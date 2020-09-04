A Rome woman is charged with three different identity fraud felony charges after reportedly using another’s personal information to get a job with Qualified Staffing, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Zoila Hernandez Sandoval, 49, also used the woman’s information to get a Georgia driver’s license. She was arrested outside of Sunrise Manufacturing Inc. on Parrish Drive on felony aggravated identity fraud, identification fraud and identity theft fraud.
She remained in jail Friday morning with a $5,700 bond.
Report: Rome woman punched woman, kept her from calling 911
A Rome woman was held on a $5,700 bond after Floyd County police arrested her on terroristic threats and simple battery charges at her residence on Burnett Ferry Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Belinda Fay Pilcher, 49, pulled a woman by her hair while punching her in the back of the head. Pilcher reportedly said she would kill her if she attempted to call 911. She made the woman drop her phone while she tried to call 911.
She is also charged with misdemeanor interfering with a 911 call.
Man charged with possession of meth, drug-related objects
A Rome man was arrested at Coosa Food Mart on failure to appear and parole violation charges, as well as two drug-related charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
During the arrest, Floyd County sheriff’s deputies found a small plastic bag of meth and a pipe with suspected meth residue in 43-year-old Gregory Shane Storey’s possession. He is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor drug-related objects possession.
He remained in jail with no bond Friday morning.
Report: Traffic stop for stop sign violation leads to fugitive arrest
An Alabama man was arrested at the intersection of Rocky Hollow Road and Georgia 411 after Floyd County Police found that he had an arrest warrant in Alabama, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sabin Martisint Nation Jr., 22, of Piedmont, Ala., was pulled over by police after driving through a stop sign. After running his license, they realized he had a fugitive from justice warrant from Alabama. He is charged with misdemeanor stop sign violation and felony fugitive from justice.
He remained in jail with no bond Friday morning.
Olivia Morley, staff writer