Monday, Jan. 18 to

Friday, Jan. 22

Location: Stonebridge Grill, 585 Stonebridge Road.

Date inspected: Jan. 21

Score: 97

Location: Starbucks - Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd.

Date inspected: Jan. 21

Score: 99

Location: Arby's, 2885 Martha Berry Highway.

Date inspected: Jan. 20

Score: 95

Location: Arby's, 805 Martha Berry Blvd.

Date inspected: Jan. 20

Score: 87

Location: Domino's, 510 Shorter Ave.

Date inspected: Jan. 20

Score: 95

Location: Krystal, 519 Shorter Ave.

Date inspected: Jan. 19

Score: 91

Location: Etowah Landing Care and Rehabilitation Center, 809 S. Broad St.

Date inspected: Jan. 19

Score: 91

Location: Texas Roadhouse, 1403 Turner McCall Blvd.

Date inspected: Jan. 19

Score: 83

Location: Ana's by the River, 315 Broad St.

Date inspected: Jan. 19

Score: 88

Location: McAlister's Deli, 1429 Turner McCall Blvd.

Date inspected: Jan. 19

Score: 84

