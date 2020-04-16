A Rome man was being held without bond Thursday after he was accused of hitting a woman in the back of the head during an altercation in a West Rome neighborhood.
According to Rome police and Floyd County Jail reports:
John Robert Payne, 71, of Rome, went to a neighbor’s house Wednesday afternoon where a witness said she saw him take a crowbar into the house and heard a woman scream before seeing Payne return to his home.
The woman at the house said Payne struck her in the back of the head and pulled her hair while she was on the ground.
Payne is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple battery.
Pet groomer's window on East First Street broken
A window at a downtown pet grooming business was broken by a large rock, according to Rome police reports.
According to the report:
A large rock was through through one of the windows of Diggin’ It, 500 E. First St., sometime between Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 9 a.m. A rock was located inside the business.
There was no estimate of how much it would cost to replace the window at the time of the report.