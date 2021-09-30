INTERVIEW
Atlanta-based JTG Holdings, LLC proposed a new subdivision of 1,018 homes on 264 acres of undeveloped land off of Pleasant Valley Road in Rome. The subdivision will sit north of the Silver Creek community. The estimated value at buildout - projected for 2027 - is set at $280 million, with an estimated $3.1 million in taxes generated each year.
Another huge housing plan, set to feature 1,241 townhouses and apartments on 28 acres of land in the northwest corner of Cartersville Hwy., is expected to be finished in 2028 for the sum of $220.4 million, according to hometownheadlines.com. Once completed, the project is predicted to yield $8.19 million in property taxes each year.