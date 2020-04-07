A Taylorsville woman, already jailed on shoplifting charges, is now accused of injuring a police officer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michelle Cutright-Cox, 23, was physically resisting officers at the Floyd County Jail Sunday when she injured one officer's leg, causing a break.
Cutright-Cox was additionally charged with felony aggravated battery on a police officer and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. She is also charged with misdemeanor simple battery on a police officer.
While her bond on the shoplifting charge was $2,850, the magistrate court set no bond on her new felony charges.
Rome man accused of pointing handgun at woman's head
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Tuesday, accused of pointing a handgun at a woman's head.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Brandon Christian Black, 22, pointed a pistol at a woman's head. When asked to stop because a child was crying, he threatened to kill the child as well.
Black is charged with felony aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is also charged with misdemeanor pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
Report: Rome woman chased man with butcher knife
A Rome woman remained in jail without bond Tuesday, accused of chasing her boyfriend down the street with a butcher knife.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nikita Latrice Taylor, 35, is charged with felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.
Cave Spring man charged with battery
A Cave Spring man was in jail without bond Tuesday, following an altercation at his home.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Terry Dwight Jackson, 40, struck a woman in the back of the head Sunday, causing injuries that sent her to the hospital.
Jackson is charged with felony battery under the Family Violence Act. He was being held without bond on a probation violation.
Police: Rome pair found with meth
A pair of Rome residents remained jailed on multiple drug charges Tuesday, following their arrests on Old Rockmart Road.
Bobbi Lynette Jones, 48, and Randy Lee Marsh, 56, were arrested Monday afternoon near the railroad tracks after police found them with methamphetamine.
Both are charged with felony possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of drug related objects. Jones is additionally charged with giving a false name to a law enforcement officer and a probation violation.
Jones was being held without bond; Marsh's bond was set at $7,900.
Report: Rome man had meth, scale
A Rome man was in jail Tuesday with a $5,700 bond set, after a traffic stop led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Edward Chapman Jr., 24, was stopped at Williamson Street and Wilkerson Road when he was found in possession of methamphetamine and a digital scale.
Chapman is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.