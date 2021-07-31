China Palace
136 W. Belmont Drive.
Inspection date: July 26
Score: 84
Last Score: 89
Prior Score: 80
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed containers of raw chicken stored directly over container of raw shrimp on walk-in cooler.
♦ Observed multiple wet towels stored on prep surfaces.
♦ Observed rice cooker with heavy buildup on exterior surfaces.
♦ Observed rice cooker with heavy buildup on exterior surfaces.
♦ Observed live roaches at main kitchen area.
Super Hibachi Buffet
422 W. Belmont Drive.
Inspection date: July 26
Score: 81
Last Score: 82
Prior Score: 80
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed soil buildup inside ice bin.
♦ Observed drink nozzles with buildup.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at counter top in kitchen area.
♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees.
♦ Observed wet wiping cloth used for cleaning sushi cutting board stored on counter.
♦ Observed several live roaches at self-serve buffet area.
Cook Out
610 Highway 53.
Inspection date: July 23
Score: 95
Last Score: 96
Prior Score: 87
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed inside of ice machine and ice box with buildup.
♦ Observed buildup of soiled material on shelves used to store clean dishes.
Cracker Barrel
100 Cracker Barrel Road.
Inspection date: July 23
Score: 91
Last Score: 97
Prior Score: 76
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper cold holding of multiple TCS food items above 41 degrees at multiple cold holding units without active time control.
Estela’s Taqueria
802 N. Wall St.
Inspection date: July 22
Score: 90
Last Score: 76
Prior Score: 99
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper horizontal separation of raw animal foods and ready-to-eat foods.
♦ Observed soiled reach-in coolers.
Star Nutrition
237 Highway 53.
Inspection date: July 21
Score: 91
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: N/A
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed no supply of hand soap at the handwashing sink in the kitchen.
♦ Observed food contact surfaces and utensils not sanitized.
♦ Observed leak at handwashing sink.
Country Cabin Sweets-N-Treats
1514 Reeves Station Road.
Inspection date: July 19
Score: 97
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed random gaps on exterior walls and openings at access door.
100
1514 Reeves Station Road.
Inspection date: July 19
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Copper Creek Grill
3912 Millers Ferry Road.
Inspection date: July 19
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Bojangles
255 Highway 53.
Inspection date: July 21
Score: 69
Last Score: 82
Prior Score: 95
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed front handwashing sink hot water measuring less than 100 degrees.
♦ Observed improper horizontal separation of opened packages of raw animal foods in reach-in freezer.
♦ Observed interior of ice-machine not cleaning at a frequency necessary to maintain food-contact surfaces clean to sight and touch.
♦ Observed drink nozzles at drive-thru machine with build-up.
♦ Observed sanitizer buckets with sanitizer concentration not at minimum manufacturers recommendations.
♦ Observed tightly lidded salad bowls cooling in reach-in freezer.
♦ Observed ice and food buildup at bottom shelf of reach-in freezer.
♦ Observed damaged and missing tile flooring in walk-in cooler and at the back door area.
♦ Observed lead in kitchen by tall reach-in cooler and ice machine.
♦ Observed back door of the establishment with gaps.