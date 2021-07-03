Grand Stanz
1052 Red Bud Road.
Inspection date: June 29
Score: 91
Last Score: 65
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at prep-top cooler without active time control.
Waffle House
1420 Red Bud Road.
Inspection date: June 28
Score: 82
Last Score: 80
Prior Score: 84
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed no supply of hand soap at front handwashing sink
♦ Observed absence of paper towels in handwashing sink in back of kitchen.
♦ Observed improper hot holdings of TCS food items below 135 degrees at steam well.
♦ Observed raw shelled eggs held under time as a public health control without time mark indicating 4-hour hold limit.
♦ Observed an in-use utensil stored in crevices between equipment in between uses.
Guacamoles Bar & Grill
165 Outlet Center Drive, Suite 5.
Inspection date: June 23
Score: 71
Last Score: 97
Prior Score: 77
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed food service employee switch tasks without changing gloves and washing hands.
♦ Observed improper storage of raw food items in walk-in cooler.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees a reach-in cooler.
♦ Observed cooked ground beef stored over 24 hours without proper date marking
♦ Observed wet wiping cloth stored in drying rack with clean dishes.
♦ Observed cup without a handle stored in sugar bin.
♦ Observed multiple live flies throughout kitchen.
Waffle House
260 W. Belmont Drive.
Inspection date: June 23
Score: 92
Last Score: 85
Prior Score: 87
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed wash cloths in hand washing sink at beginning of inspection.
♦ Observed establishment without a bodily fluid cleanup kit.
♦ Observed container of diced tomatoes at prep-top table prepped over 24 hours without a date mark.
Taqueria Rodrigues — base
160 Westwind Drive.
Inspection date: June 22
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 100
Inspector’s notes: None.
Arby’s
1098 Red Bud Road.
Inspection date: June 22
Score: 76
Last Score: 92
Prior Score: 96
Inspector’s notes:
♦ Observed employee handle trash can and then engage food prep without washing hands.
♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS foods above 41 degrees at reach-in cooler.
♦ Observed prepped chicken salad and sliced ham not marked with date of preparation or date for disposal.
♦ Observed in-use utensils in reach-in freezer not stored with handles above the top of the food.
♦ Observed vent filters at fryer station with excessive grease build-up.
♦ Observed excessive build-up on bottom shelf of prep table used to store clean food containers.
Subway
200 Highway 53.
Inspection date: June 22
Score: 100
Last Score: 100
Prior Score: 97
Inspector’s notes: None.