A Rome woman was charged with felony cruelty to children and criminal negligence after a dog attacked a child on Aug. 6, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Haley Lashay Rhinehart, 32, is charged with felony cruelty to children, criminal negligence as well as misdemeanor reckless conduct after an incident on Park Road when she "allowed a known aggressive dog to be left unsupervised and on an illegal tether." The dog escaped its tether and attacked a five-year-old child, biting off a finger. She remains in jail on $10,200 bond as of Friday morning.
Area man charged with child molestation
A North Rome man is charged with child molestation after an incident at a home on Texas Avenue in Rome, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cesar Obdulio Marroquin Reyes, 46, is charged with felony aggravated child molestation in connection with a series of incidents at a home on Texas Avenue between June and August 2021. Reyes is being held without bond as of Friday morning.
Additional charges for Shannon man charged with marijuana trafficking
A Shannon man who was charged with marijuana trafficking and cruelty to animals is now facing an additional charge of felony theft of services for reportedly stealing over $10,000 of electricity from Georgia Power, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Michael Schuler, of Shannon, has been in jail since July on drug trafficking and aggravated cruelty to animals charges without bond. Schuler is accused of running multiple marijuana grow operations in Shannon during an incident this past July. He remains in jail without bond.
South Georgia man charged with meth possession
An Ashburn man was charged with possession of meth and marijuana at an apartment on Fifth Avenue in Rome, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Devin Ray Dockery, 30, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession at an apartment on Fifth Avenue at 10:01 p.m. on Thursday. He remains in jail without bond Friday morning.
Adairsville man charged with distribution of meth
An Adairsville man is charged with possession and distribution of meth after his arrest at a home on West Little Indian Trail in Floyd County, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Cody Doi, 39, of Adairsville, is charged with felony possession and distribution of meth and felony possession of drug related objects after a search warrant was executed at a home on West Little Indian Trail off Old Dalton Road. He is being held on a $10,100 bond as of Friday morning.