President of the United StatesDonald J. Trump (I)
U.S. SenateDavid A. Perdue (I)
Public Service CommissionJohn Shaw (I)
Public Service CommissionLauren Bubba McDonald Jr. (I)
U.S. Rep. 14th Congressional DistrictJohn D. Barge, Ben Bullock, Kevin Cooke, John Cowan, Clayton Fuller, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andy Gunther, Bill Hembree, Matt Laughridge
State Senate District 52Chuck Hufstetler (I)
State House District 12
(western Floyd County only)
Eddie Lumsden (I)
State House District 13
(central Floyd County only)
Brad Barnes, Katie Dempsey (I)
State House District 14
(eastern Floyd County only)
Mitchell Scoggins (I)
District AttorneyLeigh Patterson (I)
Clerk of Superior CourtJoseph Costolnick III, Barbara Ann Penson (I)
SheriffThomas D. “Tom” Caldwell, Ronald Kilgo, Dave Roberson
Tax CommissionerKevin Payne (I)
CoronerHarold (Gene) Proctor (I)
County Commission Post 2Wright Bagby Jr. (I)
County Commission Post 3Allison Watters (I)
County Board of Education Post 2Melinda Strickland (I)
County Board of Education Post 3Jay Shell (I)
County Board of Education Post 5Danny Waits
Republican Party questions1. Should Georgia lawmakers expand educational options by allowing a student’s state education dollars to follow to the school that best fits their needs, whether it is public, private, magnet, charter, virtual or homeschool?
2. Should voting in the Republican Primary be limited to voters who have registered as Republicans?
3. Should candidates for board of education be required to declare their political party?
Nonpartisan judicial races will also be on both parties’ ballots