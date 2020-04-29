A Rome woman was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and criminal damage to property after reportedly entering another person's house and throwing a brick through their car windshield.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Candace Michelle Brown, 28, got upset with her boyfriend and believed he was cheating on her.
She went to his house on Stonewall Street Tuesday and entered the home, yelling at him. After she left, she drove by the house and threw bricks at the man's two cars, a 1988 Chevrolet GMT and a 2019 Chrysler 300. She also keyed both vehicles.
Brown caused over $500 worth of damage and is charged with felony second degree criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespassing.
She was released from jail Wednesday on a blanket bond of $5,700.
Rome man charged with DUI and fleeing officers
A Rome man was arrested on multiple charges, including driving under the influence and reckless driving, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Nathaniel Danford, 27, was driving a motorcycle at speeds of over 120 miles per hour and ran a red light. The motorcycle also didn't have any tags.
Danford eventually drove through private property and fell off the bike, then ran. When police caught up to him, they realized he was driving under the influence, without registration and didn't have a motorcycle license.
Danford is charged with felony fleeing law enforcement officers as well as misdemeanor speeding, driving without a license, operating a vehicle without a license plate, obstruction of law enforcement officers, failure to obey traffic control devices and driving under the influence.
He was released from jail Wednesday on a bond of $5,700.
Car break-in at Discount Groceries on Shorter Avenue
A woman's purse and wallet were taken from her car at Shorter Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The woman went into Discount Groceries at 1303 Shorter Ave. to play the lottery machines. After she finished up, she went back to her car and saw that her purse and wallet were missing. The peach-colored purse and green wallet contained all of her bank cards and ID, as well as a prescription for Alprazolam and Prilosec. All together, $100 worth of items were stolen.