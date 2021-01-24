Explanations:

The grading system used by the Floyd County Health Department is: A: for food-safety excellence and applied to a 90 – 100 numerical score B: for satisfactory compliance and applied to a 80 – 89 numerical score C: for marginal compliance and applied to a 70 – 79 numerical score U: for unsatisfactory and applied to a 69-or-below numerical score. If a food-service facility receives a C or U rating as a result of a routine inspection, environmental health staff will conduct a follow-up inspection to insure compliance. All routine inspections are unannounced and held twice a year. Consumers in Floyd County may contact the Environmental Health office of the Floyd County Health Department at 706-295-6316 for more information.

Following are the Health Department’s most recent inspections for the week of:

Monday, Jan. 11 to

Friday, Jan. 15

Location: Burger King, 1313 Turner McCall Blvd.

Date inspected: Jan. 14

Score: 87

Location: Sweet P’s, 69 Church St.

Date inspected: Jan. 14

Score: 95

Location: West Rome Nutrition, 2204 Shorter Ave., Suite 17.

Date inspected: Jan. 14

Score: 98

Location: Krystal, 1704 Turner McCall Blvd.

Date inspected: Jan. 13

Score: 95

Location: Subway, 3132 Maple Road, Lindale.

Date inspected: Jan. 13

Score: 95

Location: Skillet — Floyd County Jail, 2526 New Calhoun Highway.

Date inspected: Jan. 13

Score: 93

Location: F&P Dining Facility, 88 Enterprise Drive.

Date inspected: Jan. 13

Score: 81

Location: The Gravy Boat, 1413 Dean Ave.

Date inspected: Jan. 13

Score: 100

Location: Subway, 825 Cartersville Highway.

Date inspected: Jan. 12

Score: 98

Location: Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave.

Date inspected: Jan. 12

Score: 81

Location: Giggity’s Sports Bar & Grill, 227 Broad St.

Date inspected: Jan. 12

Score: 96

Location: McDonald’s, 1504 Turner McCall Blvd.

Date inspected: Jan. 12

Score: 89

Location: La Cosecha XXI, 413 Turner McCall Blvd.

Date inspected: Jan. 11

Score: 83

Location: La Mexicana Supermarket, 2202 Shorter Ave.

Date inspected: Jan. 11

Score: 100

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.