A Summerville man is accused of breaking into the Evans Grading Company facility on Sunday and damaging products inside the building as well as damaging the building, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tony Darrell Crabtree, 33, was arrested at a home on Pinecrest Drive Tuesday and charged with felony burglary and criminal damage to property as well as entering an auto.
Crabtree is accused of breaking the lock of the main door of a building then damaging several items as well as driving a forklift through the doors of the building. He also tampered with the ignition of a vehicle in an attempt to start the vehicle.
He remained in jail and the case was bound over to Floyd County Superior Court to set a bond.