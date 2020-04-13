A man and two women are accused in Floyd County with planning to deliver tobacco and phones via drone to an inmate at Hays State Prison in Trion.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mac Arthur Williams Jr., 28, of Buford; Erica Jasmin Mensah, 23, of Dacula; and Patricia Lynn Phillips, 38, of Cartersville were released from jail Monday on bond.
The three were in a vehicle stopped on Ga. 140 at Prosperity Way late Friday night.
Inside was found tobacco, drugs, and cellular devices they intended to deliver inside the prison via drone.
They each are charged with felony counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of synthetic marijuana, along with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Mensah is also charged with misdemeanor failure to maintain a lane as she was identified as the driver of the vehicle.
Police: Couple had meth at Cave Spring motel
A man and women were in jail Monday, charged with having methamphetamine at the Creekside Inn Motel in Cave Spring.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Lamar Johnson, 32, of Cave Spring, and Sharleigh Ellena Watkins, 30, of Rome, were being loud and disruptive in a public place Friday night. Officers arrived and searched them, finding Watkins with a small bag of suspected methamphetamine and a digital scale. Johnson has a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue.
Both are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Watkins is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Johnson was being held without bond, while Watkins' bond was set at $5,700.
Rome man accused of shoplifting in a stolen car
A Rome man was being held on $2,600 bond Monday after being found with a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to a Floyd County Jail report.
According to the report:
Janssen Jakoby Lake Jordan, 20, of Rome, was stopped on Martha Berry Boulevard at Coligni Way on Friday afternoon after he had stolen $37 worth of items from the Circle K gas station at 1491 Turner McCall Blvd. The vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen earlier in the day.
Jordan is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Woman charged with presenting fake papers in court
A Cave Spring woman arrested on an outstanding warrant was released from jail Monday on a $3,500 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alicia Ann Flowers, 30, of Cave Spring, falsified the date on a bill of sale for a vehicle she had purchased and then presented it during a trial in Rome Municipal Court on Jan. 18 to keep the court from knowing when she actually purchased the vehicle.
The arrest report states Flowers also forged the time and seller’s name on the bill of sale.
Flowers is charged with felony counts of first-degree forgery, and false statements or writings.
Jeremy Stewart, staff writer
Rome man accused of making death threat
A Rome man is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts for allegedly threatening to kill another man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ralph B. Carter, 59, was released from jail Monday on bond.
Carter was picked up by Rome police at a retail shop on Redmond Circle around 4 p.m. Sunday. He reportedly threatened to kill a 23-year-old man if the victim ever showed up at Carter's home again.