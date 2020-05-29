A woman who called 911 to check on someone who had taken out a permanent protective order against her faces a felony charge of aggravated stalking for the bogus emergency call, reports sated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Beth Raylene Neighbors, 45, called the 911 center on May 18 to get Floyd County Police to conduct a false welfare check on someone else. According to the warrant, the call was simply a means of using police to continue to harass the victim.
Neighbors remained in jail Friday afternoon without bond.
Woman uses knife to damage automobile
A Rome woman faces a series of charges after allegedly using a knife to damage a family member's automobile.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Micaela Miguel Francisco, 28, is accused of taking a knife to a vehicle, causing more than $500 in damages at a location on Glover Street on Thursday night around 10:20.
Francisco is charged with felony criminal damage to property and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to children for allowing two children to witness an act of family violence.