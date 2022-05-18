A Rome man is charged with felony terorristic threats and acts after he reportedly threatened to kill a woman and put her in fear for her life.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jason Todd Marcum, 42, is additionally charged with misdemeanor simple assault. He was arrested at Buffalo Wild Wings on Turner McCall Boulevard around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

He was held on an $11,200 bond Wednesday.

