for public view.
♦ Observed reach-in cooler with condensation dripping from interior, pooling in bottom of cooler.
Stockyard Cafe
2270 Rome Road.
Inspection date: June 2
Score: 96
Last Score: 95
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed TCS food items stored in reach-in cooler without proper date marking.
Crazy Acres Bar & Grill
3443 Rome Road, Plainville.
Inspection date: June 2
Score: 87
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper storage of TCS food items at walk-in cooler.
♦ Observed TCS food items in prep-top and reach-in cooler past 7 day date marking.
Trackside Pizza
116 Park Ave.
Inspection date: June 2
Score: 88
Last Score: 92
Prior Score: 93
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper reheating of TCS food item at steam well.
♦ Observed employee attempt to wash cut lettuce at three compartment sink.