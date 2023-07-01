DSC_0385.JPG

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher/TownNews.com Content Exchange

Time is of the essence when reporting that you or your company has been scammed, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said.

Often scammers are overseas and capturing them, or getting back the money, is difficult at best. But, he said, there’s always a chance and the faster it’s reported the better.

