A Silver Creek woman accused of assaulting a train driver with a machete remained in jail without bond Wednesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Ruby Elaine Gladney, 42, of Silver Creek, approached an occupied train engine while armed with a machete, climbed onto the engine and tried to gain access to the cab. She then entered a second unoccupied engine and locked herself inside.
Gladney is charged with felony hijacking a motor vehicle, first degree burglary and aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor intruding on railroad tracks.
Rome man faces obstruction charge after fight with officers
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Wednesday afternoon following an altercation with officers.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Alexander Langston, 50, became violent with police officers around 9:20 Tuesday evening, injuring a deputy.
Langston is charged with felony obstruction of an officer, and probation violation.