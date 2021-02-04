A Rome woman accused of stealing a purse and jacket from a car is charged with entering a vehicle with intent to commit a theft.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Amie Michelle Vaughn, 35, entered the 2004 Ford Mustang while people were in the car and took the purse containing $300 cash and bank cards. The brown leather jacket she also took is valued at $300.

Vaughn was arrested outside her residence on Hull Avenue about an hour after the incident occurred.

Warrant: Woman had 7 grams of cocaine

A 23-year-old woman was arrested at her home on King Street Wednesday night on warrants stemming from a search on Jan. 19, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Tori Halie Deems had seven grams of cocaine at her residence in two separate small bags as well as a digital scale with residue on it. She is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.

Kingston man jailed on heroin charge

A Kingston man was arrested on Redmond Circle Wednesday afternoon after he told officers that he had heroin in his right pants pocket, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Kyle Timothy Higdon, 23, is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance.

Olivia Morley, staff writer

