Rome police are looking for a 2013 Hyundai Velo after it was reportedly stolen on Sept. 30 by the owner's family friend, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The owner had loaned the car to his son on Sept. 28 for a few days. When the son returned on Sept. 30 to get some clothes from the owner's residence on Etowah Terrace, he had a friend with him. When the son returned to the vehicle outside, both the friend and vehicle were gone.
The son said he was only a passenger and was not given permission to take the vehicle.
Both the owner and son haven't been able to reach the friend since it went missing.