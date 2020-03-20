A Rome teen was charged with first degree burglary after police say he broke into a home and stole several items, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christrevious Armonii Cystrunk, Jr. 18, of Rome, along with three others, forced a door open, which did damage to the residence. He stole a black Dell laptop, a Nintendo Switch, and an Amazon Firestick. This is a value of $2,350.
He remained in the Floyd County Jail on Friday without bond.
Two charged with meth possession, public indecency
A 73-year-old Rockmart man and a 35-year-old Rome woman are charged with meth possession and public indecency after police said they found them partially naked in a car with drugs, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Buddy Oliver Carter and Donisha Nicole Collier, were partially covered, but wearing no clothes in a car off Old Rockmart Road when police arrived Thursday around 1 p.m. Carter reportedly paid Collier for sexual intercourse. They also found her with methamphetamine inside of two syringes.
Carter is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor pandering and public indecency. He was being held on $5,700 bond early Friday.
Collier is charged felony meth possession as well as misdemeanor giving a false name and date of birth, prostitution, public indecency and prostitution. She was being held without bond on a probation warrant.
Police: Woman hid under a house to avoid arrest
A woman is charged with obstruction of law enforcement after she allegedly hid under a house to avoid being arrested on a warrant, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Linda Ann Barnes, 37, had a warrant out for her arrest. To avoid police, she hid under a house on South First Street.
Jeffrey Todd Vaughn, 51, of Rome, was also arrested. He is charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Both were also found to be in possession of meth and drug related objects.
Both remained in the Floyd County Jail on Friday without bond.
Lindale man charged with second degree burglary
A 33-year-old Lindale man is charged with burglary in the second degree after he allegedly broke into a person's garage, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Ryan Potts, 33, of Lindale, is charged with burglary after he broke into a person's garage without consent in an attempt to escape apprehension. He is also charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers for running away from them to avoid being arrested.
He remained in the Floyd County Jail on Friday without bond.