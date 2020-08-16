Two people from Alabama were arrested at the intersection of Rome Road and Cemetery Road Saturday night on felony meth possession charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jennifer Leeann Ferrell, 36, of Odenville, Alabama, and Joshua Blake Blackerby of Pell City, Alabama, were pulled over in Cave Spring for no tag light. The two had a glasses case in the car containing hypodermic needles with liquid meth inside them. They are both charged with misdemeanor drug related objects possession and Blackerby is charged with no tag light violation. They were both held without bond at the jail Sunday afternoon.
Rome man accused of shooting at house on Old Cave Spring Road
A Rome man was released on bond after being arrested on charges related to firing a gun at a residence from a public road, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Milford Major, 24, discharged the gun toward a house while driving down Old Cave Spring Road. When he got home, he hid the gun and magazine to try to keep police from finding them. A woman was in the house he fired at and feared for her safety.
Major is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, misdemeanor tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm on public street or highway and reckless conduct.
Report: Alabama man charged at person with a knife
An Alabama man is charged with possession of a knife during commission of a crime and aggravated assault after attacking a person at a residence on Perry Road, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bryan Patrick Campbell, 39, of Alex, Alabama, swung the knife out at the person, attempting to cut them. The person pushed Campbell to the ground in act of self-defense. Campbell got back up and attempted to cut the person again.
Campbell was released on bond Saturday.
Man charged with aggravated stalking
A Rome man remained in jail with no bond Sunday morning after being arrested at a residence on Alabama Highway on an aggravated stalking charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dustin James Lopez, 29, violated a conditional bond when he went to a family member's house on Alabama Highway he was ordered to stay away from.