Quality Inn — breakfast

1204 Red Bud Road.

Inspection date: June 3

Score: 100

Last Score: 90

Prior Score: 93

Inspector’s notes: Owner states will continue to have limited menu due to COVID guidelines.

Daddy O’s Donuts

604 Highway 53.

Inspection date: June 3

Score: 99

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed dough mixers with food debris buildup on non food contact surfaces.

Fairfield Inn & Suites — breakfast

1002 Highway 53.

Inspection date: June 3

Score: 90

Last Score: 97

Prior Score: 99

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed hand washing soap absent at hand washing sink.

♦ Observed food service employee wash and rinse metal food pans without final sanitizing step at three compartment sink.

♦ Observed current inspection report not posted for public view.

♦ Observed reach-in cooler with condensation dripping from interior, pooling in bottom of cooler.

Stockyard Cafe

2270 Rome Road.

Inspection date: June 2

Score: 96

Last Score: 95

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed TCS food items stored in reach-in cooler without proper date marking.

Crazy Acres Bar & Grill

3443 Rome Road, Plainville.

Inspection date: June 2

Score: 87

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper storage of TCS food items at walk-in cooler.

♦ Observed TCS food items in prep-top and reach-in cooler past 7 day date marking.

Trackside Pizza

116 Park Ave.

Inspection date: June 2

Score: 88

Last Score: 92

Prior Score: 93

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper reheating of TCS food item at steam well.

♦ Observed employee attempt to wash cut lettuce at three compartment sink.

