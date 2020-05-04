A Rome woman who is accused of attacking another woman inside a store in East Rome faces a felony charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyesha Gabrielle Clay, 25, was released from jail Monday on bond.
Clay was arrested at the Dollar General on Dean Avenue just before noon Sunday after attacking another woman at the store.
Because the assault occurred in front of the victim's children, Clay is charged with misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree, along with simple battery. She also faces a felony cruelty to children charge for committing the same crime for the third time.
Rome man charged with motor vehicle theft
A North Rome resident is accused of stealing an automobile from a location on North Broad Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lisa Lee Britton, 59, was being held Monday night on a $5,700 bond. She is accused of taking a vehicle at 1437 North Broad St. around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. She was taken into custody by Rome police on New Calhoun Highway about half an hour later.
Britton in charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor for driving without a license
Police: Teen threatened to spray victim with cleaning solution
A Silver Creek teenager faces a couple of felony charges after an incident at his home, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Logan James Pope, 17, acted in a violent manner when he threatened to spray a urine cleaning solution on a family member Sunday afternoon.
Pope is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and a felony violation of a family violence protective order. He was being held Monday without bond.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Report: Woman covered car windows in mustard, stole items
A Rome woman is charged with damaging another person’s vehicle and covering the windows of the vehicle with mustard.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiffany Naconda Edwards, 30, intentionally scratched an obscene message in the paint and put the mustard on the windows Sunday morning on West 11th Street in Rome. She also took the person’s wallet and cellphone.
Edwards is charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal damage to property and entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft.
Rome man accused of threatening a woman
A Rome man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman at a Coosa area residence was in jail Monday with a bond set at $7,900.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cameron Wesley Monroe Ely, 28, punched a glass screen door after making the threat Saturday night, causing the woman to fear for her safety. He is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and misdemeanor simple assault, both under the Family Violence Act.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A Cedartown woman is charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to Floyd County Jail reports.
According to the report:
Teresa Dawn Cotton, 45, was in a vehicle stopped by Cave Spring police Saturday night near the intersection of Padlock Mountain Road and Glenn Road in Cave Spring when she was found with the substance in her bra and underneath her seat.