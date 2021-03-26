A Silver Creek man is charged with felony aggravated assault after he was arrested on warrants involving an incident that took place outside Redmond Regional Medical Center back in June, 2020.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brian Steve Jeter, 39, used a vehicle as a weapon and drove it in a reckless manner, causing the woman to be dragged by the vehicle and show visible injury. At the time of the incident, Jeter’s driver’s license was revoked.
Jeter also stole the vehicle, a blue 2018 Chevrolet Cruze, he used during the incident.
He is also charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle, reckless driving and driving while licensed suspended.
The man remained in jail with no bond Friday morning.
Man reportedly shot at people following domestic dispute
A Rome man was arrested at his home on Calhoun Road and charged with aggravated assault following an incident where he shot a firearm at a person trying to leave the house, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Lawrence Jones, 45, shot at people leaving the house following a domestic dispute Thursday night around 9:30 p.m.
He fired the gun in a reckless manner that could have caused a serious injury to the people or anyone in the area. The people fled the scene in fear of injury.
Jones is charged with felony aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and reckless conduct.
He remained in jail with a $11,200 bond Friday morning.
Rome woman charged with THC oil, marijuana possession
A Rome woman was released on bond Friday after she was arrested at her residence on Asbury Drive on felony Schedule I substance possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
After Rome police conducted a search at the home of Erika Tameka Dublin, 40, they found pure THC oil and less than an ounce of marijuana in her residence.
