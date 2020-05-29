A woman who called 911 to check on someone who had taken out a permanent protective order against her faces a felony charge of aggravated stalking for the bogus emergency call, reports sated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:

Beth Raylene Neighbors, 45, called the 911 center on May 18 to get Floyd County Police to conduct a false welfare check on someone else. According to the warrant, the call was simply a means of using police to continue to harass the victim.

Neighbors remained in jail Friday afternoon without bond. 

Woman uses knife to damage automobile

A Rome woman faces a series of charges after allegedly using a knife to damage a family member's  automobile.

According to Floyd  County Jail reports:

Micaela Miguel Francisco, 28, is accused of taking a knife to a vehicle, causing more than $500 in damages at a location on Glover Street on Thursday night around 10:20.

Francisco is charged with felony criminal damage to property and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to children for allowing two children to witness an act of family violence.

Doug Walker, associate editor

Recommended for you