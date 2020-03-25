A Silver Creek woman accused of assaulting a train driver with a machete remained in jail without bond Wednesday. 

According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:

Ruby Elaine Gladney, 42, of Silver Creek, approached an occupied train engine while armed with a machete, climbed onto the engine and tried to gain access to the cab. She then entered a second unoccupied engine and locked herself inside. 

Gladney is charged with felony hijacking a motor vehicle, first degree burglary and aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor intruding on railroad tracks. 

Rome man faces obstruction charge after fight with officers

A Rome man remained in jail without bond Wednesday afternoon following an altercation with officers. 

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Robert Alexander Langston, 50, became violent with police officers around 9:20 Tuesday evening, injuring a deputy. 

Langston is charged with felony obstruction of an officer, and probation violation. 

Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor

