China Palace

136 W. Belmont Drive.

Inspection date: July 26

Score: 84

Last Score: 89

Prior Score: 80

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed containers of raw chicken stored directly over container of raw shrimp on walk-in cooler.

♦ Observed multiple wet towels stored on prep surfaces.

♦ Observed rice cooker with heavy buildup on exterior surfaces.

♦ Observed live roaches at main kitchen area.

Super Hibachi Buffet

422 W. Belmont Drive.

Inspection date: July 26

Score: 81

Last Score: 82

Prior Score: 80

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed soil buildup inside ice bin.

♦ Observed drink nozzles with buildup.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at counter top in kitchen area.

♦ Observed improper hot holding of TCS food items below 135 degrees.

♦ Observed wet wiping cloth used for cleaning sushi cutting board stored on counter.

♦ Observed several live roaches at self-serve buffet area.

Cook Out

610 Highway 53.

Inspection date: July 23

Score: 95

Last Score: 96

Prior Score: 87

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed inside of ice machine and ice box with buildup.

♦ Observed buildup of soiled material on shelves used to store clean dishes.

Cracker Barrel

100 Cracker Barrel Road.

Inspection date: July 23

Score: 91

Last Score: 97

Prior Score: 76

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper cold holding of multiple TCS food items above 41 degrees at multiple cold holding units without active time control.

Estela’s Taqueria

802 N. Wall St.

Inspection date: July 22

Score: 90

Last Score: 76

Prior Score: 99

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper horizontal separation of raw animal foods and ready-to-eat foods.

♦ Observed soiled reach-in coolers.

Star Nutrition

237 Highway 53.

Inspection date: July 21

Score: 91

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: N/A

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed no supply of hand soap at the handwashing sink in the kitchen.

♦ Observed food contact surfaces and utensils not sanitized.

♦ Observed leak at handwashing sink.

Country Cabin Sweets-N-Treats

1514 Reeves Station Road.

Inspection date: July 19

Score: 97

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed random gaps on exterior walls and openings at access door.

100

1514 Reeves Station Road.

Inspection date: July 19

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Copper Creek Grill

3912 Millers Ferry Road.

Inspection date: July 19

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Bojangles

255 Highway 53.

Inspection date: July 21

Score: 69

Last Score: 82

Prior Score: 95

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed front handwashing sink hot water measuring less than 100 degrees.

♦ Observed improper horizontal separation of opened packages of raw animal foods in reach-in freezer.

♦ Observed interior of ice-machine not cleaning at a frequency necessary to maintain food-contact surfaces clean to sight and touch.

♦ Observed drink nozzles at drive-thru machine with build-up.

♦ Observed sanitizer buckets with sanitizer concentration not at minimum manufacturers recommendations.

♦ Observed tightly lidded salad bowls cooling in reach-in freezer.

♦ Observed ice and food buildup at bottom shelf of reach-in freezer.

♦ Observed damaged and missing tile flooring in walk-in cooler and at the back door area.

♦ Observed lead in kitchen by tall reach-in cooler and ice machine.

♦ Observed back door of the establishment with gaps.

