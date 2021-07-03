Grand Stanz

1052 Red Bud Road.

Inspection date: June 29

Score: 91

Last Score: 65

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees at prep-top cooler without active time control.

Waffle House

1420 Red Bud Road.

Inspection date: June 28

Score: 82

Last Score: 80

Prior Score: 84

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed no supply of hand soap at front handwashing sink

♦ Observed absence of paper towels in handwashing sink in back of kitchen.

♦ Observed improper hot holdings of TCS food items below 135 degrees at steam well.

♦ Observed raw shelled eggs held under time as a public health control without time mark indicating 4-hour hold limit.

♦ Observed an in-use utensil stored in crevices between equipment in between uses.

Guacamoles Bar & Grill

165 Outlet Center Drive, Suite 5.

Inspection date: June 23

Score: 71

Last Score: 97

Prior Score: 77

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed food service employee switch tasks without changing gloves and washing hands.

♦ Observed improper storage of raw food items in walk-in cooler.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS food items above 41 degrees a reach-in cooler.

♦ Observed cooked ground beef stored over 24 hours without proper date marking

♦ Observed wet wiping cloth stored in drying rack with clean dishes.

♦ Observed cup without a handle stored in sugar bin.

♦ Observed multiple live flies throughout kitchen.

Waffle House

260 W. Belmont Drive.

Inspection date: June 23

Score: 92

Last Score: 85

Prior Score: 87

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed wash cloths in hand washing sink at beginning of inspection.

♦ Observed establishment without a bodily fluid cleanup kit.

♦ Observed container of diced tomatoes at prep-top table prepped over 24 hours without a date mark.

Taqueria Rodrigues — base

160 Westwind Drive.

Inspection date: June 22

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 100

Inspector’s notes: None.

Arby’s

1098 Red Bud Road.

Inspection date: June 22

Score: 76

Last Score: 92

Prior Score: 96

Inspector’s notes:

♦ Observed employee handle trash can and then engage food prep without washing hands.

♦ Observed improper cold holding of TCS foods above 41 degrees at reach-in cooler.

♦ Observed prepped chicken salad and sliced ham not marked with date of preparation or date for disposal.

♦ Observed in-use utensils in reach-in freezer not stored with handles above the top of the food.

♦ Observed vent filters at fryer station with excessive grease build-up.

♦ Observed excessive build-up on bottom shelf of prep table used to store clean food containers.

Subway

200 Highway 53.

Inspection date: June 22

Score: 100

Last Score: 100

Prior Score: 97

Inspector’s notes: None.

Recommended for you